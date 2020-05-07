TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Dathan Ritzenhein
Dathan Ritzenhein, 3-time Olympic runner, retires

May 7, 2020
Dathan Ritzenhein, a three-time Olympian and the fourth-fastest U.S. marathoner in history, has retired.

Ritzenhein, 37, made the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics with a best finish of ninth in the marathon at the 2008 Beijing Games.

He dropped out of the late stages of the Olympic marathon trials in 2016 and 2020. He completed one marathon in the last five years, finishing 19th in Boston in 2019.

“I guess I’m not necessarily 25 and retiring in my prime,” Ritzenhein said, according to Race Results Weekly. “I have things that I wish that I have done in my career, but I’m also very satisfied, too.  I think right now it’s something that I thought a lot about the last year. I’ve had a lot of nostalgic moments, looking back a lot more than looking forward. So, I don’t know that I had a lot more goals that I was looking to accomplish.”

He clocked a personal-best 2:07:47 at the 2012 Chicago Marathon to, at the time, become the third-fastest U.S. marathoner ever. Since, Galen Rupp passed him on the all-time list behind Ryan Hall and Khalid Khannouchi.

Ritzenhein, a high school prodigy, struggled with foot injuries for much of his pro career, among three surgeries and 40-plus MRIs, according to Race Results Weekly. A bio-mechanical study of his running form revealed that his stride put an abnormal amount of pressure on the third metatarsal bone on his right foot.

Ritzenhein is one of five men to win the prestigious Foot Locker National Cross-Country Championships for high schoolers twice, doing so in 1999 and 2000. At the University of Colorado, he was a four-time All-American and the 2003 NCAA cross-country champion.

“I read a book last summer about the Tour de France,” Mark Wetmore, Ritzenhein’s coach at Colorado, said, according to the Rocky Mountain News in 2003. “It was talking about [five-time Tour winner] Bernard Hinault. Someone said he had the ability to destroy himself. Dathan has that ability.”

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

Where did LaShawn Merritt go?

May 7, 2020
LaShawn Merritt, who developed a Cal Ripken-esque reputation for running anywhere and everywhere, was hard to find in 2018 and 2019.

Merritt, the 2008 Olympic 400m champion and two-time individual world champion, raced just seven times over those two years. He skipped entire Diamond League seasons and did not enter national championships.

Turns out, Merritt was going through the toughest injury spell of his career.

After taking bronze in the Rio Olympic 400m, Merritt moved from Orlando to Doha that November, reconnecting with Dwayne Miller, his coach from high school to January 2012. He trained on the sand dunes of Qatar. He also developed tight calves and tore one of his plantar fascia.

The next two years were rhythmic: therapy, rehab, training, overcompensation, injury, coaching change.

He moved back to Florida after bowing out of the 2017 Worlds in the semifinals. He returned to coach Brooks Johnson and developed plantar fasciitis.

“I’m not a run-through-the-wall type of runner,” Merritt said. “This is something new to me to be running, training hurt.”

Come 2019, pain developed in his big right toe. Merritt underwent surgery for the first time in his career to cut out a bone spur last autumn.

“Now I’m in a process, beginning of this year, training is going well and … we are where we are now,” Merritt said, referencing the coronavirus pandemic halting sports. “As far as the foot, it’s recovered. I’m training. I had a great base training this season, then this happened.”

Before the absence, Merritt was the most successful U.S. male sprinter for a decade. It helped that Merritt focused on the 400m — not Usain Bolt territory — but he also showed incredible durability.

He won the 2008 Olympics in 43.75 seconds, making him the fifth-fastest man in history at the time. Five years later, he lowered his personal best again to 43.74 (2013 World title). He did it once more in 2015, taking silver to Wayde van Niekerk at worlds in 43.65.

In the first decade of his career, Merritt competed in events between 60m and 500m. He once raced 34 times in a season, then 31 times the next season.

In 2016, Merritt qualified for the Rio Olympics in the 400m and the 200m, flying to Brazil as the world’s fastest man in the 200m that year despite focusing on the longer distance.

The most historic race of Merritt’s career was one that he lost. He remembers the Rio Olympic 400m final in detail, starting with seeing van Niekerk arrive late to the warm-up area. Last month, Merritt gave a four-minute answer to one question about the race.

