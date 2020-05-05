TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Giro d'Italia
Getty Images

Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a Espana overlap in new cycling schedule

By OlympicTalkMay 5, 2020, 10:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Amro Elgeziry, Isabella Isaksen Modern love: Pentathlon couple balances training, military Melanie Margalis How the U.S.’ best all-around swimmer overcame competition fear Muhammad Ali Why Muhammad Ali received a second Olympic gold medal in 1996

The Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana will overlap in October as a result of the coronavirus pandemic altering the cycling schedule, with overall UCI World Tour events now scheduled to resume Aug. 1.

It marks the first time two Grand Tours overlap since 1986, when the Vuelta finished on May 13 and the Giro started May 12, according to Gracenote.

Typically, the Giro takes place in May and the Vuelta in August/September.

The Tour de France, normally in July, was previously pushed back to Aug. 29-Sept. 20. The Giro starts Oct. 3. The Vuelta starts Oct. 20 and will be shortened by one weekend as the Dutch city of Utrecht will no longer hold the Grand Depart.

The annual world championships remain as previously scheduled for Sept. 20-27 in Switzerland. The senior elite men’s individual races at road worlds are typically not on the first three days, meaning Tour de France finishers could conceivably take part, though it would be difficult.

2020 UCI Men’s World Tour Calendar
-1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)
-5-9 August: Tour de Pologne (Poland)
-8 August: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)
-12-16 August: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)
-16 August: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Great Britain)
-25 August: Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France (France)
-29 August -20 September : Tour de France (France)
-7-14 September: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)
-11 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)
-13 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)
-29 September -3 October: BinckBank Tour
-30 September: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)
-3-25 October: Giro d’Italia (Italy)
-4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)
-10 October: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)
-11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)
-14 October: A Travers la Flandre (Belgium)
-15-20 October: Gree – Tour of Guangxi (China)
-18 October: Tour des Flandres (Belgium)
-20 October – 8 November: Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)
-21 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)
-25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)
-31 October: Il Lombardia (Italy)

2020 UCI Women’s World Tour Calendar
-1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)
-8 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)
-9 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)
-13-16 August:  Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)
-26 August: GP de Plouay – Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT (France)
-29 August: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)
-1-6 September: Boels Ladies Tour (the Netherlands)
-11-19 September: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)
-30 September: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)
-4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Belgium)
-10 October: Amstel Gold Race Ladies (the Netherlands)
-11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)
-18 October : Ronde van Vlaanderen (Belgium)
-20 October: Tour of Guangxi Women’s WorldTour (China)
-20 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)
-23-25 October: Tour of Chongming Island (China)
-25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)
-6-8 November: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)

MORE: World champion cyclist has Olympic champion mentor: Reggie Miller

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Modern love: Pentathlon couple balances training, military

Amro Elgeziry, Isabella Isaksen
AP
Associated PressMay 4, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Giro d'Italia Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a Espana overlap in new cycling schedule Melanie Margalis How the U.S.’ best all-around swimmer overcame competition fear Muhammad Ali Why Muhammad Ali received a second Olympic gold medal in 1996

He’s a unit supply specialist in the U.S. Army. She’s a multiple launch rocket systems crew member.

Together, soldier-athletes Amro Elgeziry and Isabella Isaksen are a married Olympic modern pentathlon couple trying to navigate their way through the challenges of training for the Tokyo Games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their sport consists of five disciplines, two of which they can’t practice at the moment — equestrian horse jumping (their stable recently closed) and swimming (pools remain shut).

For the rest, they improvise. They hone their fencing footwork in their Colorado Springs, Colorado, backyard, shoot laser pistols at a target in a nearby park (yes, they sometimes draw stares) and take to the trails for morning runs.

They met through modern pentathlon. They train together for modern pentathlon.

Their first date?

“Wasn’t a modern-pentathlon date,” said Elgeziry, who married Isaksen on May 30, 2014.

“Ice cream,” Isaksen responded. “We’re both fans of ice cream.”

Elgeziry is already qualified for his fourth Olympics — with the Tokyo Games in 2021 set to be his first as a member of Team USA (he became a citizen in 2017). The 33-year-old was born in Cairo and competed at the last three Olympics for Egypt.

The 26-year-old Isaksen is attempting to secure her spot through world rankings or at the world championships in Minsk, Belarus, in June 2021.

It was certainly a family affair at the Rio Games. They both made it, along with their siblings. Isaksen’s older sister, Margaux, qualified for her third Olympics. Elgeziry’s brother, Omar, who now serves as their coach, also made the Egyptian squad.

After Rio, Elgeziry and Isaksen were each unsure about how much longer they wanted to remain in the sport. It was a financial challenge, illustrated by Isaksen working at Dick’s Sporting Goods until two weeks before the Rio Games began.

“But we both decided we still have a lot to accomplish in the sport,” Isaksen said.

They joined the Army months apart in 2017. Both were selected to be members of the World Class Athlete Program, which allows top-ranked soldier-athletes to perform at the international level while also serving their nation in the military.

Isaksen is a sergeant and a member of 13 Mike, which supports infantry and tank units by supplementing cannon artillery during combat.

Elgeziry also is a sergeant and a member of 92 Yankee, whose duties involve general upkeep of all Army equipment.

They’re stationed out of Fort Carson and before the outbreak of COVID-19 split their time between training at the base — along with performing their military tasks — and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.

“Even if we’re training less on the sports side, we’ve got to stay ready on the Army side of things,” said Isaksen, who grew up in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as a runner before she followed her sister into modern pentathlon. “But with five sports to train for, we’re kind of used to it.”

