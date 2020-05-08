TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper wants MLB players in Olympics; here’s what Rob Manfred has said

By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
Count Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, as somebody who would prefer to take a break during an MLB season to play in the Olympics.

MLB has never participated in the Olympics, which always fell during the regular season when baseball was part of the regular Olympic medal program from 1992-2008. It will be staged at the Tokyo Games in 2021, but not in 2024.

It could be proposed to be added by Los Angeles Olympic organizers for the 2028 Games, which would require an IOC approval, as would any proposal for baseball to return to the regular Olympic program.

As in 1992-2008, the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament is expected to include minor leaguers but nobody on active MLB rosters. When IOC members voted baseball out of the Olympic program — by a 54-50 vote — one of the strikes against it was lack of MLB participation.

“You want to grow the game? You want to really take it to different countries and different places? You put the baseball back into the Olympics but let the big-league players play,” Harper said on a Barstool Sports podcast published this week. “That is an absolute joke to me, and I’ve said it a million times.”

After baseball was added to the Tokyo Olympics back in 2016, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred repeated that he didn’t see MLB changing its stance from prior Games and allowing its stars to take part.

“I can’t imagine a situation where we would take the kind of break that would be necessary to have our best players in the Olympics,” Manfred said in 2017. “As a result of that, we feel the WBC [World Baseball Classic] is crucial as a substitute, a premiere international tournament that allows our players to play for their countries.”

The World Baseball Classic is baseball’s flagship international tournament, held every four years (and next scheduled in 2021) outside of the MLB regular season. MLB stars participate.

“I’m taking the WBC out,” said Harper, who has never competed in the World Baseball Classic. “I’m not a big WBC guy. That’s not the Olympics. I’m not saying it’s bad. Seeing USA win it last time was awesome.”

The U.S. has yet to qualify for the six-team Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament, getting upset by Mexico in the Premier12 tournament in November. That U.S. team was made up of mostly double-A and triple-A caliber players.

For the next Olympic qualifier, originally scheduled for March, MLB expanded eligible players to include those on MLB 40-man rosters (but not active 26-man rosters). That qualifier was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not saying this is disrespect to any minor leaguers or anything like that,” Harper said. “The 2020 Olympics in Japan, in Tokyo, and you’re not sending big-league guys? Are you kidding me? You want to grow the game as much as possible, and you’re not going to let us play in the Olympics because you don’t want to cut out on money for a two-week period? Like, OK, that’s dumb.”

Harper noted that the NHL took a break in its season every four years to participate in the Winter Olympics from 1998 through 2014.

Japan’s top league is expected to take a break in its season for Olympic participation. But Japan’s biggest baseball stars, like Shohei Ohtani and Masahiro Tanaka, are in the MLB and are in line to miss the Games.

“Everybody watches the Olympics,” Harper said. “I remember huddling around, when I was younger, Winter Olympics, Summer Olympics, watching Michael Phelps do his thing, watching Shaun White do his thing. You know, you’re seeing all this stuff and all these freaking people come from every single country watching cross-country skiing.”

Many players who eventually became MLB stars participated in the Olympics, including Mark McGwire and Barry Larkin in 1984, when baseball was a demonstration, non-medal sport. More recently, Jason Giambi and Nomar Garciaparra (1992), Troy Glaus (1996), Roy Oswalt and Ben Sheets (2000) and Stephen Strasburg (2008).

“They need to figure it out because there’s no greater place to grow the game than the Olympics. Not even close,” Harper said. “Why not shock the world and put all your big leaguers back into it?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Henry Cejudo lost his Olympic gold medal in a fire; then what happened?

By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
Henry Cejudo will be the first U.S. Olympic gold medalist to return to top-level competition since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Cejudo, a 2008 Olympic wrestling champion, defends his UFC Bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz, also a former wrestler, at UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

For fights last year, Cejudo wore two different gold medals in front of cameras before or after victories. It’s possible that neither is his original Beijing Olympic gold medal.

Cejudo said he lost it escaping a 2017 California wild fire, when he reportedly said he jumped out of the second floor of a hotel at 4:30 a.m.

He hoped the medal would turn up, but by 10 months later had given up.

“They had scraped the hotel,” he said in an August 2018 podcast. “They said about 2,000 degrees, they say that anything will melt. Gold will melt. Metal will melt. Everything will just disintegrate, so that’s long gone. I just have to go to the United States Olympic Committee and get my replica, and that’s pretty much it. They’ll replace it, but it says replica, unfortunately.”

