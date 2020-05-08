TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Lisa Carrington
Getty Images

Lisa Carrington may be the world’s most dominant Olympian

By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2020, 9:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Serena Williams, Olympia Moms who could star at Tokyo Olympics Monica Abbott An Olympic roster named in 2019 remains intact for 2021 LaShawn Merritt Where did LaShawn Merritt go?

If Simone Biles is the world’s most dominant Olympic sports athlete, what does that make Lisa Carrington?

Carrington, a sprint kayaker from New Zealand, is undefeated in her sport’s splash-and-dash, the K-1 200m, since 2012 (one year longer than Biles’ all-around win streak). In 2014, she shattered a record set by her sport’s icon of icons — by more than one second in a 40-second race. And Carrington is coming off what she believes was the greatest performance of her career at the 2019 World Championships.

“Every six months she’s better than what she was in the preceding six months,” said her longtime coach, Gordon Walker.

Carrington, 30, is a 5-foot-6, 140-pound tower of power, her biceps developed through weighted chin-up sets.

She was born in the Bay of Plenty region of New Zealand’s North Island with a magnetic relationship to the water. Carrington came to kayak from competitive surf lifesaving in her mid-teens. She first joined team boats at world championships in 2009 and 2010.

In 2011, Carrington made her solo world champs debut. She won. After an early 2012 defeat, she is undefeated in the 200m. That includes two Olympic gold medals and another six world titles.

U.S. Olympian Maggie Hogan, who raced Carrington in the longer 500m event, said the 200m is not only the shortest race in the sport, but it should also be the most fickle. Carrington shatters that thought.

“It’s like running an 800m on a balance beam,” Hogan said. “You’ve got to be pretty skilled on the balance beam before you can apply all that power. What Lisa does very well is she maintains her stroke efficiency even at really high stroke rates.”

Hogan gave plenty of credit to Walker, whom she called “a guru.”

Carrington started her career focusing on the 500m, since the 200m was not on the Olympic program at the time. Walker became her coach at the end of 2010, when she began developing into a 200m sprinter, since the distance would debut at the Olympics in 2012. Walker said that, together, they chopped one second off her time in six months.

“Learning how to produce power,” Carrington said. “How to go fast rather than just slog it out and try to get as fit as possible.”

The improvement continued the rest of the decade with no major setbacks.

“She is five percent better,” than the field, said Walker, who counts strength-to-weight-ratio as a tenet. “So when she’s at the 200m mark, the others are at the 190m mark. It’s actually hard to comprehend the gap she has on the rest of the field.

“At no point in time is there any place in the race where somebody else is as good or better than her.”

Walker highlighted three competitions: Carrington’s defeat in 2012 before the streak began. Last year’s world championships. And the 2014 World Championships in Moscow.

Six years ago, Carrington had the 500m final, followed by the 200m about 90 minutes later. In the 500m, she got stuck at the start, her gate taking an extra half-second to open, Walker said. She passed everybody for the lead before falling back to silver.

“That fired her up,” Walker said.

In the 200m final, Carrington clocked the fastest time in history, taking more than one second off a mark set by German kayak legend Birgit Fischer 20 years earlier. The runner-up also bettered Fischer’s old mark, but was nearly a second behind Carrington.

“We had an amazing tailwind that day,” Carrington said. True, but she had been approaching Fischer’s time leading up to that competition and has since posted other times that would have broken the record.

“Birgit, you can argue she’s the most accomplished Olympian of all time, not just in our sport,” Hogan said of the eight-time gold medalist (all in 500m races) from 1980-2004. “I remember when Michael Phelps won eight golds in Beijing, newscasters talking about it and bringing up Birgit Fischer as an example.”

Fischer had the benefit of teammates within the deep German program, part of Olympic champion two- and four-woman events. Carrington is from a nation with no other female Olympic flatwater medalists.

“What Lisa did is equally as impressive [as Fischer],” Hogan said. “Is her career as long as Birgit? No, but I think what you’re seeing is a totally dominant athlete on the world stage, which is really uncommon these days because the field is extraordinarily deep.”

