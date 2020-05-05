Patrick Ewing reveals that his Olympic medals were lost or stolen

Patrick Ewing said his two Olympic gold medals were either lost during one of the many times he moved, or they were stolen when somebody broke into one of his houses.
Ewing, speaking on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, said he then called now-USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo, who arranged for Ewing to receive replacement medals.
Olympic medal replacements are common, such as what happened to perhaps the most famous Olympian, Muhammad Ali.
“This is the first time I really spoke about it,” Ewing said. “Sometimes it sucks to be well-known.”
Ewing said an NCAA Championship ring — presumably from his 1984 title team at Georgetown — was stolen by a house burglar years ago. But he got it back after it turned up on eBay.
Sure enough, there is a legal document detailing a 1999 break-in of Ewing’s home in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. Items stolen included that 1984 NCAA Championship ring (but no mention of Olympic medals). The ring was recovered in 2003.
Ewing played on the 1984 and 1992 Olympic teams, both with longtime rival Michael Jordan.
