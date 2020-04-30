TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Tokyo Olympics Delayed
IOC official disagrees coronavirus vaccine needed for Olympics

Associated PressApr 30, 2020, 7:37 AM EDT
SYDNEY (AP) — The head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics said Wednesday he disagrees with suggestions by some scientists and doctors that a vaccine for COVID-19 is needed to hold the Games.

John Coates, an International Olympic Committee member from Australia who is a lawyer, said he had seen the opinion but didn’t agree.

“The advice we’re getting from WHO (World Health Organization) says we should continue to plan for this date and that is what we’re doing, and that’s not contingent on a vaccine,” Coates told the Australian Associated Press. “A vaccine would be nice. But we will just continue to be guided by WHO and the Japanese health authorities.”

On Tuesday, Japan Medical Association president Yoshitake Yokokura said it would only be possible for the Olympics to go ahead in July 2021 if the infections were under control, not only in Japan, but globally.

“In my view, it would be difficult to hold the Olympics unless effective vaccines are developed,” Yokokura said.

Coates offered no details how 11,000 Olympians and 4,400 Paralympians from more than 200 nations and territories could safely enter — and exit — Japan without spreading the virus. They would be housed together in the Athletes Village.

They would also be accompanied by thousands of staff members and coaches, and thousands more technical officials who have to run the events. Add to this thousands of world broadcasters, who pay billions for the rights to the Olympics — a critical element, particularly if the Olympics are held with limited numbers of spectators.

Coates said a lot of work had been done since the postponement and the target was still to have 43 venues for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Coates was speaking in Australia a day after Yokokura told a video media conference of his concerns.

Devi Sridhar, a professor of Global Health at the University of Edinburgh, also said holding the Olympics may depend on finding a vaccine. The same could apply to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

According to Johns Hopkins University data on Wednesday, Japan had reported about 13,700 cases of COVID-19 with 394 deaths.

When the delay was announced last month, IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided the Tokyo Games would not be held beyond the summer of 2021.

Maggie Haney, gymnastics coach, banned 8 years

Maggie Haney
Associated PressApr 30, 2020, 5:59 AM EDT
Maggie Haney, who coached Olympic and world champion gymnasts, has been suspended for eight years by USA Gymnastics for verbal and emotional abuse of athletes.

USA Gymnastics confirmed the penalty in a statement Wednesday.

The decision came after two months of hearings that included Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez testifying against her longtime coach and world champion Riley McCusker writing a letter critical of Haney.

“The independent hearing panel — comprised of three members of the gymnastics community, including an attorney, a club owner, and a former national team athlete — found that Ms. Haney violated the USA Gymnastics Code of Ethical Conduct, Safe Sport Policy, and other policies,” USA Gymnastics said in the statement.

Haney is suspended from membership and any coaching of USA Gymnastics athletes or in member clubs for eight years, effective immediately, followed by a two-year probationary period. After the suspension concludes, USA Gymnastics said Haney may reapply for membership after submitting proof of completing certain specified Safe Sport courses.”

“The ruling is regrettable but in no way surprising considering the heavy-handed nature of the investigative and hearing process,” Russell Prince, Haney’s attorney, told the Southern California News Group. “There is no fundamental fairness to the manner in which these matters are resolved. Clearly, I would anticipate an arbitration.”

The 42-year-old Haney coached Hernandez and McCusker at MG Elite Gymnastics in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Ted Ligety’s goggles company assisting in PPE shortage

By Alex AzziApr 29, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
With personal protective equipment (PPE) in short supply at hospitals across the country, many people have been looking for creative ways to help those on the front lines. Among those finding a way to contribute: skiers and snowboarders.

Ted Ligety, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in alpine skiing, joined Mike Tirico during Wednesday’s episode of “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN to discuss the grassroots “Goggles for Docs” program, which has been providing hospital staff with new and used ski goggles.

“In this pandemic, there’s a huge shortage of PPE, especially on the eyewear side of things,” Ligety told Tirico. “And it just so happens that ski and mountain bike and motorcross goggles work as a good eyewear protection for those frontline workers.”

Ligety told Tirico that he has donated all of his ski goggles (made by his own company, Shred Optics) to the program. According to the Goggles for Doc website, over 38,000 pairs of goggles have been donated so far.

“It’s a really neat way for the ski community and the snow sports community to give back and help during this pandemic,” Ligety told Tirico.

The website walks people through how to donate their own new or used goggles, and where to send them in order to have the greatest impact.

Ligety also talked with Tirico about his own future in the sport. At the beginning of the 2019-20 season, the four-time Olympian announced that he would be scaling back his racing schedule and focusing primarily on giant slalom, the event in which he won Olympic gold in 2014.

“The way my body’s been feeling, I feel like I’m starting to progress again to the point where I feel like I can start winning races,” Ligety said. “I’m looking to do two final years and finish it off at the Olympics.”

Ligety also noted he and his wife Mia, who already have two-year-old son Jax, are expecting twins. “The family life is about to get exponentially more hectic.”