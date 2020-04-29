TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

Michael Phelps rewatched his Beijing Olympic races. He remembers everything.

By Nick ZaccardiApr 29, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Michael Phelps Michael Phelps talks rewatching Olympic races, Peloton competition, Michael Jordan meeting Italo Ferreira Surfing world champions will be crowned in a different format Tiger Woods Tiger Woods, Rio gold medalists needed a boost to make 2020 Olympics. What about 2021?

Earlier this month, the Phelps family gathered around the TV. Michael stood behind the sofa. Wife Nicole was there. Their boys — Boomer, 3, and Beckett, 2, and perhaps 7-month-old Maverick, if he wasn’t sleeping. So was Michael’s father-in-law, who lives with the family. Even longtime coach Bob Bowman, or grandpa, as the boys call him.

“It was surreal,” Bowman said. “He even called Debbie on Skype or whatever.”

Debbie, Phelps’ mom, was conferenced in on a laptop, sitting atop the coffee table.

The occasion: to watch Phelps’ races from the Olympics that reaired as part of NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week. In particular, it was the first time he and Bowman watched his eight Beijing Olympic gold-medal finals in full together. (They previously watched some of the highlights hours after the eighth gold medal in a sitdown with Bob Costas for NBC primetime.)

“The two of us, our minds together, talking about breakouts and technique and all of it,” Phelps said in a phone interview Tuesday while promoting his new association with Silk Soymilk.

Bowman was Phelps’ career-long coach, through the 28 Olympic medals (23 golds), the well-documented lows and his newer roles as husband and father. On that night earlier this month, nothing on the screen could have surprised him.

Bowman watched. He paused every two minutes to raise a pillow, take Boomer’s toll money and let the boy push his truck through the living space. And he was reminded of Phelps’ encyclopedic memory.

“It wasn’t just Beijing. It was London. It was all of them,” Bowman said. “Like in the 200m IM in Beijing. I felt like his turn from back to breast, he really slowed down going into that wall, even though he was in the lead. He was like, yeah, I did that so I could touch on my right hand so I could look over and see where [eventual silver medalist] Laszlo [Cseh] was going into that wall.”

Q&A: Phelps on Peloton, Michael Jordan, story behind Maverick

Watching another race, Phelps forecast that he would come off a turn and, about halfway down, peer around to make sure the other swimmers were where he wanted them to be.

“Then you see him look over,” Bowman said.

Phelps wasn’t particularly excited to watch the races he lost in London — fourth in the 400m individual medley and silver to Chad le Clos in the 200m butterfly.

“I’m happy they didn’t show all of the races from London,” he joked of the Games for which he didn’t train properly, skipping out on practices and butting heads with Bowman (more than usual). “Or maybe I missed the 200m fly because I was putting the kids down. It’s still painful for me to watch that because I know I’ve seen it enough that if I would have hit any of the turns right, then I win the race. And that’s still frustrating to me to watch.

“It brought back a lot of raw emotions that probably hadn’t been addressed or really thought about in-depth. That made it a little bit more challenging being in quarantine.”

Oh, the 200m butterfly in 2012.

“It’s hard to believe he doesn’t win, right?” Bowman said. “He just misjudges the last wall, which messes up his kicks, which messes up his stroke count, which messes up the finish. Basically, that’s it. It’s not like he gets demolished, right? He didn’t get beat by a body length. It was he just mistimed the touch. It was the opposite of the 100m fly from Beijing.”

The one race from Beijing that Bowman watches frequently is the 200m butterfly. He uses it in talks. That’s where Phelps won despite his goggles filling with water, but he only broke his world record by .06.

“My favorite thing is he’ll touch, and it’s a gold medal, it’s a world record, and he looks like the most unhappy guy,” Bowman said. “It looks like he got eighth. He throws his goggles off. I remember, after that race, he actually came over to the side of the pool. I was standing there on his way to the mixed zone, and he just looks over and just kind of goes off in this tirade. My goggles filled up. I couldn’t see. I just remember saying, gold medal, world record, let’s just smile and move on to the next one.”

Boomer and Beckett have grown immune to their dad being on TV, Bowman said. They did get together on the coffee table at one point to do the trademark Phelps back slaps. All the while, dad was taking a trip down memory lane.

“It was kind of cool because I could almost just really put myself back into that exact moment,” Phelps said. “I can go back through history and really put myself in that pool, in that race again, pretty much know exactly what I was thinking every stroke.”

