Deajah Stevens
Getty Images

Deajah Stevens, Olympic sprinter, suspended for whereabouts failures

By OlympicTalkMay 1, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT
Deajah Stevens, a Rio Olympic sprinter, and fellow Tokyo Olympic hopeful Gabby Thomas were provisionally suspended for drug-testing whereabouts failures.

Stevens, seventh in the 2016 Olympic 200m, and Thomas, the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships 200m runner-up with Harvard, had their cases referred to disciplinary tribunals.

A suspension for whereabouts failures means any combination of three missed drug tests and/or filing failures in a 12-month period. A filing failure could mean incorrectly filling out forms to tell drug testers where an athlete can be found, or not submitting quarterly forms at all.

Neither Stevens nor Thomas made the 2019 World Championships team.

Michael Jordan considered declining Dream Team Olympic invite

Michael Jordan Dream Team Olympics
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 1, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT
Michael Jordan said he hoped not to be offered a Dream Team Olympic roster spot.

“I was trying to figure out a way, graciously, that I could decline,” Jordan said in the 2012 NBA TV documentary on the legendary 1992 Barcelona Olympic men’s basketball team.

Jordan said he “had done the Olympic thing before.” True. He starred on the 1984 U.S. Olympic team that took gold in Los Angeles, back when college players made up the roster.

Sam Smith, in his 1992 book “The Jordan Rules,” relayed that Scottie Pippen asked Jordan before a March 1991 Chicago Bulls game if he wanted to participate in the 1992 Olympics. Jordan’s response: “Why would I?”

Jordan noted the exhaustion of playing a whole NBA season and playoffs, followed by pre-Olympic contests and the Games themselves. And that his 1984 Olympic coach, the stern Bobby Knight, made it a less enjoyable experience.

“The one guy that we were a little bit concerned about was probably Michael,” said Rod Thorn, a member of the USA Basketball 1992 Olympic selection committee who, as the Chicago Bulls general manager in 1984, drafted Jordan.

Come summer 1991, Thorn extended the Olympic invitation.

“When Rod Thorn called me and asked me, I wasn’t gung-ho about it,” Jordan said nearly two decades later.

Thorn appealed: You’re the world’s best player. This is bigger than the NBA Finals. We need you.

“[Jordan’s] thing — well, who else is playing?” Thorn said in the NBA TV documentary. “Are all the good players going to play? I’m not going to play by myself.”

The next call went to Magic Johnson, who was all-in. Dominoes followed.

When the NBC Selection Show came up Sept. 21, 1991, Jordan was dressed finely, sitting between Johnson, who revealed Jordan’s inclusion, and Marv Albert.

Albert’s first question to Jordan was why he changed his mind after he originally indicated he would not play.

“My instruction to Rod Thorn when he first invited me that I was going to keep it low key and let this show happen, so I played it like it never was going to happen,” Jordan said. “I knew all along that I was going to play. I had you guys fooled.”

World’s best pole vaulters return to unique competition Sunday

Mondo Duplantis
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 1, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Pole vault stars Mondo Duplantis, Sam Kendricks and Renaud Lavillenie return to competition on Sunday.

The Ultimate Garden Clash will pit the friendly rivals from their own separate backyards on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, streaming live on World Athletics’ YouTube channel.

Duplantis, the world-record holder of Sweden, will jump from Lafayette, La. Kendricks, the world champion, from Oxford, Miss. Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion, from Clermont-Ferrand, France.

The unusual format: attempt to clear five meters as many times as possible within 30 minutes.

Normal pole vault competition, where athletes attempt to clear a maximum height, would be hard to pull off due to the need for officials to move up the bars and adjust standards.

World Athletics could hold similar competitions in future weeks.

Track and field’s premier circuit, the Diamond League, has postponed all meets through the first week of June.

A meet in Oslo on June 11 has been restructured, without spectators, with a limited number of athletes (at least one racing solo, chasing a record) under Norway’s coronavirus regulations.

