Despite delay, Felix focused on Tokyo Olympics, thinks it will be ‘time of healing’

By Alex AzziMay 6, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT
When the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics was announced in March, questions were raised about whether every athlete who had been aiming to compete at the Olympics in 2020 would be just as motivated to keep going until 2021.

On Wednesday, Allyson Felix, a four-time Olympian and the most decorated woman in U.S. Olympic track & field history, left no doubt about her Olympic goals.

“I am still super excited about this push for the fifth team,” Felix told Mike Tirico during Wednesday’s episode of “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN. “I feel more like myself than I have since I had my daughter [in November 2018]… I’m still training extremely hard and still building to be my best when it comes time for Olympic Trials.”

Felix also spoke about the team around her and the motivation they’ve given her these past few months. “The people around me really helped me build that confidence to keep going,” Felix told Tirico. “It’s actually another year to get stronger, and to build, and just to be even more prepared.”

The six-time Olympic gold medalist also shared her initial reaction to the postponement announcement, as well as the perspective she has taken in recent weeks. “I think knowing that the entire world was also facing adversity and such a loss of life and loss of jobs, you feel like you’re in it with everyone else,” she said. “I know that when this [the Olympics] does happen, I think sports will really be a time of healing for a lot of people.”

Ashleigh Johnson’s Olympic gold medal housed with family’s other sports mementos

By OlympicTalkMay 5, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
If Ashleigh Johnson wants to see her Olympic gold medal, the No. 1 goalie on the U.S. water polo team can fly to Miami and look at the family trophy case.

“My gold medal is with my mom,” Johnson said on “Distanced Training” with Jac Collinsworth. “Me and my siblings played water polo and swam together our whole lives. All of our participation swim ribbons are in this case, and my gold medal is in this case.”

Johnson is about as accomplished as it gets for a 25-year-old.

After the Rio Olympic title, she took a break from the national team to write her 80-page senior thesis at Princeton, graduating in 2017 with a psychology degree and the distinction of being the school’s career saves leader. She’s plied her trade professionally for club teams in Italy and Greece.

Back in 2016, Johnson became the first black woman to play on a U.S. Olympic water polo team. She was also the only non-Californian on the Rio roster.

Johnson was one of five children raised by a single mom who moved to South Florida from Jamaica. She learned to swim with her siblings in a backyard pool growing up on a five-acre farm property, according to NBC Miami.

So Johnson’s favorite memory from Rio should come as little surprise.

“Getting to see my family celebrate with me in the stands after we won gold,” she said. “It was actually really special for me to be able to look up after every game and before every game and see in them in the stands. … It was really cool for those two worlds to merge at the pinnacle of that season and what we trained towards that whole Olympic cycle.”

The U.S. women won every major title since the Rio Olympics and are massive favorites for Tokyo. The Olympic postponement to 2021 was difficult, knowing a within-reach Olympic repeat bid must wait another year.

“The first thing in my mind [when the Olympics were postponed] was thinking about how close we were, and that’s hard because you know you have this one goal in mind,” she said. “You have this one thing that you’re moving for, this date, that, you’re like, OK, there are a lot of things that can change, everything’s kind of to be decided, but this is the one thing that won’t change. And when it moved, it was a little disappointing. I had to kind of refocus myself, rethink our season and then move forward, but I was definitely jarred.”

Patrick Ewing reveals that his Olympic medals were lost or stolen

By OlympicTalkMay 5, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Patrick Ewing said his two Olympic gold medals were either lost during one of the many times he moved, or they were stolen when somebody broke into one of his houses.

Ewing, speaking on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, said he then called now-USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo, who arranged for Ewing to receive replacement medals.

Olympic medal replacements are common, such as what happened to perhaps the most famous Olympian, Muhammad Ali.

“This is the first time I really spoke about it,” Ewing said. “Sometimes it sucks to be well-known.”

Ewing said an NCAA Championship ring — presumably from his 1984 title team at Georgetown — was stolen by a house burglar years ago. But he got it back after it turned up on eBay.

Sure enough, there is a legal document detailing a 1999 break-in of Ewing’s home in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. Items stolen included that 1984 NCAA Championship ring (but no mention of Olympic medals). The ring was recovered in 2003.

Ewing played on the 1984 and 1992 Olympic teams, both with longtime rival Michael Jordan.