MORE: Why Michael Phelps unretired in 2013

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Michael Phelps talks rewatching Olympic races, Peloton competition, Michael Jordan meeting

By Nick ZaccardiApr 29, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Michael Phelps, Bob Bowman Michael Phelps rewatched his Beijing Olympic races. He remembers everything. Italo Ferreira Surfing world champions will be crowned in a different format Tiger Woods Tiger Woods, Rio gold medalists needed a boost to make 2020 Olympics. What about 2021?

Michael Phelps, fresh off rewatching many of his Olympic swims on NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week, joined OlympicTalk for a Q&A while promoting his new partnership with Silk, which is putting his face on soy milk cartons (and Aly Raisman on others) …

OlympicTalk: If this was 2007, and you were in a situation where you couldn’t get into North Baltimore Aquatic Club or other pools, what would you and Bob Bowman have done?

Phelps: We either would have already found a pool in someone’s backyard, or we would have found a way to build a pool. We would have found a solution. That’s something that would have been easy for us. You’ve heard it come out of my mouth hundreds of times: when you miss one day [of practice], it takes two days to get back

Here in Arizona, they opened up one of our country club pools for hour slots. I know Allison [Schmitt] is going in there and swimming a little bit. I’m somebody that was so big on feel. If I don’t have that feel I’m completely lost in the water.

Editor’s Note: For years as a swimmer, Phelps practiced every day. Including Christmas. Including his birthday (sometimes twice on his birthday).

OlympicTalk: Did you have that line of swim spas back then?

Phelps: Pretty sure we didn’t have it in 2008. But, that’s something that, yes, we would have done. We had one of those at Meadowbrook [the North Baltimore facility where he trained]. If that was the case, and it was back in 2008, I would have just gone to the pool, or I would have had that thing shipped to the backyard.

I think that’s what a lot of people are doing now. I’ve talked to a handful of ’em, and some of them are having difficulties, but I think a lot of them have been able to find people with pools in backyards that they have connections to, and they’ve been going four or five times a week.

OlympicTalk: I’m sure you have access to watch any of your Olympic swims, but they just aired on NBCSN for all to see last week. Did you watch?

Phelps: Yes. A lot of them were really easy to watch, and a few of them were extremely difficult to watch. I ended up watching most of them with Bob, actually, which was interesting because we hadn’t really done that before.

The 2008 ones were really, really fun because, the two of us, our minds together, talking about breakouts and technique and all of it. I mean, everything in 2008 as a whole, those are some of my best races in my life. The 200m free and 400m IM, arguably, are two of the top three races of my career.

MORE: Phelps, Bowman on watching Beijing Olympic races together for first time

OlympicTalk: What was the other race in the top three?

Phelps: I don’t even know. Bob and I were talking about that, if we could come up with my best five races ever. There are a handful of them that are so close. We remember in 2007 when I broke a world record unshaved and unrested in Missouri, coming down from altitude. There’s so many different races. Actually, I do want to come up with that list because it would be interesting to go back down memory lane.

The 200m free [in Beijing], just everything about that race, I would say that’s my No. 1. Just from start to finish with kickouts, with turns, stroke, kick, body position, everything. That’s, without question, my best.

OlympicTalk: Tim Layden mentioned that you stack up pretty well against PGA Tour golfers in Peloton.

Phelps: I haven’t done any live rides with them. Rory [McIlroy] and Billy [Horschel] are unbelievable. They put up some nice numbers on there. I’d honestly like to know if they have any cycling background. We were joking back and forth inside the house about it. Those guys are pretty good. JT [Justin Thomas] is getting better. Bubba [Watson] is good. All those guys are great. Honestly, I think the coolest thing is just the interaction with those guys, but Rory and Billy are beating me down right now. I actually have taken a step away from that. I’m in the process of finishing my gym, and we got a bunch of the weights right before everything was basically shut down, so I’ve been slowly building my way back into the weight room.

OlympicTalk: Michael Jordan has been in the news a lot these past two weeks. I know that you have met him. What did you want to talk to him about?

Phelps: I remember the list being a mile long when I first him, and I also remember not being able to put together a sentence when I met him for the first time. Since then, we’ve had a few conversations and been together a couple of times. Watching the documentary, it’s been interesting for me just looking at somebody who’s done something in sports, pretty big in sports, and kind of piece it together. For instance, right now, it’s so fascinating that every single one of them were such a large piece of that puzzle. Rodman, Pippen, all of them together. I’m almost looking at it in a deeper way because it was a part of my life, too.