A U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee spokesperson said Thursday the organization did not receive a request from Cejudo for a replacement medal. An IOC spokesperson said athletes need to contact their National Olympic Committee to request replacement medals.

Replacement medals are common. The most famous was given to Muhammad Ali, who lost his 1960 Olympic boxing gold and was given a new one during halftime of the 1996 Atlanta Games men’s basketball final.

So what medals has Cejudo been wearing? Cejudo and his manager haven’t responded to messages seeking an answer. In a 2018 text, Cejudo said that one of the two medals he wears was given to him by a fan, though he did not specify which one.

One medal looks similar to a Beijing Olympic medal, down to the red ribbon. Another medal is not the 2008 Olympic design. The most obvious difference: It reads “XX Olympiad,” but those were the 1972 Munich Games. The design is much more similar to the Munich medals than the Beijing medals.

Henry Cejudo
Clockwise from top left: Henry Cejudo wearing two different medals in 2019, a 1972 Olympic gold medal and a 2008 Olympic medal. (Getty Images)

In 2012, Cejudo, then 21, became the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion in history, a record since broken by Kyle Snyder. Unlike Snyder, it was truly a surprise title. Cejudo had finished 31st in his lone senior world championships appearance in 2007.

He gained instant fame for his Beijing triumph as the son of undocumented immigrants from Mexico. Cejudo’s story was told in a book, “American Victory.”

Cejudo took three years away from wrestling, came back for the 2012 Olympic Trials, lost and retired. He debuted in MMA the following year. In a 10-month span in 2018 and 2019, Cejudo won the UFC Flyweight and UFC Bantamweight Championships. He became the first Olympic champion to win a UFC belt (Ronda Rousey is an Olympic bronze medalist and former UFC champion).

2019 World Track and Field Championships Week set for Olympic Channel

2019 Doha World Track and Field Championships
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
The 2019 World Track and Field Championships launch an 11-week series of 2019 World Championships Weeks on Olympic Channel on Monday, highlighting competition across Olympic and Paralympic sports.

Next week’s coverage includes 50 hours of programming from the track and field worlds, held in Doha last September and October. All coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

At the meet, the U.S. earned 14 gold medals (tying its record) and 29 total medals, a promising sign for success at the first post-Usain Bolt Olympics in Tokyo.

American stars included veterans — Allyson Felix broke her tie with Bolt for most career world titles, Dalilah Muhammad lowered her 400m hurdles world record and Christian Taylor earned his sixth global triple jump title.

And newcomers — sprinters Christian Coleman (100m), Noah Lyles (200m) and Grant Holloway (110m hurdles) were among the first-time world champions.

Moms were also impressive, from Felix at her first international meet since having daughter Camryn to Nia Ali (100m hurdles champ) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m champ).

The next 2019 World Championships Week broadcasts will feature swimming (week of May 18) and gymnastics (week of May 25).

DAY SESSION TIME (ET) KEY EVENTS
Monday Day 1 8 p.m. Men’s 100m Heats
Day 2 11 p.m. Men’s 100m, Women’s Hammer
Tuesday Day 3 8 p.m. Women’s 100m, Mixed 4x400m
Day 4 11 p.m. Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 800m
Wednesday Day 5 8 p.m. Men’s 200m, 800m, Pole Vault
Day 6 10:30 p.m. Men’s 110m Hurdles, Women’s 200m
Thursday Day 7 8 p.m. Women’s 400m, Decathlon
Day 8 11 p.m. Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 400m
Friday Day 9 8 p.m. 4x100m Relays, Men’s Shot Put
Day 10 9 p.m. 4x400m Relays, Women’s 100m Hurdles
Saturday Day 1 1 p.m. Men’s 100m Heats
Day 2 4 p.m. Men’s 100m, Women’s Hammer
Day 3 5 p.m. Women’s 100m, Mixed 4x400m
Day 4 8 p.m. Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 800m
Day 5 11 p.m. Men’s 200m, 800m, Pole Vault
Sunday Day 6 1 p.m. Men’s 110m Hurdles, Women’s 200m
Day 7 4:30 p.m. Women’s 400m, Decathlon
Day 8 7:30 p.m. Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 400m
Day 9 10 p.m. 4x100m Relays, Men’s Shot Put
Day 10 11 p.m. 4x400m Relays, Women’s 100m Hurdles