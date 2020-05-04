TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Swimming World Championships
Getty Images

World swimming championships moved to 2022 with new dates

By OlympicTalkMay 4, 2020, 5:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The next world aquatics championships, which include swimming, have been pushed back from July 2021 to May 13-29, 2022. They will still be in Fukuoka, Japan.

FINA, the international governing body for swimming, diving, water polo and artistic (synchronized) swimming, officially announced the postponement for the first time Monday, along with the new dates.

The new Tokyo Olympic dates in July and August 2021 overlapped with the original dates for world championships in track and field and swimming.

Track worlds, set for Eugene, Ore., were moved to July 2022 in an April 8 announcement.

It’s believed aquatics worlds, held 18 times since the start in 1973, have never taken place in May. They have almost always been in July and August, save times Australia hosted during its warmer months.

A May swimming worlds could allow for the major summer meets in even, non-Olympic years — European Championships, Pan Pacific Championships — to still be held. FINA has not commented on that scenario.

USA Swimming targets an August return to competition from the coronavirus pandemic.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Phelps, Bowman rewatch Beijing Olympic races for first time

The Last Dance: Michael Jordan talks Dream Team, Isiah Thomas, Toni Kukoc, Reebok logo at Olympics

By OlympicTalkMay 4, 2020, 7:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Swimming World Championships World swimming championships moved to 2022 with new dates Mondo Duplantis, Renaud Lavillenie Mondo Duplantis, Renaud Lavillenie share win in backyard pole vault event Dream Team How the Dream Team roster was chosen for 1992 Olympics

“The Last Dance” documentary on the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls packed four major story angles from the Dream Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics into about 17 minutes on Sunday night.

First, and, if any of them, somewhat revelatory, was Isiah Thomas‘ omission from the 12-man roster (tackled in detail here).

It was the most significant news of the original roster selection and reignited with Dream Team documentaries in 2012 (20th anniversary in conjunction with London Olympics) and a previous “Last Dance” episode on the Bulls-Pistons rivalry.

In previous interviews in 1992 or more recently, both Jordan and Rod Thorn, a USA Basketball player selection committee member in 1992 who called Jordan to offer him a team spot, gave different answers about whether Jordan or Thorn said it first: that Thomas wasn’t going to be chosen for the team. Or whether either said it at all.

The new wrinkle from Sunday’s interview: Maybe Thomas’ name wasn’t uttered at all.

“Before the ’92 Olympics, Rod Thorn calls me and says we would love for you to be on the Dream Team,” Jordan said. “I said oh, who’s all playing? [Thorn] says, uh, what does that mean? I say who’s all playing? He says, well, the guy you’re talking about or, you’re thinking about, is not going to be playing.

“I respect Isiah Thomas’ talent. To me, the best point guard of all-time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas. No matter how much I hate him, I respect his game. Now it was insinuated that I was asking about him, but I never threw his name in there. … You want to attribute it to me, go ahead, be my guest, but it wasn’t me.”

Thomas repeated that he didn’t know why he was left off.

“The camaraderie that happened on that team, it was the best harmony,” Jordan said. “Would Isiah made a different feeling on that team? Yes.”

DREAM TEAM: Why Jordan Nearly Said No | Roster Decisions

The rest of the Dream Team segment, split into two parts by a commercial break, looked at the famous practice game in Monte Carlo. With Clyde Drexler and John Stockon sidelined, the teams were: Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Karl Malone and Patrick Ewing against Johnson, Chris Mullin, Charles Barkley, Christian Laettner and David Robinson, according to Jack McCallum‘s 2012 book, “Dream Team.”

Johnson, who said it was the best basketball he was ever a part of, and his team went by as many as nine points. It also involved a level of trash talk befitting the occasion.

Johnson said he, at one point while leading, said, “If you don’t turn into Air Jordan, we’re going to blow you out.” Jordan then willed his team to an eventual victory.

“After that game everyone kind of acknowledged we were in a new era,” NBA PR executive Brian McIntyre said. “Michael Jordan was the alpha alpha, period.”

From there, the episode moved to the “Kukoc Game,” when the U.S. faced Croatia in group play. It was the first time Jordan and Pippen went up against Toni Kukoc, the prized recruit of their hated Bulls general manager, Jerry Krause.

The Kukoc game, and how he earned Jordan’s respect, is covered in detail here.

