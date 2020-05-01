TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Brady Ellison
AP

Shooting star: Archer Brady Ellison aims at Tokyo gold with arm pain gone

Associated PressMay 1, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Michael Jordan Dream Team Why Michael Jordan didn’t return for 1996 Atlanta Olympics Toni Kukoc, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen tormented Toni Kukoc at Dream Team Olympics Deajah Stevens Deajah Stevens, Olympic sprinter, suspended for whereabouts failures

In between remodeling his archery workshop and raising piglets, Brady Ellison shoots about 100 arrows a day on his custom-built range.

That’s not very high volume for him. He’s scaled way back with the coronavirus pandemic postponing the Tokyo Games until next summer and his season on hold.

This is the promising part: No shooting pain.

A little while back, the three-time Olympic medalist felt searing discomfort through his right arm whenever he released an arrow.

Doctors couldn’t solve it. He couldn’t shoot through it. He nearly quit and went to work at a local copper mine in Arizona.

Now gold in Tokyo is back in the picture.

His comeback will be highlighted in an upcoming documentary and features a Hollywood-esque twist: A natural healer in Slovenia helped alleviate his pain to the point where he became the world champion.

“I went from looking for jobs and quitting archery to believing I’m going to win in Tokyo,” the 31-year-old Ellison said in a phone interview from his six-acre property in Globe, Arizona, where he’s waiting for the season to resume. “I now have more drive than I’ve ever had.”

Usually around this time of year, Ellison is shooting 300 arrows each day on a range he built with a tractor and features 50- and 70-meter targets.

Instead, he’s scaled back the shooting and is taking care of house projects. He rebuilt the wood floor in his workshop, which also serves as his indoor facility. It’s actually two sheds pushed close together in which he simply opens the doors to both in order to shoot.

He’s also tending to a litter of piglets and squeezing in some bow fishing.

Anything to pass the time until competitions start back up. He’s not feeling the crunch even though he relies on events for about 70% of his income. Over the years, he’s been financially savvy with his earnings.

“I’ve always said that if I get hurt or anything, I want to still be able to pay all my bills and lose nothing if I have to go get a job at McDonald’s,” he said.

Ellison sees himself competing through the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, if not longer.

Especially now, with his arm back to feeling better.

Shortly after capturing an Olympic bronze medal in the individual event at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, along with silver during the team competition, Ellison began experiencing pain in one of his fingers.

Steadily, it grew worse as the pain radiated from his fingertips through his arm.

“Felt like bolts of lighting when I shot,” he said.

The discomfort persisted into 2017 and ’18. He consulted medical experts and hand specialists.

“The doctors, they pretty much just all told me to quit,” said Ellison, who also earned a silver in the team event at the 2012 London Games.

His wife, Toja, competes in archery for Slovenia and heard of a natural healer back home. The healer specialized in helping those with thyroid conditions, which Ellison has dealt with and for which he takes medication. He went in the fall of 2018 for that reason.

He never mentioned his arm concerns.

First consultation: “He told me that I had an injury in my right hand,” Ellison said.

Ellison said the process was simple. The healer put his hands on Ellison’s arm/hand and he almost instantly felt relief.

“Three days later I shot more arrows in a single day than I have in three years,” said Ellison, who still visits the healer when he and his wife return to Slovenia. “No pain.”

In 2019, Ellison turned in a memorable season that included a world title and a return to the No. 1 spot in the world rankings for the first time since March 2013.

“In the back of your head, you’re a little afraid (the pain) could happen again,” Ellison said. “So you make every day count while you can. I didn’t take anything for granted like before.”

An image of Ellison went viral on social media during the Rio Games. A picture of a bearded Ellison ran alongside a shot of actor Leonardo DiCaprio from the movie “The Revenant.”

The resemblance was spot on. He was asked almost as much about that as his medals.

“All of a sudden people just showed up at the field and I’m asked, ‘Hey, what do you think about the comparisons with him?’” recalled Ellison. “And then I looked it up and I’m like, ‘OK, this really became a thing.’ It’s all fun.”

Now, there’s even more in common with DiCaprio: Both appear in movies.

World Archery followed Ellison last season for a film titled “Believe: Brady Ellison.” He hasn’t seen an edited version, but has watched the trailer of the documentary due out this summer.

He gives it a thumbs up.

“Hopefully it will get a lot of hits since no sporting events are going on right now,” Ellison said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing it.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Seb Coe: Track and field athletes need 6-7 weeks of specific training to return

Why Michael Jordan didn’t return for 1996 Atlanta Olympics

By OlympicTalkMay 1, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Brady Ellison Shooting star: Archer Brady Ellison aims at Tokyo gold with arm pain gone Toni Kukoc, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen tormented Toni Kukoc at Dream Team Olympics Deajah Stevens Deajah Stevens, Olympic sprinter, suspended for whereabouts failures

For all the celebration of the 1992 Dream Team, there were few reports in major media about Michael Jordan potentially returning for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

After the U.S. roster of 12 was announced for the Centennial Games, Jordan explained why he passed: to let others get their chance at a gold medal.

USA Basketball officials don’t recall any discussions about Jordan being part of the second Olympic Dream Team (or Dream Team III, if you count the 1994 World Championship squad, which many would rather forget).

It’s not surprising.

