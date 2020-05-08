TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

The greatest champion moms in Olympic sports history

By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT
Seventeen moms who became Olympic gold medalists or champions in their sport’s pinnacle equivalent, ahead of “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” on NBCSN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET… 

Lisa Andersen
United States
Surfing

Returned to competition two months after having daughter Erica in Aug. 1, 1993 at age 24. Then won her first world title in 1994, followed by the next three in a row, an unprecedented run for a female surfer.

Kristin Armstrong
United States
Cycling

The 2008 Olympic time trial champion first retired in 2009 to start a family. After son Lucas arrived in 2010, Armstrong came back to repeat as Olympic gold medalist. She retired again. Then she unretired again and three-peated in Rio, becoming at age 42 the oldest individual U.S. Olympic champion since 1968.

Natascha Badmann
Switzerland
Triathlon

The Swiss Miss won her first Ironman world championship in 1998, when she was 31 and her daughter was 13. Badmann won the 140.6-mile test in Kona five more times, putting her second on the all-time list behind Paula Newby-Fraser.

Marit Bjørgen
Norway
Cross-Country Skiing

The most decorated Winter Olympian with 15 medals, trailing only Summer Olympians Michael Phelps and Larisa Latynina. Bjoergen became a mom to son Marius in December 2015, then came back for her fifth Olympics in PyeongChang. She was arguably the most dominant athlete there, earning five medals, including two golds, at age 37. She won the last event of the Games, the 30km, by 109 seconds, the largest Olympic cross-country margin of victory in 38 years, in her final career race.

Fanny Blankers-Koen
Netherlands
Track and Field

“The Flying Housewife” won four gold medals at the 1948 London Olympics, when the mother of two also held the world records in the high jump and long jump, two events in which she didn’t compete at those Games. Named the female athlete of the century by track and field’s international governing body. Would have won more Olympic medals in 1940 or 1944 if not for World War II canceling those Games.

Kim Clijsters
Belgium
Tennis

Clijsters lifted one Grand Slam singles trophy before motherhood, then three after having daughter Jada. The Belgian was one of the most adored players on the WTA Tour as she won the U.S. Open in 2009 and 2010 and the Australian Open in 2011 before retiring in 2012.

Margaret Court
Australia
Tennis

Court won three Slams as a mom — the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open in 1973. The top seed at Wimbledon that year, Court’s bid for a calendar Grand Slam as a mom was derailed by an 18-year-old Chris Evert in a three-set semifinal.

Joy Fawcett
United States
Soccer

As a mom, played every minute of the 1995, 1999 and 2003 World Cups and the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. She retired as the most capped defender in U.S. history, a mark that another mom, Christie Rampone, has since bettered.

Birgit Fischer
Germany
Kayak

Arguably the greatest female Olympian. Fischer earned seven of her eight Olympic golds after becoming a mother in 1986. She won three world titles the year following her first childbirth. She took three years off after her second child, returning to win Olympic or world titles seven straight years from 1992 through 1998.

Juli Inkster
United States
Golf

Played most of her professional career as a mom. Inkster won four of her seven majors more than five years after having her two daughters, including a pair of U.S. Opens.

Mary Keitany
Kenya
Marathon

Became the second-fastest female marathoner in history almost nine years after having her first of two children. The slight, soft-spoken Keitany won four of the last six New York City Marathons and three London Marathons.

Larisa Latynina
Soviet Union
Gymnastics

The Olympic career medals leader (18) before Michael Phelps broke the record in 2012. Latynina competed at the 1958 World Championships in Moscow while four months pregnant with daughter Tatyana. She didn’t tell a soul she was expecting, fearful she would be forced to sit out. She won five of six events and took silver on the other. Two years later, she repeated as Olympic team, all-around and floor exercise champion. She finished her Olympic career with another six medals, including two golds, at the 1964 Tokyo Games.

Pat McCormick
United States
Diving

Swept the springboard and platform at a second straight Olympics in 1956 after giving birth to son Tim earlier that year. McCormick and Greg Louganis remain the only divers to sweep the golds at multiple Olympics.

Candace Parker
United States
Basketball

Had daughter Lailaa in 2009. Earned her second Olympic gold medal in 2012. Earned her second WNBA MVP in 2013. Became a WNBA champion for the first time in 2016.

Wilma Rudolph
United States
Track and Field

The 17th of 18 children who contracted polio as an infant, unable to walk properly until age 11, swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at the 1960 Rome Olympics. She had daughter Yolanda two years earlier, shortly after her high school graduation.

Sheryl Swoopes
United States
Basketball

Debuted in the WNBA’s first season in 1997 less than two months after having son Jordan. Swoopes starred on the Houston Comets teams that won the first four WNBA titles. She was WNBA MVP three times and earned her second and third Olympic gold medals in 2000 and 2004.

Kerri Walsh Jennings
United States
Beach Volleyball

The greatest female beach volleyball player in history had sons Joey (conceived shortly after her 2008 Olympic title) and Sundance in 2009 and 2010, between her second and third gold medals with Misty May-Treanor. Walsh Jennings had daughter Scout in 2013, then came back to earn bronze with April Ross at the Rio Games. She’s still at it, looking to become the oldest Olympic beach volleyball player in history at age 42 in Tokyo, which would be her sixth Games overall.