Also, his attitude. That’s been the coolest thing. He didn’t care. He was just going to go out there because he loved the game, and he was going to do whatever it took to win. That’s something I can relate to and understand.

I don’t even know what I’d ask him [today].

OlympicTalk: Has anyone else that you’ve met left you speechless or fumbling over your words like that?

Phelps: Not really. I think Tiger [Woods], that was just awesome because of Tiger and getting to know him a little bit more. Peyton [Manning] was the same way. We were like two kids in a candy store. He wanted to talk about swimming, and I wanted to talk about football.

I was trying to think of what other athletes I would want to meet. I got into F1 over the last year, so Lewis Hamilton and some of those F1 drivers. That’s a sport that I want to go and see and see how their mindset is. That’s fascinating for me.

OlympicTalk: I don’t think I’ve seen the story behind the name Maverick for your third boy.

Phelps: If we did go a B name, then we had to get one with some punch. [Our first two boys] Booms and Becks, they have just great nicknames. We wanted to keep MP, and [middle name] Nicolas is for [wife] Nicole. That was really all it was. We kept her name in there, and we kept MP. My name was something that I didn’t want to continue. Maverick was just a cool name. That was really it. It was something that we both gravitated towards. We each came up with five or 10 different names, and whatever one popped out the most is the one we went with.

OlympicTalk: Why did you partner with Silk Soymilk?

Phelps: Well, let’s be honest. I’m not the same person I was when I was training. I chose to change how I was eating. For me, adding and incorporating more plant-based proteins, Silk Soymilk and Silk Yogurts, honestly, I feel like it’s given me more energy. With three young kids — the youngest one is about to start crawling — so I need all the energy I can get to keep up with them. This is something that allows me to still get the nutrients that I need when I’m working out as much as I am. It’s also something that the boys like, and Nicole enjoys as well.

MORE: Why Michael Phelps unretired in 2013

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Mallory Weggemann reflects on past trauma to face today’s difficult times

By OlympicTalkApr 28, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Michael Phelps Michael Phelps talks rewatching Olympic races, Peloton competition, Michael Jordan meeting Michael Phelps, Bob Bowman Michael Phelps rewatched his Beijing Olympic races. He remembers everything. Italo Ferreira Surfing world champions will be crowned in a different format

Paralympic swimming champion Mallory Weggemann has been out of the water for so long that the pond in her backyard has become enticing.

“When the snow melts, maybe we can jump in there,” the Minnesotan joked on “Distanced Training” with Jac Collinsworth.

It’s been nearly a month since Weggemann last swam. She makes do with a range of gym equipment brought into her garage, including a bench that allows her to make swim strokes on land. She taped a black line to the floor to make it as close as possible to the real thing.

Weggemann’s situation these days is similar to many Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls. Her life story, though, is one of a kind.

On Jan. 21, 2008, Weggemann lost movement from the waist down while receiving epidural injections to treat shingles. She was 18 years old. She spent plenty of time after that day wishing she could go back to the way life was on Jan. 20.

“There’s an element of, at some point once we let ourselves go through the grief,” Weggemann said, referring not to her own journey, but to what millions are facing now, “realizing that it’s OK to not be what we were a month ago, and it doesn’t mean that that’s a bad thing. We can actually end up being so much better because of it.

“The reality is, I look at even my own journey, and I’ve done more on four wheels than I ever did on two feet. My life is so much better because of what happened on January 21st, 2008. While it was traumatic and devastating for me in so many ways, it built me into the person I am today, and I’m a better person because of it.”

Weggemann earned gold and bronze medals at the 2012 London Games.

In 2014, the swimmer had what she called a horrific fall to a shower floor when her bench collapsed from underneath her in a New York City accessible hotel room.

She suffered permanent nerve damage and lost both the grip in her left hand and about 75 percent of function in that arm. She considered retirement while forced out of the pool for several months. But she returned and swam through the pain.

In 2017, she underwent a six-hour surgery, removing two muscles and a rib in her upper chest. That December, another muscle was detached from her left side. At one point, her husband slept for two weeks on a cot next to her hospital bed. She went 18 months between swimming. Weggemann returned to make the 2019 World Championships team, earning two golds and a silver.

“There’s just that element and reminder that while our world faces devastation and while families are facing heartbreak and while we are all facing change in a way that we have never seen before, maybe it’s OK to not be what were a month ago,” she said. “Maybe, instead of being what we were a month ago, we’re going to find at the end of this that, in fact, we’re so much better.”

MORE: ‘Power of Choice’: Melissa Stockwell on a Paralympic dream deferred

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!