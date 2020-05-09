Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Morgan is a mom.

Morgan, a star forward from the last two U.S. Olympic soccer teams, gave birth to baby girl Charlie Elena Carrasco on Thursday, according to her social media.

“She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only,” was tweeted from Morgan’s account. “My super moon baby.”

Morgan, a 30-year-old married to fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco, announced her pregnancy on Oct. 23 and that she was due in April. She also noted that she still hoped to make the U.S. Olympic team, which was due to be named in June or early July.

“My goal is to have a healthy baby and be back on the field as soon as possible and, hopefully, be in the Olympics competing for the U.S.,” she said on a New York City hotel ballroom stage on Oct. 29.

The Tokyo Olympic postponement to July 2021 changed things.

Now, Morgan gets an extra year to return from childbirth in her bid to become the fifth mom to make a U.S. Olympic soccer team.

Defender Joy Fawcett played every minute of the 1995, 1999 and 2003 World Cups and the 1996 and 2000 Olympics as a mom. Carla Overbeck became a mom before making her second Olympic team in 2000, though she did not play in any matches in Australia.

Most recently, Kate Markgraf played in the 2008 Olympics as a mom, and Christie Pearce Rampone did so in 2008 and 2012.

Morgan will be among the moms featured on “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness,” a Mother’s Day special, on NBCSN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The three-hour show will live stream here.

