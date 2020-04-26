NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Sunday

NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week concludes Sunday with a pair of Olympic films and Mary Carillo‘s adventures through Olympic host countries.
The film “1968” airs at 10:30 p.m. ET. It dissects the intersection of sports and politics leading up to and during the Mexico City Olympics. It is narrated by Serena Williams.
It tells the stories not only of Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their black-gloved fists on the medal podium, but also Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska and triumphs from the likes of Bob Beamon, George Foreman and Dick Fosbury.
Later, the official film for the 2000 Sydney Olympics airs at 12 a.m.
Bud Greenspan‘s film features athlete stories including Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe and sprinter Cathy Freeman, Dutch cyclist Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel and the U.S. baseball team that uspet Cuba for gold. Los Angeles Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda managed the club.
Finally, at 2:30 a.m., a half-hour show shares Carillo’s stories from visiting Olympic hosts including Beijing and London.
LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Saturday, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. ET