Carrington has branched out to the only other Olympic women’s distance, 500m. She won her first world title in the 500m in 2015, then took silver or bronze medals at the 2016 Olympics and 2017 and 2018 Worlds.

Then came 2019. Carrington swept the 200m and 500m at worlds, winning each final by more than a second and a half. Her 200m margin — 1.94 seconds and the largest of her global championship career — was six tenths greater than what separated second place and ninth place.

“Historic, all-time events,” Walker said.

No woman has won Olympic gold medals in both the 200m and 500m, given the 200m debuted at the Olympics in 2012. The last man to do it was in 2000. Carrington, if she pulls it off in Tokyo, where she also plans to race the K-4 500m with three other Kiwis, might walk away.

“I kind of figured that I would just see how it would go at the Games,” she said while in lockdown last month, unable to train in the water or see Walker face-to-face. “I was happy to continue, and I was also happy to call it there.”

Carrington has never wanted to be famous. In New Zealand, an athlete can live a fairly normal life if they’re not on the All Black rugby team.

So maybe few know of Carrington’s penchant for do-it-yourself work around the house. She recently painted her whole perimeter fence.

Maybe few know about her Māori heritage from her dad’s side. She regularly wears a pounamu necklace. She has one tattoo — from high school — of a koru, or spiral wave representing continual movement and all of one’s life experiences.

What she doesn’t dwell on is the exact number of 200m races she’s won consecutively.

“It’s probably something I’ll look back on,” she said, guessing the streak is around 40. “Winning medals and doing the best opens a lot of doors, but, for me, being in it for so long, as much as it’s about winning or being the best, there’s a lot more to it.

“It’s not just settling for winning. It’s settling for finding my own best and my own potential.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female swimmer on front lines fighting coronavirus

Moms who could star at Tokyo Olympics

By OlympicTalkMay 7, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lisa Carrington Lisa Carrington may be the world’s most dominant Olympian Monica Abbott An Olympic roster named in 2019 remains intact for 2021 LaShawn Merritt Where did LaShawn Merritt go?

Moms across sports are becoming more and more commonplace. A look at 15 moms who could be medal winners and news makers at the Toyko Olympics in 2021 ahead of “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” on NBCSN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET …

Nia Ali
Track and Field

Ali, who earned Rio Olympic 100m hurdles silver a year after having son Titus, won her first world title in 2019, a year after having daughter Yuri. At worlds, she lowered her personal best in the semifinals (12.44) and final (12.34) for the upset victory.

Oksana Chusovitina
Gymnastics

Chusovitina’s son, Alisher, will be older than many of Chusovitina’s competitors at the Tokyo Games. He is 20. She is 44, set to break her own record with an eighth Olympic gymnastics appearance. Chusovitina, already the oldest female gymnast in Olympic history from her Rio participation, will next year become the oldest Olympic gymnast in 112 years. She has competed for the Soviet Union, Unified Team, Germany and (currently) Uzbekistan.

Chloe Esposito
Modern Pentathlon

The Australian gold medalist from Rio was due to miss Tokyo, as she’s expecting her first child in August. Now that the Games are postponed until 2021, she has a chance to return to defend her title. Esposito took a year off after Rio and returned to win the 2018 World Cup Final, taking the world No. 1 ranking that year. She missed 2019 competition after a hamstring operation.

Allyson Felix
Track and Field

Felix, the most decorated female U.S. Olympic track and field athlete with nine medals, looks to cap her Olympic career in Tokyo. She came back from life-threatening Nov. 28, 2018 childbirth — daughter Camryn — to make her ninth world championships team last year and break a record for career world titles that she shared with Usain Bolt.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Track and Field

Fraser-Pryce, who is essentially Usain Bolt without the world records in the 100m, last year became the the oldest woman to win an Olympic or world title in the event at age 32. The Jamaican Pocket Rocket did so two years after having her first child, Zyon, going 20 months between meets. She had a statement 2019, running in the 10.7s a total of four times, becoming the fastest mom in history.