Henry Cejudo lost his Olympic gold medal in a fire; then what happened?

By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
Henry Cejudo will be the first U.S. Olympic gold medalist to return to top-level competition since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Cejudo, a 2008 Olympic wrestling champion, defends his UFC Bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz, also a former wrestler, at UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

For fights last year, Cejudo wore two different gold medals in front of cameras before or after victories. It’s possible that neither is his original Beijing Olympic gold medal.

Cejudo said he lost it escaping a 2017 California wild fire, when he reportedly said he jumped out of the second floor of a hotel at 4:30 a.m.

He hoped the medal would turn up, but by 10 months later had given up.

“They had scraped the hotel,” he said in an August 2018 podcast. “They said about 2,000 degrees, they say that anything will melt. Gold will melt. Metal will melt. Everything will just disintegrate, so that’s long gone. I just have to go to the United States Olympic Committee and get my replica, and that’s pretty much it. They’ll replace it, but it says replica, unfortunately.”

A U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee spokesperson said Thursday the organization did not receive a request from Cejudo for a replacement medal. An IOC spokesperson said athletes need to contact their National Olympic Committee to request replacement medals.

Replacement medals are common. The most famous was given to Muhammad Ali, who lost his 1960 Olympic boxing gold and was given a new one during halftime of the 1996 Atlanta Games men’s basketball final.

So what medals has Cejudo been wearing? Cejudo and his manager haven’t responded to messages seeking an answer. In a 2018 text, Cejudo said that one of the two medals he wears was given to him by a fan, though he did not specify which one.

One medal looks similar to a Beijing Olympic medal, down to the red ribbon. Another medal is not the 2008 Olympic design. The most obvious difference: It reads “XX Olympiad,” but those were the 1972 Munich Games. The design is much more similar to the Munich medals than the Beijing medals.

Henry Cejudo
Clockwise from top left: Henry Cejudo wearing two different medals in 2019, a 1972 Olympic gold medal and a 2008 Olympic medal. (Getty Images)

In 2012, Cejudo, then 21, became the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion in history, a record since broken by Kyle Snyder. Unlike Snyder, it was truly a surprise title. Cejudo had finished 31st in his lone senior world championships appearance in 2007.

He gained instant fame for his Beijing triumph as the son of undocumented immigrants from Mexico. Cejudo’s story was told in a book, “American Victory.”

Cejudo took three years away from wrestling, came back for the 2012 Olympic Trials, lost and retired. He debuted in MMA the following year. In a 10-month span in 2018 and 2019, Cejudo won the UFC Flyweight and UFC Bantamweight Championships. He became the first Olympic champion to win a UFC belt (Ronda Rousey is an Olympic bronze medalist and former UFC champion).

2019 World Track and Field Championships Week set for Olympic Channel

2019 Doha World Track and Field Championships
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
The 2019 World Track and Field Championships launch an 11-week series of 2019 World Championships Weeks on Olympic Channel on Monday, highlighting competition across Olympic and Paralympic sports.

Next week’s coverage includes 50 hours of programming from the track and field worlds, held in Doha last September and October. All coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

At the meet, the U.S. earned 14 gold medals (tying its record) and 29 total medals, a promising sign for success at the first post-Usain Bolt Olympics in Tokyo.

American stars included veterans — Allyson Felix broke her tie with Bolt for most career world titles, Dalilah Muhammad lowered her 400m hurdles world record and Christian Taylor earned his sixth global triple jump title.

And newcomers — sprinters Christian Coleman (100m), Noah Lyles (200m) and Grant Holloway (110m hurdles) were among the first-time world champions.

Moms were also impressive, from Felix at her first international meet since having daughter Camryn to Nia Ali (100m hurdles champ) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m champ).

The next 2019 World Championships Week broadcasts will feature swimming (week of May 18) and gymnastics (week of May 25).

DAY SESSION TIME (ET) KEY EVENTS
Monday Day 1 8 p.m. Men’s 100m Heats
Day 2 11 p.m. Men’s 100m, Women’s Hammer
Tuesday Day 3 8 p.m. Women’s 100m, Mixed 4x400m
Day 4 11 p.m. Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 800m
Wednesday Day 5 8 p.m. Men’s 200m, 800m, Pole Vault
Day 6 10:30 p.m. Men’s 110m Hurdles, Women’s 200m
Thursday Day 7 8 p.m. Women’s 400m, Decathlon
Day 8 11 p.m. Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 400m
Friday Day 9 8 p.m. 4x100m Relays, Men’s Shot Put
Day 10 9 p.m. 4x400m Relays, Women’s 100m Hurdles
Saturday Day 1 1 p.m. Men’s 100m Heats
Day 2 4 p.m. Men’s 100m, Women’s Hammer
Day 3 5 p.m. Women’s 100m, Mixed 4x400m
Day 4 8 p.m. Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 800m
Day 5 11 p.m. Men’s 200m, 800m, Pole Vault
Sunday Day 6 1 p.m. Men’s 110m Hurdles, Women’s 200m
Day 7 4:30 p.m. Women’s 400m, Decathlon
Day 8 7:30 p.m. Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 400m
Day 9 10 p.m. 4x100m Relays, Men’s Shot Put
Day 10 11 p.m. 4x400m Relays, Women’s 100m Hurdles