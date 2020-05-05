TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

Ashleigh Johnson’s Olympic gold medal housed with family’s other sports mementos

By OlympicTalkMay 5, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Patrick Ewing Patrick Ewing reveals that his Olympic medals were lost or stolen Michael Phelps How many calories Michael Phelps consumed as a swimmer Yang Wei Who is China’s greatest Olympian?

If Ashleigh Johnson wants to see her Olympic gold medal, the No. 1 goalie on the U.S. water polo team can fly to Miami and look at the family trophy case.

“My gold medal is with my mom,” Johnson said on “Distanced Training” with Jac Collinsworth. “Me and my siblings played water polo and swam together our whole lives. All of our participation swim ribbons are in this case, and my gold medal is in this case.”

Johnson is about as accomplished as it gets for a 25-year-old.

After the Rio Olympic title, she took a break from the national team to write her 80-page senior thesis at Princeton, graduating in 2017 with a psychology degree and the distinction of being the school’s career saves leader. She’s plied her trade professionally for club teams in Italy and Greece.

Back in 2016, Johnson became the first black woman to play on a U.S. Olympic water polo team. She was also the only non-Californian on the Rio roster.

Johnson was one of five children raised by a single mom who moved to South Florida from Jamaica. She learned to swim with her siblings in a backyard pool growing up on a five-acre farm property, according to NBC Miami.

So Johnson’s favorite memory from Rio should come as little surprise.

“Getting to see my family celebrate with me in the stands after we won gold,” she said. “It was actually really special for me to be able to look up after every game and before every game and see in them in the stands. … It was really cool for those two worlds to merge at the pinnacle of that season and what we trained towards that whole Olympic cycle.”

The U.S. women won every major title since the Rio Olympics and are massive favorites for Tokyo. The Olympic postponement to 2021 was difficult, knowing a within-reach Olympic repeat bid must wait another year.

“The first thing in my mind [when the Olympics were postponed] was thinking about how close we were, and that’s hard because you know you have this one goal in mind,” she said. “You have this one thing that you’re moving for, this date, that, you’re like, OK, there are a lot of things that can change, everything’s kind of to be decided, but this is the one thing that won’t change. And when it moved, it was a little disappointing. I had to kind of refocus myself, rethink our season and then move forward, but I was definitely jarred.”

MORE: Next water polo world championships get new dates

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Patrick Ewing reveals that his Olympic medals were lost or stolen

By OlympicTalkMay 5, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Patrick Ewing said his two Olympic gold medals were either lost during one of the many times he moved, or they were stolen when somebody broke into one of his houses.

Ewing, speaking on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, said he then called now-USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo, who arranged for Ewing to receive replacement medals.

Olympic medal replacements are common, such as what happened to perhaps the most famous Olympian, Muhammad Ali.

“This is the first time I really spoke about it,” Ewing said. “Sometimes it sucks to be well-known.”

Ewing said an NCAA Championship ring — presumably from his 1984 title team at Georgetown — was stolen by a house burglar years ago. But he got it back after it turned up on eBay.

Sure enough, there is a legal document detailing a 1999 break-in of Ewing’s home in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. Items stolen included that 1984 NCAA Championship ring (but no mention of Olympic medals). The ring was recovered in 2003.

Ewing played on the 1984 and 1992 Olympic teams, both with longtime rival Michael Jordan.

MORE: MJ’s note to Knight at 1984 Olympics | Why Jordan skipped 1996 Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

How many calories Michael Phelps consumed as a swimmer

By OlympicTalkMay 5, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ashleigh Johnson Ashleigh Johnson’s Olympic gold medal housed with family’s other sports mementos Patrick Ewing Patrick Ewing reveals that his Olympic medals were lost or stolen Yang Wei Who is China’s greatest Olympian?

Michael Phelps liked to say it was a myth that he ate 12,000 calories a day.

“It’s just not true,” Phelps wrote in “No Limits,” one of his autobiographies. “Maybe eight to ten thousand calories per day.”

Phelps’ legendary eating — to fuel training several hours per day, 365 days a year, including Christmas — included frequent stops to eateries in his native Baltimore and, leading up to the 2008 Beijing Olympics, a training base at the University of Michigan.

Per Phelps’ other autobiography, “Beneath the Surface,” a typical order at Pete’s Grille in Baltimore: “Start with three sandwiches of fried eggs, cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onions and mayonnaise; add one omelet, a bowl of grits and three slices of French toast with powdered sugar; then wash down with three chocolate chip pancakes.”

He ate out like a family of four but still couldn’t crack 200 pounds. Before the Beijing Olympics, a broadcast crew visited a Chinese restaurant, a deli and a diner to get the lowdown on his chowing down.

“I don’t cook — at all,” Phelps said in the NBC TV profile. “I was told that I was supposed to eat between eight and 10,000 calories a day. I just sort of try to cram whatever I can into my body. It’s pretty much whatever I feel like eating, I’m going to eat.”

MORE: Phelps, Bowman rewatch Beijing Olympic races for first time

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!