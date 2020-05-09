TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Skateboard vert
11-year-old skateboarder betters Tony Hawk with first vert 1080

By OlympicTalkMay 9, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
Gui Khury, an 11-year-old Brazilian, became the first skateboarder to land a 1080 on a vert ramp, according to the X Games. The feat came 21 years after Tony Hawk completed the first 900.

Khury posted an Instagram video of the feat on Friday. The legend Hawk reposted it in an Instagram Story with the caption, “But vert isn’t in the Olympics.”

Skateboarding debuts at the Olympics at the Tokyo Games in 2021 with two disciplines: park and street.

There is no vert, the most well known event in the U.S. given Hawk’s prowess in the late 1990s at the dawn of the X Games.

Shaun White also excelled in vert, winning a pair of X Games titles. White, after winning his third Olympic halfpipe snowboarding title in PyeongChang, began a bid to qualify for Tokyo in skateboarding while lamenting that he couldn’t do it in vert.

Instead, he tried park, finishing 13th at the 2019 World Championships. It was impressive given White hadn’t competed on the top level in skateboarding in several years, but not the kind of result that put him in good position to qualify for Tokyo. White announced in late February that he abandoned the Olympic bid.

Other skateboarders have landed a 1080 on a larger, mega ramp, including U.S. Olympic park hopeful Tom Schaar.

Matthew Boling long jumps over 80 plastic drink cups

Matthew Boling
By OlympicTalkMay 9, 2020, 8:07 AM EDT
Matthew Boling‘s best track and field event may be the long jump. The teen phenom sprinter again showed why in an Instagram video posted Friday night, when he bounded over 80 red Solo-like plastic drink cups.

Boling, then a Texas high school senior, became a sensation around this time last year. That’s when he ran the fastest all-conditions 100m in high school history, a 9.98, though that was with a 4.2 meter/second tailwind, more than twice the legal limit.

It broke Rio Olympian Trayvon Bromell‘s record for the fastest 100m by a high schooler regardless of wind reading. The time converted to around a 10.16 in still conditions.

Boling later clocked a a wind-legal 10.13 seconds at his state championships (one of the fastest, but not the fastest time by a U.S. high schooler in history). Then he was off to the University of Georgia.

Boling, in a freshman season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, ranked highest in the indoor 200m — fourth in the nation. He placed second at the SEC Indoor Championships, but nationals were canceled due to the pandemic.

But last year, Boling’s highest national rank in outdoor events was in the long jump. He leaped 8.01 meters to rank 12th, compared to tied for 13th in the 200m and tied for 18th in the 100m, according to World Athletics. In each list, he was the only man born in the 2000s in the top 20.

Had the Olympics happened this summer, Boling could have tried to become the youngest American male track and field athlete to compete at the Games since 1988. He may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Olympics being postponed by one year, giving him more time to develop.

Had fun at practice today 🚀

Lindsey Vonn’s mom is tough as nails

By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
When Lindsey Vonn felt the pain of ski racing crashes, she often thought of what her mom went through in childbirth.

“I came back from my injuries, but she could never come back from her stroke,” Vonn told NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen ahead of “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” on NBCSN on Sunday, Mother’s Day, at 8 p.m. ET.

Vonn never heard a complaint from her mom, Linda Krohn. Not after the stroke caused minor paralysis in her left leg, which left her with a limp. Not after Krohn spent several months in the hospital thereafter.

“Seventy-five percent of the people die from the stroke I had,” Krohn said, according to The New York Times in 2010. “I went in to have Lindsey on Oct. 18, 1984, and I don’t remember anything for the next seven weeks. After five days in the hospital, the nurse came by and said, ‘I’m sorry, but your baby needs to leave.’ I didn’t even understand I had a baby.”

Krohn went on to have four more kids, including a set of triplets. When Vonn was 11, the budding skier moved from Minnesota to Colorado to advance in the sport. Krohn went with her, leaving her job of 17 years.

“My mom is tough as nails,” Vonn said. “She just has always been kind of one of those silent, tough mothers that you could always lean on for advice. She set a really good example for me.”

In “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness,” Tappen and Rebecca Lowe will honor moms with guests across sports, including Olympic champions Dara Torres (who earned three swimming silver medals as a mom) and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando (PyeongChang Olympic hockey champions returning from childbirth).

The three-hour show airs on NBCSN and live streams here and on the NBC Sports app.