Merritt, after registering the slowest reaction time, had the fastest first 200m split in history, according to track-stats.com. He was one tenth faster than van Niekerk, who was in Merritt’s sights out in lane eight. By 300m, van Niekerk moved ahead by two tenths.

“I remember getting to 300 and just seeing [van Niekerk] out in eight and thinking, OK, he’s going to slow up,” Merritt recalled, “because I feel like I can read body language really well. … But I misjudged that, and it kept going. And it got to a point where I wasn’t exhausted as far as depleted, exhausted in the last part of the race. I felt like, I don’t know, I just misjudged it. I don’t feel like I was totally, totally prepared in every sense to really run that fast and expect that, but I judged the body language a little different.”

Of the three medalists, Merritt had the slowest last 300 meters: van Niekerk was 12 seconds flat, Kirani James 12.6 and Merritt 12.7, according to track-stats.com.

“[Van Niekerk] crossed the finish line, and then Kirani crossed, I crossed, and I was thinking, either that was really fast or we didn’t run fast,” Merritt said. Van Niekerk won in 43.03, taking .15 off Michael Johnson‘s world record from 1999. Merritt took bronze in 43.85 seconds, the fourth-fastest time of his career (all four came in Olympic or world championships finals).

Four nights and three races later, Merritt took sixth in the 200m final. He still finished 2016 with the fastest 200m time of the year (19.74), from the Olympic Trials semifinals.

“I never sped up training for the 200m where I felt like I knew how to execute a 200m race and I actually trained for it,” Merritt said. “The 400m is my race. That’s what I study, that’s what I’ve been running for years. I run the 200m because I can run it.”

Merritt said that if not for the pandemic and Olympic postponement, he considered putting more emphasis on the 200m this year.

“But 400m is my race,” he said. “And I haven’t mastered the 400m because I still want the world record.”

Merritt is now the only 400m sprinter in Dennis Mitchell‘s training group in Central Florida, a cadre that includes Justin Gatlin, who is five years older.

But his competition is young. World 400m champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas is 24. U.S. champion Fred Kerley is 24. Michael Norman, who in April 2019 ran the fourth-fastest 400m in history, is 22.

“A lot of them [unnamed younger sprinters] haven’t proven to really be able to really execute that race when it’s the biggest time and bring that same type of time out, but I understand that these young guys are excited,” Merritt said. “It’s a new day and age. A lot of social media going on, so they’re putting a lot of themselves out. So when they get on the track, it’s like I put this out, so I’m here to run and do this, but I’ve got to back that up, also. I see there may be a little chip on the shoulder when it’s time to compete because you’ve already put so much out there from [social media].”

Merritt, who has been reading “Jay-Z: Made in America,” spoke of the last two years as the time he “left the sport.” Come the Tokyo Olympics, he will be 35 years old, older than any previous U.S. Olympic male sprinter.

“Now I’ve just go to get to the point where, what I have in my brain, I can put that same type of work ethic into my body, get onto the track, connect the two and do something special,” he said, “because I just feel like I know more.”

Despite delay, Felix focused on Tokyo Olympics, thinks it will be ‘time of healing’

May 6, 2020
When the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics was announced in March, questions were raised about whether every athlete who had been aiming to compete at the Olympics in 2020 would be just as motivated to keep going until 2021.

On Wednesday, Allyson Felix, a four-time Olympian and the most decorated woman in U.S. Olympic track & field history, left no doubt about her Olympic goals.

“I am still super excited about this push for the fifth team,” Felix told Mike Tirico during Wednesday’s episode of “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN. “I feel more like myself than I have since I had my daughter [in November 2018]… I’m still training extremely hard and still building to be my best when it comes time for Olympic Trials.”

Felix also spoke about the team around her and the motivation they’ve given her these past few months. “The people around me really helped me build that confidence to keep going,” Felix told Tirico. “It’s actually another year to get stronger, and to build, and just to be even more prepared.”

The six-time Olympic gold medalist also shared her initial reaction to the postponement announcement, as well as the perspective she has taken in recent weeks. “I think knowing that the entire world was also facing adversity and such a loss of life and loss of jobs, you feel like you’re in it with everyone else,” she said. “I know that when this [the Olympics] does happen, I think sports will really be a time of healing for a lot of people.”

Later this week, Felix will also be featured in “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness,” a show celebrating women in sports (Sunday, 8pm ET, NBCSN).