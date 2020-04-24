TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski
Getty Images

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir to host NBC figure skating special on Sunday

By OlympicTalkApr 24, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Seb Coe Seb Coe: Track and field athletes need 6-7 weeks of specific training to return Magnificent Seven gymnastics How the Magnificent Seven 1996 Olympic gymnastics team was chosen Carolina Kostner Carolina Kostner, working her way back to skating, to share life in Italy in COVID benefit

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host “U.S. Figure Skating: A Season’s Best,” a look back at the brightest performances of the abbreviated figure skating season, on NBC on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

The one-hour show will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Weir will also host a live viewing party on his Instagram, where he and Lipinski will answer questions. A full rundown of featured skaters is here.

The figure skating season ended just before the crown jewel, the world championships in Montreal in late March, which were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before that, Nathan Chen extended his win streak since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics. Chen, the two-time reigning world champion, won his last 10 full competitions. That included Skate America, the Grand Prix Final and the U.S. Championships this past season, each won by an average margin of 41 points.

Chen and two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu were lining up for a showdown at worlds before sports were shut down.

Alysa Liu was able to finish her season. The 14-year-old repeated as U.S. champion and earned bronze at her junior world championships debut. Earlier in the season, she became the first U.S. woman to land a quadruple jump.

Liu can’t compete in major senior international events until the 2022 Olympic season. When she ascends, she will likely be taking on a deep Russian program.

Three Russian teens in their senior debut seasons topped the world rankings — Aliona Kostornaya, Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova. Weir calls them “the Troika.” Kostornaya led the way with the best blend of jumps and artistry, winning the Grand Prix Final and the European Championships.

French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron again led the way in ice dance, though they suffered a defeat for the first time since the PyeongChang Olympics. Madison Chock and Evan Bates supplanted Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue as the top U.S. couple, going a nearly unheard of five years between their first and second national titles.

In pairs, Chinese Sui Wenjing and Han Cong extended their undefeated run since taking silver at the PyeongChang Olympics. They swept Grand Prix and Four Continents titles after missing the 2018 Grand Prix season due to Sui’s stress fracture in her right foot.

MORE: Takeaways from abbreviated 2019-20 figure skating season

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Seb Coe: Track and field athletes need 6-7 weeks of specific training to return

By OlympicTalkApr 24, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Seb Coe, president of track and field’s international governing body, believes athletes need between one and two months of event-specific training to return to competition from the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are some athletes that are still, absolutely, in lockdown — can’t leave their homes and houses to train. It’s not just about can they do clever things on social media to show everybody that they’re doing their very best,” Coe told Sky Sports. “You can keep in shape, but it doesn’t account for the specificity of throwing a shot put or a javelin or figuring out stride patterns in hurdling. To get back into competition, you’re probably going to need six or seven weeks in that type of environment. It’s not just about keeping fit.”

Track and field’s premier circuit, the Diamond League, has postponed all meets through the first week of June. A meet in Oslo on June 11 has been restructured, without spectators, with a limited number of athletes (at least one racing solo, chasing a record) under Norway’s coronavirus regulations.

Coe, a four-time Olympic middle-distance medalist for Great Britain in the 1980s, also noted another factor in deciding when to return to full-on competition: anti-doping. Drug testing is not as comprehensive these days.

“We want to get them back where there’s no question about the integrity of the event,” Coe said. “That takes us on to making sure that we’ve got all our anti-doping processes in place, so that we’re not creating an unfair playing field for a few that choose, because some of the testing systems are not, inevitably, as robust as they were a few weeks ago. So all this and the typical updates that we’re getting from all our health and science advisers, it’s a complicated landscape.”

MORE: Ato Boldon’s Tokyo Olympic track and field storylines in 2021

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

How the Magnificent Seven 1996 Olympic gymnastics team was chosen

Magnificent Seven gymnastics
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 24, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Seb Coe Seb Coe: Track and field athletes need 6-7 weeks of specific training to return Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir to host NBC figure skating special on Sunday Carolina Kostner Carolina Kostner, working her way back to skating, to share life in Italy in COVID benefit

Olympic Trials, often deemed tougher competition than the Olympics themselves, are typically filled with surprises and nail-biting. The drama for the 1996 U.S. women’s gymnastics team race occurred, for the most part, before trials began.

It came down to two days at Boston’s Fleet Center, three weeks before the Opening Ceremony. There, the top seven finishers in all-around competition were in line to make up the Olympic team.

It didn’t turn out to be that simple.

For one, the previous two national champions — Shannon Miller and Dominique Moceanu — came out of the U.S. Championships three weeks earlier with injuries (wrist tendinitis, tibia fracture). They chose to petition for spots on the Olympic team rather than attempt to compete while hurt at trials.

The process: their scores from nationals would be used. It was highly unlikely that five other gymnasts would better Miller and Moceanu, who placed first and third, respectively, at nationals. The duo watched trials inside the Fleet Center. USA Gymnastics reportedly confirmed they mathematically clinched spots after the first day of competition.

Back then, the two-day competition included compulsories, which counted for 60 percent of a final score, and optionals, which counted 40 percent.

Going into optionals, the standings looked like this:

Miller — 47.220 (from nationals)
Moceanu — 47.1 (from nationals)
Jaycie Phelps — 46.887
Dominique Dawes — 46.768
Kerri Strug — 46.588
Amy Chow — 46.377
Amanda Borden — 45.913
Beth Arnold — 45.568
Theresa Kulikowski — 45.433

The 14-woman field featured nine with world championships experience, plus future Olympians in Kristen Maloney (2000) and Mohini Bhardwaj (2004). The way compulsories shook out was hardly a surprise. Phelps was second at nationals, while Dawes, Strug and Borden also placed top six three weeks earlier.

Chow was a unique case. She was sixth in compulsories at nationals, then withdrew before optionals with back spasms.

At trials, on her last routine, she awkwardly fell off the balance beam, smacking her face on the apparatus. Chow had either 10 seconds or 30 seconds to remount the beam, depending on which report you believe. She did it within 10 seconds and finished the routine to remain, comfortably, in the top five.

Two of the top challengers — Kristy Powell and Theresa Kulikowski — fell in compulsories. They shared a coach — Tom Forster, who now oversees the U.S. women’s national team.

The last Olympic spot went to Amanda Borden, who missed the 1992 Olympic team. Borden would be named captain of the Magnificent Seven. The final Olympic Trials standings:

Shannon Miller — 78.380 (from nationals)
Dominique Moceanu — 78.220 (from nationals)
Dominique Dawes — 78.157
Kerri Strug — 78.108
Jaycie Phelps — 77.736
Amy Chow — 77.267
Amanda Borden — 77.162

Theresa Kulikowski — 76.491

MORE: Shawn Johnson, Nastia Liukin wear 2008 leotards for Olympic watch party

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!