“Jerry paved the way for a lot of hell for Toni Kukoc,” Pippen said. “Every guy on that Olympic team looked at that kid and felt like he may not even think about coming to the NBA after he played against us. It wasn’t anything personally about Toni, but we were going to do everything we could to make Jerry look bad.”

Lastly, the segment touched on Jordan famously covering up the Reebok logo on the official U.S. Olympic medal podium jacket. Jordan, after insulting then-USOC executive Harvey Schiller while riding in a car, teased that he had a big surprise. He ended up draping an American flag over his right shoulder.

Other players also wore flags or zipped their jackets so the Reebok logo was hidden.

MORE: MJ’s note to Knight at 1984 Olympics | Why Jordan skipped 1996 Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Mondo Duplantis, Renaud Lavillenie share win in backyard pole vault event

Mondo Duplantis, Renaud Lavillenie
Getty Images
Associated PressMay 3, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen The Last Dance: Michael Jordan talks Dream Team, Isiah Thomas, Toni Kukoc, Reebok logo at Olympics Swimming World Championships World swimming championships moved to 2022 with new dates Dream Team How the Dream Team roster was chosen for 1992 Olympics

French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie hardly treated this like a garden-variety competition.

It was for backyard bragging rights. So he raised his intensity.

Lavillenie and Mondo Duplantis of Sweden shared the gold medal Sunday during a men’s pole vault competition held in their own yards. Advertised as the “Ultimate Garden Clash,” it was a rare sporting event contested during the coronavirus pandemic.

Duplantis, a world record-holder, and Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion, each cleared a height of 16 feet (4.9 meters) 36 times over a span of 30 minutes that was broadcast by World Athletics on its social media channels. Both had one miss. Sam Kendricks of the United States got the bronze by clearing the bar 26 times in a competition featuring three of the event’s biggest names.

It just might have been a preview of the Tokyo Games, which have been postponed to 2021. Lavillenie certainly took his concentration to another level.

“It’s crazy, but even doing this in my garden, I get the same feeling I’d get at a major championships,” Lavillenie said. “It was very exciting and I’m very happy to be a part of it.”

They tried to figure out a tiebreaker before electing to share the gold. The 20-year-old Duplantis initially pushed for a three-minute playoffs format that was on the table, while the 33-year-old Lavillenie nixed the plan. He was exhausted.

Lavillenie did vault over his 36th successful bar just ahead of Duplantis. The event was split into two 15-minute sessions with a short halftime.

“I will give you a rematch, Mondo,” he playfully said at the end.

The backyard idea was brought forth by Lavillenie, and the trio collaborated on the unique competition format because adjusting the bar wasn’t practical without officials in place.

Duplantis competed from his base in Lafayette, Louisiana, with his setup next to a garden wall. Kendricks was at his farm in Oxford, Mississippi, with his landing mat nestled between trees and near a fence where a horse occasionally was caught on the video feed.

Then there was Lavillenie, who took part from Clermont-Ferrand, France. The family’s trampoline was pushed to the side and there was a swingset in the background.

Don’t expect this to be a new pole-vaulting format, though. This was only for show.

“I want to jump high,” said Duplantis, the American-born vaulter who represents Sweden and broke Lavillenie’s world record in February. “I want to jump a little higher.”

Still, it made for entertaining theater.

“The general sense of this competition was just supposed to be fun,” said Kendricks, the two-time world champion. “A way to eat up time on a Sunday and give a chance for everybody to watch.”

Among those watching was World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, who gave the competition high marks.

“This is a brilliant initiative, great fun and really innovative,” Coe said in a statement. “My thanks go to them, their families and the World Athletics team for bringing live athletics back during lockdown. I hope we can bring a few more events like this to bring to all athletics fans out there.”

It’s already a hit among those in the track and field community.

“I love this idea so much,” world 200m champion sprinter Noah Lyles posted in a social media chat room for the event. “It’s such a great new way to compete.”

Duplantis, Lavillenie and Kendricks treated it almost like a track meet as they tried to average a jump per minute. The routine was simple: Vault, walk back with the pole, take a very quick breather — maybe a sip of water — and vault again.

Above all else, it was competition again. The outbreak of COVID-19 has the track and field season on hold.

“I miss the feeling of competing,” Duplantis said. “I miss the feeling of being out there with the guys. It was a really fun time. It was fun to get back into the competition gear again.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Aries Merritt hopes to make Tokyo Olympics his last