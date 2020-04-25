Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman headline NBCSN Olympic Games Week on Saturday, part of seven hours of gymnastics programming.

From 8-11:30 p.m. ET, the London 2012 Games are featured. It starts with the team final, where the Fierce Five became the second U.S. women’s gymnastics team to earn an Olympic title.

Douglas, Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney and Kyla Ross crushed Russia by 5.066 points to take gold, making good on the pre-Games attention that included a Sports Illustrated cover.

Two nights later, Douglas became the third straight American to win the all-around, the most prestigious title in gymnastics. Douglas, a Virginia native, lived with an Iowa host family to train under Liang Chow, who had coached Shawn Johnson to all-around silver in 2008.

Douglas’ year was magical. She went from seventh at the 2011 U.S. Championships to sneak onto the 2011 World team, then broke out as an unofficial competitor at the 2012 American Cup, posting a score that would have beaten Raisman and Wieber.

Raisman had an agonizing Olympic all-around, one that spurred her to come back for the Rio Games. She tied for bronze but was relegated to fourth on a tiebreaker with Russian Aliya Mustafina.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Saturday, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

Later Saturday, Raisman returns for the Rio Olympic all-around (11:30 p.m.). Simone Biles ran away with the title, while Raisman distanced Mustafina for silver, a satisfying completion to her four-year journey that included two and a half years away from competition.

Raisman is not going for the Tokyo Games. Biles returned in 2018 and extended an undefeated streak that dates to 2013, winning the last two world all-around titles to become the most decorated male or female gymnast in worlds history. Biles is expected to retire after Tokyo.

Finally, at 1:30 a.m., is the 2004 Olympic women’s team final. The U.S. had high hopes after winning the 2003 World title in Los Angeles. But Romania had the best day. The U.S. took silver, at the time its best finish at an Olympics that it did not host.

That U.S. team was led by Carly Patterson, who two nights later won the all-around over Russian Svetlana Khorkina.

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Saturday, April 25