When Little Richard performed at the Olympics

By OlympicTalkMay 9, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT
Little Richard, the music icon who died at age 87, spread his unique sound across the world, including at the Olympic Games.

The man born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Ga., was part of a Hall of Fame lineup of musical acts at the 1996 Atlanta Closing Ceremony. In the grand finale, he was preceded by B.B. King.

“We’re going to make their knees freeze, their bladders splatter!” Little Richard said before the Closing Ceremony, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Little Richard, seated at an at-times-moving piano, performed “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Long Tall Sally” as athletes from around the world danced in the middle of the Olympic Stadium, which became the Atlanta Braves’ Turner Field.

“Is there a man alive crazy enough to want to follow Little Richard?” Bob Costas said on the NBC broadcast. After, Jim Gray interviewed French sprinter Marie-Jose Perec and Al Green performed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the Games, Little Richard said his favorite Olympians were Carl Lewis and Mary Lou Retton. He was also asked what sport he would add to the program.

“They should add the Tutti Frutti to the Olympics,” he said, according to EW. “That’s out of Georgia, and since it’s the Peach State, we’ll play it with peaches. We’ll knock peaches over the net, and whoever gets the ripest peach, they win the game. Little Richard’s gonna invite everybody to come down to play the Tutti Frutti game at the Olympics.”

Alex Morgan gives birth to baby girl, aims to become fifth mom to make U.S. Olympic soccer team

By OlympicTalkMay 9, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Alex Morgan is a mom.

Morgan, a star forward from the last two U.S. Olympic soccer teams, gave birth to baby girl Charlie Elena Carrasco on Thursday, according to her social media.

“She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only,” was tweeted from Morgan’s account. “My super moon baby.”

Morgan, a 30-year-old married to fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco, announced her pregnancy on Oct. 23 and that she was due in April. She also noted that she still hoped to make the U.S. Olympic team, which was due to be named in June or early July.

“My goal is to have a healthy baby and be back on the field as soon as possible and, hopefully, be in the Olympics competing for the U.S.,” she said on a New York City hotel ballroom stage on Oct. 29.

The Tokyo Olympic postponement to July 2021 changed things.

Now, Morgan gets an extra year to return from childbirth in her bid to become the fifth mom to make a U.S. Olympic soccer team.

Defender Joy Fawcett played every minute of the 1995, 1999 and 2003 World Cups and the 1996 and 2000 Olympics as a mom. Carla Overbeck became a mom before making her second Olympic team in 2000, though she did not play in any matches in Australia.

Most recently, Kate Markgraf played in the 2008 Olympics as a mom, and Christie Pearce Rampone did so in 2008 and 2012.

Morgan will be among the moms featured on “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness,” a Mother’s Day special, on NBCSN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The three-hour show will live stream here.

11-year-old skateboarder betters Tony Hawk with first vert 1080

By OlympicTalkMay 9, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
Gui Khury, an 11-year-old Brazilian, became the first skateboarder to land a 1080 on a vert ramp, according to the X Games. The feat came 21 years after Tony Hawk completed the first 900.

Khury posted an Instagram video of the feat on Friday. The legend Hawk reposted it in an Instagram Story with the caption, “But vert isn’t in the Olympics.”

Skateboarding debuts at the Olympics at the Tokyo Games in 2021 with two disciplines: park and street.

There is no vert, the most well known event in the U.S. given Hawk’s prowess in the late 1990s at the dawn of the X Games.

Shaun White also excelled in vert, winning a pair of X Games titles. White, after winning his third Olympic halfpipe snowboarding title in PyeongChang, began a bid to qualify for Tokyo in skateboarding while lamenting that he couldn’t do it in vert.

Instead, he tried park, finishing 13th at the 2019 World Championships. It was impressive given White hadn’t competed on the top level in skateboarding in several years, but not the kind of result that put him in good position to qualify for Tokyo. White announced in late February that he abandoned the Olympic bid.

Other skateboarders have landed a 1080 on a larger, mega ramp, including U.S. Olympic park hopeful Tom Schaar.