Sally Kipyego
Track and Field

Kipyego made her first U.S. Olympic team by placing third at the marathon trials on Feb. 29. She has Olympic experience, taking 10,000m silver for native Kenya in 2012. She gave birth to daughter Emma in summer 2017 and became eligible to represent the U.S. last August. Kipyego considered quitting while needing more than one year to return to form after childbirth. “A lot of women have children, they come back and they run and they’re fantastic,” she said. “That was not my story.”

Faith Kipyegon
Track and Field

The Rio Olympic 1500m champion from Kenya had daughter Alyn in 2018, taking nearly 22 months off competition. She returned last year, breaking her national record to take silver at the world championships. She also changed coaches to Patrick Sang, best known for guiding marathon world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

Alex Morgan
Soccer

The star forward was among the biggest beneficiaries of the Olympic postponement. Morgan is due with her first child later this spring. She had intended on trying to make the 18-player Olympic roster for this summer, a monumental goal given the U.S. scoring depth. Now she gets a full year to regain fitness and impress new coach Vlatko AndonovskiJoy FawcettChristie RamponeCarla Overbeck and Kate Markgraf previously made U.S. Olympic soccer teams as moms.

MORE: Felix, Morgan, Williams featured on NBCSN’s “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” on Sunday

Aliya Mustafina
Gymnastics

Mustafina is a two-time reigning Olympic uneven bars champion and the most decorated active gymnast aside from Simone Biles. She had daughter Alina in 2017 and competed at the following year’s worlds but missed Europeans and worlds in 2019, putting her Olympic prospects in question.

Cat Osterman
Softball

Osterman, a stepmom to daughter Bracken, was named to the original 2020 U.S. Olympic softball roster on Oct. 6, 2019, and USA Softball confirmed Thursday it will keep that team for 2021. The pitcher came out of a 2015 retirement in a bid to return for softball’s first Olympic appearance since 2008. Osterman started the last Olympic softball game in Beijing in 2008, when the U.S. was stunned by Japan in the gold-medal game.

Svetlana Romashina
Artistic Swimming

One of the most dominant athletes of the last 15 years. Romashina is a five-time Olympic champion and record 21-time world champion in artistic swimming (formerly called synchronized swimming). She took a break after Rio, had daughter Alexandra in 2017 and won three more golds at 2019 Worlds. Romashina is the second-youngest Olympic artistic swimming champion and, if she prevails in Tokyo, is in line to become its oldest, according to Olympedia and the OlyMADMen.

Kerri Walsh Jennings
Beach Volleyball

Walsh Jennings has as many children as Olympic titles (three — Joey, Sundance and Scout) but would like to end her Olympic career with a sixth Olympic appearance and a fourth gold in Tokyo. She’s now partnered with Brooke Sweat. They were ranked second among U.S. teams in Olympic qualifying when sports were halted, with a maximum of two spots per nation per gender. Walsh Jennings, 41, was already bidding to break the Olympic beach volleyball age record before the pandemic postponed the Olympics by one year.

Isabell Werth
Equestrian

Germany’s Dressage Queen is the most decorated Olympic equestrian with 10 medals and six golds, her first coming at the 1992 Barcelona Games. Werth, now 50, had son Frederik in 2009. She owns the top two spots in the world rankings with two different horses.

Serena Williams
Tennis

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion came back from the life-threatening 2017 birth of daughter Olympia to all but wrap up her fifth Olympic berth when sports were halted. Now, she and other tennis stars must wait to see how Olympic qualifying will be amended. She owns four Olympic medals (all gold), one shy of the modern-era tennis record held by older sister Venus.

Mariel Zagunis
Fencing

The most decorated U.S. fencer in history qualified for her fifth Olympics in March, and her first as a mom. She had daughter Sunday Noelle in October 2017. Zagunis, who owns four combined individual Olympic and world sabre titles, is, at 35, in line to become the oldest U.S. Olympic fencer since 1996.

