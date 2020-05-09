Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gui Khury, an 11-year-old Brazilian, became the first skateboarder to land a 1080 on a vert ramp, according to the X Games. The feat came 21 years after Tony Hawk completed the first 900.

Khury posted an Instagram video of the feat on Friday. The legend Hawk reposted it in an Instagram Story with the caption, “But vert isn’t in the Olympics.”

Skateboarding debuts at the Olympics at the Tokyo Games in 2021 with two disciplines: park and street.

There is no vert, the most well known event in the U.S. given Hawk’s prowess in the late 1990s at the dawn of the X Games.

Shaun White also excelled in vert, winning a pair of X Games titles. White, after winning his third Olympic halfpipe snowboarding title in PyeongChang, began a bid to qualify for Tokyo in skateboarding while lamenting that he couldn’t do it in vert.

Instead, he tried park, finishing 13th at the 2019 World Championships. It was impressive given White hadn’t competed on the top level in skateboarding in several years, but not the kind of result that put him in good position to qualify for Tokyo. White announced in late February that he abandoned the Olympic bid.

Other skateboarders have landed a 1080 on a larger, mega ramp, including U.S. Olympic park hopeful Tom Schaar.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Matthew Boling long jumps over 80 plastic drink cups