TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman
Getty Images

NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Saturday

By OlympicTalkApr 25, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Seb Coe Seb Coe: Track and field athletes need 6-7 weeks of specific training to return Magnificent Seven gymnastics How the Magnificent Seven 1996 Olympic gymnastics team was chosen Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir to host NBC figure skating special on Sunday

Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman headline NBCSN Olympic Games Week on Saturday, part of seven hours of gymnastics programming.

From 8-11:30 p.m. ET, the London 2012 Games are featured. It starts with the team final, where the Fierce Five became the second U.S. women’s gymnastics team to earn an Olympic title.

Douglas, Raisman, Jordyn WieberMcKayla Maroney and Kyla Ross crushed Russia by 5.066 points to take gold, making good on the pre-Games attention that included a Sports Illustrated cover.

Two nights later, Douglas became the third straight American to win the all-around, the most prestigious title in gymnastics. Douglas, a Virginia native, lived with an Iowa host family to train under Liang Chow, who had coached Shawn Johnson to all-around silver in 2008.

Douglas’ year was magical. She went from seventh at the 2011 U.S. Championships to sneak onto the 2011 World team, then broke out as an unofficial competitor at the 2012 American Cup, posting a score that would have beaten Raisman and Wieber.

Raisman had an agonizing Olympic all-around, one that spurred her to come back for the Rio Games. She tied for bronze but was relegated to fourth on a tiebreaker with Russian Aliya Mustafina.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Saturday, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

Later Saturday, Raisman returns for the Rio Olympic all-around (11:30 p.m.). Simone Biles ran away with the title, while Raisman distanced Mustafina for silver, a satisfying completion to her four-year journey that included two and a half years away from competition.

Raisman is not going for the Tokyo Games. Biles returned in 2018 and extended an undefeated streak that dates to 2013, winning the last two world all-around titles to become the most decorated male or female gymnast in worlds history. Biles is expected to retire after Tokyo.

Finally, at 1:30 a.m., is the 2004 Olympic women’s team final. The U.S. had high hopes after winning the 2003 World title in Los Angeles. But Romania had the best day. The U.S. took silver, at the time its best finish at an Olympics that it did not host.

That U.S. team was led by Carly Patterson, who two nights later won the all-around over Russian Svetlana Khorkina.

MORE: Shawn Johnson, Nastia Liukin wear 2008 leotards for Olympic watch party

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Saturday, April 25

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
8 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2012 Team Final Stream Link
10 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2012 All-Around Final Stream Link
11:30 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2016 All-Around Final Stream Link
1:30 a.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2004 Team Final Stream Link

 

Aries Merritt hopes to make Tokyo Olympics his last

Aries Merritt
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 25, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Saturday Seb Coe Seb Coe: Track and field athletes need 6-7 weeks of specific training to return Magnificent Seven gymnastics How the Magnificent Seven 1996 Olympic gymnastics team was chosen

Aries Merritt, an Olympic 110m hurdles champion and world-record holder who came back from a kidney transplant, said the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 will be his final Games, should he qualify.

“I’ll be way too old to do another Olympics,” Merritt, 34, said in an Instagram Live chat with Blake Boldon, the meet director for the Drake Relays, which would have been held this weekend if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

Merritt said he would probably compete in 2022 in a bid to compete at the world championships in Eugene, Ore.

“But after that, I’m definitely going to retire,” he said. “That will be the end of my story as an athlete. … I’ll probably end up coaching because I love to coach and I love to give back to the sport that’s been so gracious to me. I’d love to dabble in that. Maybe some motivational speaking here and there.”

Merritt has quite a story to tell.

In 2015, he earned a world championships bronze medal with kidney function at less than 20 percent. He underwent a transplant after returning from Beijing — receiving a kidney from sister LaToya.

Ten months later, Merritt missed the Rio Olympic team by .01 at trials. In 2017, he finished second at the USATF Outdoor Championships and fifth at the world championships. He competed just once in 2019, but said Friday that he was healthy and ready to race this season. He still trains three times a week in the Phoenix area but is being extra cautious as somebody who is immunosuppressed.

“I’m not even supposed to be running,” Merritt said at 2017 Worlds. “So just me being here in the final is definitely a blessing.”

In 2012, Merritt put up the best year in hurdles history. He came into the year having never broken 13 seconds. By the end, he had done in 10 times (two were not wind-legal), won the Olympic title and lowered the world record to 12.80 seconds, which still stands.

“I’m so happy I’m finally living up to my potential after all this time with injuries and hamstring tears and so many people telling me I should throw in the towel and get a normal job,” Merritt said after the world record.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

MORE: Ato Boldon’s track storylines for Olympics in 2021

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Seb Coe: Track and field athletes need 6-7 weeks of specific training to return

By OlympicTalkApr 24, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Seb Coe, president of track and field’s international governing body, believes athletes need between one and two months of event-specific training to return to competition from the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are some athletes that are still, absolutely, in lockdown — can’t leave their homes and houses to train. It’s not just about can they do clever things on social media to show everybody that they’re doing their very best,” Coe told Sky Sports. “You can keep in shape, but it doesn’t account for the specificity of throwing a shot put or a javelin or figuring out stride patterns in hurdling. To get back into competition, you’re probably going to need six or seven weeks in that type of environment. It’s not just about keeping fit.”

Track and field’s premier circuit, the Diamond League, has postponed all meets through the first week of June. A meet in Oslo on June 11 has been restructured, without spectators, with a limited number of athletes (at least one racing solo, chasing a record) under Norway’s coronavirus regulations.

Coe, a four-time Olympic middle-distance medalist for Great Britain in the 1980s, also noted another factor in deciding when to return to full-on competition: anti-doping. Drug testing is not as comprehensive these days.

“We want to get them back where there’s no question about the integrity of the event,” Coe said. “That takes us on to making sure that we’ve got all our anti-doping processes in place, so that we’re not creating an unfair playing field for a few that choose, because some of the testing systems are not, inevitably, as robust as they were a few weeks ago. So all this and the typical updates that we’re getting from all our health and science advisers, it’s a complicated landscape.”

MORE: Ato Boldon’s Tokyo Olympic track and field storylines in 2021

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!