MORE: Felix sees Tokyo Olympics as ‘time of healing’

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

An Olympic roster named in 2019 remains intact for 2021

Monica Abbott
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 7, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lisa Carrington Lisa Carrington may be the world’s most dominant Olympian Serena Williams, Olympia Moms who could star at Tokyo Olympics LaShawn Merritt Where did LaShawn Merritt go?

The Tokyo Games postponement to 2021 was a change-up for U.S. Olympic sports bodies, which all of a sudden faced a decision: keep those who had already been named to an Olympic team for 2020, or reopen qualifying once sports resume?

USA Softball was the first national governing body to name its entire Olympic roster before the coronavirus pandemic, back on Oct. 6. And the only one so far in a team sport — key as athletes don’t qualify by individual performance, but are chosen subjectively, usually by a committee.

The 15 best U.S. softball players in October 2019 might not be the 15 best U.S. softball players in July 2021. Softball is back on the Olympic program for the first time since 2008 — but will not be on the Olympic program in 2024, nor guaranteed a place at the Games in 2028 and beyond.

It could very well be the one and only Olympics for all of the players (save two who were on the 2008 team), making USA Softball’s decision for 2021 a potentially life-changing one for those on the roster named last fall and those who missed out.

A USA Softball spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the 2020 Olympic roster named on Oct. 6 will remain the 2021 Olympic roster, as was largely expected but not a sure thing.

That team includes Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman, the two pitchers in the last Olympic softball game in 2008, a 3-1 loss to Japan in the gold-medal game in Beijing.

Osterman, a 37-year-old who unretired in 2015, will become the third-oldest U.S. Olympic softball player in history and the oldest pitcher. The sport debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Abbott, 34, was the winning pitcher in the last world championship final in 2018, when the U.S. beat Japan on an extra-inning, walk-off single.

Baseball and softball were cut from the Olympic program by an IOC members vote in 2005, the first sports axed from the Olympics since polo in 1936. A total of 105 IOC members were eligible to vote “yay” or “nay” on all Olympic sports. A majority was needed to remain in the Games.

Baseball went down 54-50. Softball was 52-52. One member abstained from each vote — American Jim Easton, who cited conflict of interest as he owned Easton Sports, best known for making baseball and softball bats. Had Easton voted for softball, it would have remained in the Olympics. Had anybody switched in favor of softball, it would have remained in the Olympics.

Critics said softball wasn’t global enough. Not popular in Europe. That the U.S. dominated (before Japan became the first country other than the U.S. to take gold in 2008). With the Olympic program capped at 28 sports at the time, cutting two sports would allow for two new ones to be added. That didn’t happen for 2012, but golf and rugby got onto the 2016 Olympic program.

Softball’s backers experienced further heartbreak when the IOC voted it down again in 2006, 2009 (losing to rugby and golf for the Rio Games) and 2013 (losing to wrestling, which remained on the Olympic program).

Softball and other sports received new life for the 2020 Olympics when the IOC in December 2014 approved Agenda 2020, which included a provision that an Olympic host city could propose sports to be added for its specific edition of the Games, starting with Tokyo 2020.

Baseball and softball are among the most popular sports in Japan. Tokyo organizers submitted baseball-softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing in 2015. The IOC approved their inclusion, two days before the Rio Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Softball was originally scheduled as the first sport to be contested at the Tokyo Olympics, its first games two days before the Opening Ceremony and in Fukushima, the site of 2011 nuclear plant meltdowns caused by an earthquake and tsunami 155 miles north of Tokyo. It’s expected to remain as scheduled in July 2021.

The full U.S. Olympic softball team named on Oct. 9:

Monica Abbott
Ali Aguilar
Valerie Arioto
Ally Carda
Amanda Chidester
Rachel Garcia
Haylie McCleney
Michelle Moultrie
Dejah Mulipola
Aubree Munro
Bubba Nickles
Cat Osterman
Janie Reed
Delaney Spaulding
Kelsey Stewart

Replacement Players: Taylor Edwards, Hannah Flippen, Keilani Ricketts.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Softball’s Olympic return will not include NCAA home run record holder