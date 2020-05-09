TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Matthew Boling
Getty Images

Matthew Boling long jumps over 80 plastic drink cups

By OlympicTalkMay 9, 2020, 8:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn’s mom is tough as nails Henry Cejudo Henry Cejudo lost his Olympic gold medal in a fire; then what happened? 2019 Doha World Track and Field Championships 2019 World Track and Field Championships Week set for Olympic Channel

Matthew Boling‘s best track and field event may be the long jump. The teen phenom sprinter again showed why in an Instagram video posted Friday night, when he bounded over 80 red Solo-like plastic drink cups.

Boling, then a Texas high school senior, became a sensation around this time last year. That’s when he ran the fastest all-conditions 100m in high school history, a 9.98, though that was with a 4.2 meter/second tailwind, more than twice the legal limit.

It broke Rio Olympian Trayvon Bromell‘s record for the fastest 100m by a high schooler regardless of wind reading. The time converted to around a 10.16 in still conditions.

Boling later clocked a a wind-legal 10.13 seconds at his state championships (one of the fastest, but not the fastest time by a U.S. high schooler in history). Then he was off to the University of Georgia.

Boling, in a freshman season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, ranked highest in the indoor 200m — fourth in the nation. He placed second at the SEC Indoor Championships, but nationals were canceled due to the pandemic.

But last year, Boling’s highest national rank in outdoor events was in the long jump. He leaped 8.01 meters to rank 12th, compared to tied for 13th in the 200m and tied for 18th in the 100m, according to World Athletics. In each list, he was the only man born in the 2000s in the top 20.

Had the Olympics happened this summer, Boling could have tried to become the youngest American male track and field athlete to compete at the Games since 1988. He may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Olympics being postponed by one year, giving him more time to develop.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Three-time U.S. Olympic marathon runner retires

View this post on Instagram

Had fun at practice today 🚀

A post shared by Matthew Boling (@matthew_boling1) on

Lindsey Vonn’s mom is tough as nails

By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Matthew Boling Matthew Boling long jumps over 80 plastic drink cups Henry Cejudo Henry Cejudo lost his Olympic gold medal in a fire; then what happened? 2019 Doha World Track and Field Championships 2019 World Track and Field Championships Week set for Olympic Channel

When Lindsey Vonn felt the pain of ski racing crashes, she often thought of what her mom went through in childbirth.

“I came back from my injuries, but she could never come back from her stroke,” Vonn told NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen ahead of “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” on NBCSN on Sunday, Mother’s Day, at 8 p.m. ET.

Vonn never heard a complaint from her mom, Linda Krohn. Not after the stroke caused minor paralysis in her left leg, which left her with a limp. Not after Krohn spent several months in the hospital thereafter.

“Seventy-five percent of the people die from the stroke I had,” Krohn said, according to The New York Times in 2010. “I went in to have Lindsey on Oct. 18, 1984, and I don’t remember anything for the next seven weeks. After five days in the hospital, the nurse came by and said, ‘I’m sorry, but your baby needs to leave.’ I didn’t even understand I had a baby.”

Krohn went on to have four more kids, including a set of triplets. When Vonn was 11, the budding skier moved from Minnesota to Colorado to advance in the sport. Krohn went with her, leaving her job of 17 years.

“My mom is tough as nails,” Vonn said. “She just has always been kind of one of those silent, tough mothers that you could always lean on for advice. She set a really good example for me.”

In “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness,” Tappen and Rebecca Lowe will honor moms with guests across sports, including Olympic champions Dara Torres (who earned three swimming silver medals as a mom) and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando (PyeongChang Olympic hockey champions returning from childbirth).

The three-hour show airs on NBCSN and live streams here and on the NBC Sports app.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Vonn makes first trip to Kitzbuehel, still feeling sadness of retirement

Henry Cejudo lost his Olympic gold medal in a fire; then what happened?

By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Matthew Boling Matthew Boling long jumps over 80 plastic drink cups Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn’s mom is tough as nails 2019 Doha World Track and Field Championships 2019 World Track and Field Championships Week set for Olympic Channel

Henry Cejudo will be the first U.S. Olympic gold medalist to return to top-level competition since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Cejudo, a 2008 Olympic wrestling champion, defends his UFC Bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz, also a former wrestler, at UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

For fights last year, Cejudo wore two different gold medals in front of cameras before or after victories. It’s possible that neither is his original Beijing Olympic gold medal.

Cejudo said he lost it escaping a 2017 California wild fire, when he reportedly said he jumped out of the second floor of a hotel at 4:30 a.m.

He hoped the medal would turn up, but by 10 months later had given up.

“They had scraped the hotel,” he said in an August 2018 podcast. “They said about 2,000 degrees, they say that anything will melt. Gold will melt. Metal will melt. Everything will just disintegrate, so that’s long gone. I just have to go to the United States Olympic Committee and get my replica, and that’s pretty much it. They’ll replace it, but it says replica, unfortunately.”

A U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee spokesperson said Thursday the organization did not receive a request from Cejudo for a replacement medal. An IOC spokesperson said athletes need to contact their National Olympic Committee to request replacement medals.

Replacement medals are common. The most famous was given to Muhammad Ali, who lost his 1960 Olympic boxing gold and was given a new one during halftime of the 1996 Atlanta Games men’s basketball final.

So what medals has Cejudo been wearing? Cejudo and his manager haven’t responded to messages seeking an answer. In a 2018 text, Cejudo said that one of the two medals he wears was given to him by a fan, though he did not specify which one.

One medal looks similar to a Beijing Olympic medal, down to the red ribbon. Another medal is not the 2008 Olympic design. The most obvious difference: It reads “XX Olympiad,” but those were the 1972 Munich Games. The design is much more similar to the Munich medals than the Beijing medals.

Henry Cejudo
Clockwise from top left: Henry Cejudo wearing two different medals in 2019, a 1972 Olympic gold medal and a 2008 Olympic medal. (Getty Images)

In 2012, Cejudo, then 21, became the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion in history, a record since broken by Kyle Snyder. Unlike Snyder, it was truly a surprise title. Cejudo had finished 31st in his lone senior world championships appearance in 2007.

He gained instant fame for his Beijing triumph as the son of undocumented immigrants from Mexico. Cejudo’s story was told in a book, “American Victory.”

Cejudo took three years away from wrestling, came back for the 2012 Olympic Trials, lost and retired. He debuted in MMA the following year. In a 10-month span in 2018 and 2019, Cejudo won the UFC Flyweight and UFC Bantamweight Championships. He became the first Olympic champion to win a UFC belt (Ronda Rousey is an Olympic bronze medalist and former UFC champion).

MORE: Kurt Angle reflects on Olympic wrestling gold medal

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!