On most days, they begin the morning with a distance run along the neighboring trails.

After that, the routine really does vary. There’s a lot of training ground to cover since modern pentathlon competitions consist of fencing, freestyle swimming (200m), equestrian show jumping, and a final event combining laser-pistol shooting and cross-country running (four 800m laps with five shots after each lap).

They have their fencing equipment at home so they head into their backyard to work on technique — over and over.

“It gets boring,” joked Elgeziry, who was a swimmer growing up before being lured into the sport by an older brother, Emad, who competed at the 2000 Games.

Sometimes, they practice laser-pistol shooting in their backyard. Other times, they head to a local park, where the couple can more closely simulate race conditions. They set up a stand to hold their laser pistols and position a target about 10 meters away. They’ll run a loop before returning to shoot at the target.

Their drills used to draw stares but, “the people in the park are used to us now,” Isaksen said.

Staying in swimming shape with no pools open has proven to be an obstacle. They go through dry-land workouts made up of core and strength exercises using a medicine ball and bands.

As for equestrian practice, they were riding at their coach’s stable until recently when it was shut down to comply with local ordinances.

“We’re just trying to make do,” Isaksen said.

“But it’s tough,” Elgeziry added.

They’ve added another event to their crowded plate — baking. The house specialties are sourdough bread and a pasta dish with broccoli.

“We do love to cook,” Elgeziry said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Which U.S. athletes are qualified for Tokyo Olympics in 2021?

How the U.S.’ best all-around swimmer overcame competition fear

Melanie Margalis
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 4, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Giro d'Italia Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a Espana overlap in new cycling schedule Amro Elgeziry, Isabella Isaksen Modern love: Pentathlon couple balances training, military Muhammad Ali Why Muhammad Ali received a second Olympic gold medal in 1996

Melanie Margalis calls them complete mental breakdowns. They used to be commonplace for the Olympian — at every meet, before she swam the 400m individual medley.

“The event freaks me out so bad,” Margalis said of a race labeled the decathlon of swimming for its grueling, all-around test. “I wish it didn’t. People are like, Mel, you’re so good. I’m like, you don’t understand what it does to me.”

Margalis, a 28-year-old who trains at the University of Georgia, finally overcame the block in recent months with the help of a sports psychologist.

On March 6, Margalis took 2.97 seconds off her personal best in the four-and-a-half-minute event at the last meet before the coronavirus pandemic halted sports. She improved from the fifth-fastest American in the 400m IM since the start of 2019 to No. 1 by a whopping 2.94 seconds. She’s now fourth-fastest in the world in that span.

“I wasn’t scared of what could happen,” she said of her mindset at the meet in Des Moines. “I wasn’t letting myself be scared of what could happen if I tried to have a good race.”

Margalis, a Rio Olympian in the 200m IM and 4x200m freestyle relay, went to Iowa searching for a sign. One to tell her whether to swim the 400m IM at trials. She left with a shuddering thought: the 400m IM might be her best event.

“When you have a breakthrough swim like that, it’s kind of scary how fast your perspective starts changing,” she said. “It still is a really hard event, and I don’t want myself to forget that.”

It is the least likely event for a veteran swimmer to excel, let alone break through late in a career. It is the only event for either gender where no American 24 years or older has made an Olympic team. At next year’s trials, Margalis could become the third-oldest woman to make a U.S. Olympic swim team in an individual pool event after 12-time Olympic medalists Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres.

For Margalis, making the Olympic team in the 400m IM would hold special personal meaning.

Her older brother, Robert, swam it at three Olympic Trials, including placing third in 2008, the closest he came to making an Olympic team. He finished eight seconds behind Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte, who each went under the existing world record to scoop the two available Olympic spots.

Then there’s Elizabeth Beisel, who made the last three Olympic teams in the 400m IM.

“Beisel is a point of inspiration,” Margalis said. “She’s actually about a year younger than me, but growing up, my club coach used to tell me that one day I could grow up and be Elizabeth Beisel. I looked up to her swimming for as long as I could remember.”

Beisel retired at age 24 in 2017, one year after becoming the oldest U.S. woman to swim the 400m IM at an Olympics. She has urged Margalis to take the 400m IM seriously since before the Rio Olympic Trials.

Margalis skipped the 400m IM on the first day of the 2016 trials. She then made the Olympic team three nights later in two events within an hour of each other. She placed sixth in the 200m free to make the relay and second in the 200m IM, rallying from fifth at the 150 to grab the second and final spot by five hundredths.

Margalis made the last two world championships teams, earning relay medals. She bagged her first major international medal in an individual event at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, a 400m IM silver. But two younger Americans went faster than her that year. It wasn’t until that Des Moines meet that Margalis became a bona fide star at an age most 400m IMers have moved to shorter events or, more likely, retired.

“It’s kind of unheard of,” said Beisel, who with 2008 Olympic teammate Katie Hoff slapped the label “four-IM anxiety” on the stomach pain that surfaced before racing it. “That’s part of the reason why I stopped swimming because the 400m IM was my best event. My body was saying no, and that was at age 24.”

Now Margalis is determined to swim it at trials in June 2021. The caveat: It’s on the first night of the eight-day competition. A breakdown could set a swimmer back for the rest of the meet. A win, however, could catapult her to more confidence in her other events and at the Tokyo Games.

“Now I have another year of me having a lot of opportunities to swim the 400m IM, and not having it go that way and having my confidence level drop,” Margalis said, “but I’m sure it’ll probably all work out.”

NBC Olympic Researcher Megan Soisson contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female swimmer on front lines fighting coronavirus