For one, Jordan considered declining the 1992 Olympic invitation. In part because he “had done the Olympic thing before,” taking gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Games before starting his NBA career.

In January 1993, The New York Times reported that Jordan, if he had to do it over again, would have passed on the Olympics. It noted the commitment taking up a large chunk of what would normally be offseason rest.

“I think it’s going to be easy to get guys to play, but your top players, it may be a different story,” Jordan said, according to the report on 1994 World Championship team selection. “I don’t know if the clubs will want them to do it. You see those of us who played getting the nagging injuries, getting banged up so early in the season. You have to give some of that to playing in the Olympics.”

Whether Jordan would consider playing for Team USA again was rendered temporarily meaningless later in 1993, when he retired from basketball and then took up baseball.

Jordan returned to the Chicago Bulls in March 1995. That summer, as Jordan prepared to film “Space Jam,” the first 10 members of the 1996 Olympic team were announced, including four returnees from 1992:

John Stockton
Penny Hardaway
Reggie Miller
Scottie Pippen
Grant Hill
Glenn Robinson*
Karl Malone
David Robinson
Shaquille O’Neal
Hakeem Olajuwon

*Replaced by Gary Payton due to injury.

In the Dallas Morning News story first reporting those invites, this line in the 14th paragraph confirmed what was made clear by the list: Jordan had indicated he didn’t want to participate in Atlanta.

Charles Barkley, another original Dream Teamer, and Mitch Richmond were the last two selections named in April 1996.

During the June 1996 NBA Finals against Seattle, Jordan reportedly questioned why Sonics star forward Shawn Kemp was left off the Olympic team. In doing so, he gave a peek into his reasoning for sitting out the Atlanta Games.

“To leave Kemp off, I really don’t understand,” he said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “That’s one of the reasons I chose not to perform … to give people like him a chance to play.”

Jordan did reportedly visit Atlanta during the Centennial Games — to address some 500 guests of Sara Lee, which sponsored Jordan and the Games, traveling under the alias “Frank Gordon.”

“I kind of miss [the Olympics],” Jordan said then, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But I stand by my reasons for passing it up to let other players experience it.”

MORE: Why Isiah Thomas was left off the Dream Team

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen tormented Toni Kukoc at Dream Team Olympics

By OlympicTalkMay 1, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Brady Ellison Shooting star: Archer Brady Ellison aims at Tokyo gold with arm pain gone Michael Jordan Dream Team Why Michael Jordan didn’t return for 1996 Atlanta Olympics Deajah Stevens Deajah Stevens, Olympic sprinter, suspended for whereabouts failures

It began on the bus ride to the arena. Actually, it began when the U.S. drew Croatia in the 1992 Olympic men’s basketball tournament. It got serious on the bus ride.

Michael Jordan spoke. The rest of the Dream Team was silent in its seats.

“He said, ‘Toni Kukoc, I got him tonight,'” Magic Johnson recalled in a 2012 NBC documentary. “‘He’s not going to get one basket on me.'”

That set the table for “the Kukoc game.”

In its second contest of the Olympics, the Dream Team spanked the silver-medal favorite Croatia 103-70. Kukoc, a 23-year-old considered the world’s best player outside of the NBA, received the brunt.

Jordan, and perhaps even more Scottie Pippen, ruthlessly defended their future Chicago Bulls teammate. They picked him up before halfcourt. They face-guarded him. They denied him the ball and, when he did receive it, made Kukoc regret it.

The result: the man known as the European Magic Johnson scored four points on 2-of-11 shooting, with seven turnovers.

“I’ve never seen that kind of defense before,” Kukoc said afterward, according to The New York Times, adding years later in Jack McCallum‘s 2012 book, “Dream Team,” “I thought that was the way they guarded everybody.”

It wasn’t. Jordan and Pippen, as another famous Chicago duo would have said, were on a mission.

Pippen hadn’t met Kukoc before Barcelona, but he despised him for years.

That’s because Kukoc was the sought-after prize of Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause. Krause and Bulls management had refused to renegotiate Pippen’s contract in part to save money to try and sign Kukoc, who wouldn’t leave his Italian club for Chicago until 1993.

“That’s like a father who has all his kids, and now he sees another kid that he loves more than he loves his own,” Jordan said in a 2012 NBA TV documentary. “So we were not playing against Toni Kukoc. We were playing against Jerry Krause in a Croatian uniform.”

Jordan may not have been directly financially impacted by Krause’s pursuit of the kid from Split, but he of course sided with Pippen in the management battle. Krause, in trying to woo Kukoc from Italy, had asked Jordan to give the Croatian a phone call.

“I don’t speak no Yugoslavian,” Jordan told him, according to longtime Chicago Tribune Bulls beat writer Sam Smith.

Kukoc fared much better in the teams’ rematch in the gold-medal game.

Though the U.S. won 117-85, he had 16 points, nine assists, five rebounds and, reportedly and most of all, Jordan’s respect.

Still, the final word should be reserved for Pippen, who let his feelings be known after that first meeting.

“Toni Kukoc could be a good player. But he’s in the right league,” in Italy, Pippen reportedly quipped. “Now they can see he’s not ready for NBA competition.”

Kukoc would go on to become a key role player for the Bulls’ last three championships, earning NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1996.

MORE: Michael Jordan’s note to Bobby Knight before 1984 Olympic final

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!