Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir to host NBC figure skating special on Sunday

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host “U.S. Figure Skating: A Season’s Best,” a look back at the brightest performances of the abbreviated figure skating season, on NBC on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

The one-hour show will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Weir will also host a live viewing party on his Instagram, where he and Lipinski will answer questions. A full rundown of featured skaters is here.

The figure skating season ended just before the crown jewel, the world championships in Montreal in late March, which were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before that, Nathan Chen extended his win streak since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics. Chen, the two-time reigning world champion, won his last 10 full competitions. That included Skate America, the Grand Prix Final and the U.S. Championships this past season, each won by an average margin of 41 points.

Chen and two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu were lining up for a showdown at worlds before sports were shut down.

Alysa Liu was able to finish her season. The 14-year-old repeated as U.S. champion and earned bronze at her junior world championships debut. Earlier in the season, she became the first U.S. woman to land a quadruple jump.

Liu can’t compete in major senior international events until the 2022 Olympic season. When she ascends, she will likely be taking on a deep Russian program.

Three Russian teens in their senior debut seasons topped the world rankings — Aliona Kostornaya, Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova. Weir calls them “the Troika.” Kostornaya led the way with the best blend of jumps and artistry, winning the Grand Prix Final and the European Championships.

French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron again led the way in ice dance, though they suffered a defeat for the first time since the PyeongChang Olympics. Madison Chock and Evan Bates supplanted Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue as the top U.S. couple, going a nearly unheard of five years between their first and second national titles.

In pairs, Chinese Sui Wenjing and Han Cong extended their undefeated run since taking silver at the PyeongChang Olympics. They swept Grand Prix and Four Continents titles after missing the 2018 Grand Prix season due to Sui’s stress fracture in her right foot.

