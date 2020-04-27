TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Danielle Kisser
Getty Images

Danielle Kisser, Paralympic swim hopeful, builds backyard pool

By OlympicTalkApr 27, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Canadian swimmer Danielle Kisser, like many these days, suddenly had plenty of free time.

“Since I’m not swimming, and I kind of need something to swim in, might as well build a swimming pool,” she said.

So Kisser, a Canadian national team member and Tokyo Paralympic hopeful, googled do-it-yourself swimming pool and got started at her Vancouver area home.

She documented the whole project on her YouTube channel.

It took her five days with the help of her father, brother, some pallets and plenty of iced coffee. The pool is one lane and just a few meters long, but Kisser can swim in place continuously in there with a belt system.

“I haven’t really swam for like a month, so my technique feels awful,” Kisser said. “So this will hopefully keep my fitness up. It’ll keep my feel for the water up because we don’t really know when this virus is going to go away, but we do know we’ve got goals to hit, dreams to achieve. Tokyo is in like 400 something days, so might as well start training now. We don’t have much time to waste.”

Kisser missed the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics and had “six years of setbacks” that hindered her swimming, according to the Delta (B.C.) Optimist, which profiled Kisser on Sunday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: ‘Power of choice’: Melissa Stockwell on a Paralympic dream deferred

Olympic tennis: Key questions for the Tokyo Games in 2021

Serena Williams, Roger Federer
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 27, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Swimming Tyr Pro Series USA Swimming targets August return for meets, sets tentative schedule Viktor Ahn Viktor Ahn, greatest Olympic short track speed skater, retires again Redeem Team Dwyane Wade: Redeem Team 2008 Olympic documentary in the works

With the Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021, OlympicTalk is taking a sport-by-sport look at where things stood before sports were halted and how global circumstances could alter the Olympic picture …

Where did Roger Federer stand on the Olympics?
Federer, whose biggest resume hole is an Olympic singles title, was publicly noncommittal about the Tokyo Games until declaring intent at an Oct. 14 press conference, fittingly at an exhibition in Tokyo. Though Federer hasn’t met the requirement of recent Davis Cup participation, he can still be added to the Olympic field through exceptions.

Federer’s best Olympic singles finish was silver at the 2012 London Games, though he took doubles gold with Stan Wawrinka in 2008.

“It’s not my No. 1 goal, or my No. 2 goal,” Federer said of an Olympic singles title in 2016, four months before withdrawing due to injury from what would have been his fifth Olympics in Rio. “It’s just something I’ve said, maybe I can reach that tournament and then see how it goes.”

Federer, 38, would break Swede Jonas Bjorkman‘s record as the oldest Olympic singles player since the sport was readded to the Games in 1988. Several players in their 40s played Olympic tennis in its previous iteration between 1896 and 1924, according to Olympedia and the OlyMADMen.

2021 Olympic Capsules: Track and Field | Swimming | Gymnastics
Beach Volleyball | Diving | Basketball

Serena Williams is primed for another Olympics, but Venus is a question.
If Federer doesn’t break Bjorkman’s age record, Serena will. Venus, 39, would beat both of them, but when sports were halted, she ranked somewhere around 15th in the U.S. Olympic singles qualifying. Only four can go to the Olympics per country in singles.

However, Venus has a safety net: doubles. The U.S. can send two more doubles-only players per gender. Given Venus is the most decorated Olympic tennis player in history, and has a natural doubles partner in her little sister, it would make sense.

However, the U.S. Tennis Association has several strong doubles options. Its highest-standing doubles player in Olympic qualifying, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, plays with Sofia Kenin, who is the highest-ranked U.S. singles player. Under the 2020 Olympic qualifying rules, if a nation has any players ranked in the top 10 in the world in doubles after the French Open, the highest-ranked one automatically gets an Olympic doubles spot.

Then there’s Coco Gauff 

Coco Gauff likely wouldn’t have made the Olympic singles team in 2020, but in 2021?
Gauff, the 16-year-old American who became a household name last summer, is an interesting case. She ranked sixth in U.S. Olympic singles qualifying when sports were halted with half the points of Madison Keys, who was occupying the fourth and final U.S. spot. If Gauff played for any other nation, she would have been a near certainty to make the Olympics in 2020 in singles. For the U.S., it was a long shot.

But Gauff would have also been an intriguing doubles candidate for the USTA (and still could be in 2021). If Mattek-Sands gets one doubles spot, either Venus or Gauff could get the other. Or, if Mattek-Sands and Venus aren’t chosen, the doubles team of Gauff and Caty McNally would be an option.

Everything could be turned upside down, though. Olympic qualifying could be overhauled depending on when tennis resumes and how the International Tennis Federation alters qualifying. It’s possible that 2019 tournaments that were included in Olympic qualifying might no longer be counted for a Games in 2021. If more tournaments are added to Olympic qualifying, Gauff could benefit from the fact she will be older and have less restriction on the number of tournaments she can play.

MORE: Novak Djokovic’s career regret — the Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

USA Swimming targets August return for meets, sets tentative schedule

Swimming Tyr Pro Series
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 27, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USA Swimming is targeting regional meets in mid-to-late August in a return to competition from the coronavirus pandemic.

“These regionally focused events will limit the need for travel and promote a safer competition environment for athletes, families and everyone involved,” according to the organization.

Specific meets, which have not been announced yet, must still be approved, subject to local health guidelines and directives.

After that, USA Swimming’s targeted major domestic meets begin Nov. 5-8 with a Tyr Pro Swim Series stop in Richmond, Va. That’s followed by the Toyota U.S. Open in Atlanta (Dec. 2-5) and Speedo Juniors East (Atlanta) and West (Austin) from Dec. 9-12.

In 2021, Pro Series meets are tentatively scheduled for Knoxville (Jan. 13-16), San Antonio (March 3-6), Mission Viejo, Calif. (April 8-11) and Indianapolis (May 12-15).

That all leads up to the U.S. Olympic Trials, previously rescheduled to June 13-20, 2021.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: ‘Power of choice’: Melissa Stockwell on a Paralympic dream deferred