Lindsey Vonn’s mom is tough as nails

By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
When Lindsey Vonn felt the pain of ski racing crashes, she often thought of what her mom went through in childbirth.

“I came back from my injuries, but she could never come back from her stroke,” Vonn told NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen ahead of “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” on NBCSN on Sunday, Mother’s Day, at 8 p.m. ET.

Vonn never heard a complaint from her mom, Linda Krohn. Not after the stroke caused minor paralysis in her left leg, which left her with a limp. Not after Krohn spent several months in the hospital thereafter.

“Seventy-five percent of the people die from the stroke I had,” Krohn said, according to The New York Times in 2010. “I went in to have Lindsey on Oct. 18, 1984, and I don’t remember anything for the next seven weeks. After five days in the hospital, the nurse came by and said, ‘I’m sorry, but your baby needs to leave.’ I didn’t even understand I had a baby.”

Krohn went on to have four more kids, including a set of triplets. When Vonn was 11, the budding skier moved from Minnesota to Colorado to advance in the sport. Krohn went with her, leaving her job of 17 years.

“My mom is tough as nails,” Vonn said. “She just has always been kind of one of those silent, tough mothers that you could always lean on for advice. She set a really good example for me.”

In “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness,” Tappen and Rebecca Lowe will honor moms with guests across sports, including Olympic champions Dara Torres (who earned three swimming silver medals as a mom) and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando (PyeongChang Olympic hockey champions returning from childbirth).

The three-hour show airs on NBCSN and live streams here and on the NBC Sports app.

Henry Cejudo lost his Olympic gold medal in a fire; then what happened?

By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
Henry Cejudo will be the first U.S. Olympic gold medalist to return to top-level competition since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Cejudo, a 2008 Olympic wrestling champion, defends his UFC Bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz, also a former wrestler, at UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

For fights last year, Cejudo wore two different gold medals in front of cameras before or after victories. It’s possible that neither is his original Beijing Olympic gold medal.

Cejudo said he lost it escaping a 2017 California wild fire, when he reportedly said he jumped out of the second floor of a hotel at 4:30 a.m.

He hoped the medal would turn up, but by 10 months later had given up.

“They had scraped the hotel,” he said in an August 2018 podcast. “They said about 2,000 degrees, they say that anything will melt. Gold will melt. Metal will melt. Everything will just disintegrate, so that’s long gone. I just have to go to the United States Olympic Committee and get my replica, and that’s pretty much it. They’ll replace it, but it says replica, unfortunately.”

A U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee spokesperson said Thursday the organization did not receive a request from Cejudo for a replacement medal. An IOC spokesperson said athletes need to contact their National Olympic Committee to request replacement medals.

Replacement medals are common. The most famous was given to Muhammad Ali, who lost his 1960 Olympic boxing gold and was given a new one during halftime of the 1996 Atlanta Games men’s basketball final.

So what medals has Cejudo been wearing? Cejudo and his manager haven’t responded to messages seeking an answer. In a 2018 text, Cejudo said that one of the two medals he wears was given to him by a fan, though he did not specify which one.

One medal looks similar to a Beijing Olympic medal, down to the red ribbon. Another medal is not the 2008 Olympic design. The most obvious difference: It reads “XX Olympiad,” but those were the 1972 Munich Games. The design is much more similar to the Munich medals than the Beijing medals.

Henry Cejudo
Clockwise from top left: Henry Cejudo wearing two different medals in 2019, a 1972 Olympic gold medal and a 2008 Olympic medal. (Getty Images)

In 2012, Cejudo, then 21, became the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion in history, a record since broken by Kyle Snyder. Unlike Snyder, it was truly a surprise title. Cejudo had finished 31st in his lone senior world championships appearance in 2007.

He gained instant fame for his Beijing triumph as the son of undocumented immigrants from Mexico. Cejudo’s story was told in a book, “American Victory.”

Cejudo took three years away from wrestling, came back for the 2012 Olympic Trials, lost and retired. He debuted in MMA the following year. In a 10-month span in 2018 and 2019, Cejudo won the UFC Flyweight and UFC Bantamweight Championships. He became the first Olympic champion to win a UFC belt (Ronda Rousey is an Olympic bronze medalist and former UFC champion).

2019 World Track and Field Championships Week set for Olympic Channel

2019 Doha World Track and Field Championships
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
The 2019 World Track and Field Championships launch an 11-week series of 2019 World Championships Weeks on Olympic Channel on Monday, highlighting competition across Olympic and Paralympic sports.

Next week’s coverage includes 50 hours of programming from the track and field worlds, held in Doha last September and October. All coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

At the meet, the U.S. earned 14 gold medals (tying its record) and 29 total medals, a promising sign for success at the first post-Usain Bolt Olympics in Tokyo.

American stars included veterans — Allyson Felix broke her tie with Bolt for most career world titles, Dalilah Muhammad lowered her 400m hurdles world record and Christian Taylor earned his sixth global triple jump title.

And newcomers — sprinters Christian Coleman (100m), Noah Lyles (200m) and Grant Holloway (110m hurdles) were among the first-time world champions.

Moms were also impressive, from Felix at her first international meet since having daughter Camryn to Nia Ali (100m hurdles champ) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m champ).

The next 2019 World Championships Week broadcasts will feature swimming (week of May 18) and gymnastics (week of May 25).

