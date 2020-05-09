TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Pavle Jovanovic
Getty Images

Pavle Jovanovic, Olympic bobsledder, dies at 43

By OlympicTalkMay 9, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Pavle Jovanovic, a 2006 U.S. Olympic bobsledder, took his life on Sunday. He was 43.

U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton confirmed Jovanovic’s death on Saturday. A number of U.S. bobsled team members remembered him on social media.

“Pav, I can’t believe another one of these needs to be written,” was posted on Olympic teammate Steve Mesler‘s Instagram. “I can’t believe it’s you I’m writing this about. My personal legend – the athlete that set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness, and drive – tragically took his own life at the age of 43.”

Mesler wrote that Jovanovic was the best bobsledder on the planet for six years, “and I wanted to be just like him.”

Jovanovic, after missing the 2002 Olympics due to a contested positive drug test, placed seventh in the 2006 Olympic two- and four-man events as a push athlete in driver Todd Hays‘ sled.

A year earlier, Jovanovic was a push athlete in Steven Holcomb‘s sled at the world championships. Holcomb was found dead in his U.S. Olympic Training Center room in Lake Placid, N.Y., on May 6, 2017.

“Today we mourn the second bobsled Olympian in the last three years,” Mesler wrote. “Today I mourn the second of the six men I competed at the Olympics for my country with to be laid to rest too soon. ‘Bro’, that’s a problem.”

In 2002, Jovanovic missed the Olympics after testing positive for a banned steroid less than two months before the Salt Lake City Winter Games. He was suspended two years. Jovanovic insisted he unknowingly took a contaminated supplement and sued the manufacturer.

Mesler was put on the 2002 Olympic team in Jovanovic’s place, according to reports at the time, and later lived with Jovanovic in a Calgary house. Hays’ quartet earned silver without Jovanovic in Salt Lake City, the first U.S. men’s bobsled medals since 1956.

Jovanovic’s parents were from the former Yugoslavia. He first saw bobsled watching the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Games on TV and played middle linebacker for Rutgers before becoming a bobsledder.

“I only was on the team with Pavle for a short time but while I was, it was never a dull moment,” was posted on three-time U.S. Olympic bobsled medalist Elana Meyers Taylor‘s Instagram. “He was one of the first bobsledders who showed me how to be elite. RIP Pavle.”

Pav, I can’t believe another one of these needs to be written. I can’t believe it’s you I’m writing this about. My personal legend – the athlete that set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness, and drive – tragically took his own life at the age of 43. You won’t have to keep going to the line with that hamstring torn in half anymore, buddy. We’ll make sure your brother, your sister, & your parents know the person and athlete you were. @TeamUSA's Pavle Jovanovic (‘77-‘20) for 6 years was the best bobsledder on the planet and I wanted to be just like him. We did everything together – from sushi in Calgary to poker in Innsbruck to wind tunnels in Maryland and too many World Cup medals to count all over the world. Together with @billschuffenhauer, B-Rock, Hays or Holcy & our coach @fingermash, we were unstoppable. When Pav was removed from the ‘02 Olympic Team by USADA & CAS, I benefitted. That guilt laid with me until Pav became my roommate, teammate, and for quite some time, my best friend. He alleviated me of the guilt, even as he fought in lawsuits (and won) to clear his name. But he buried it deep and put it on himself. Then we went to the '06 @olympics, together. Pav was the best teammate anyone ever had. He knew your success would mean his success. He taught me that. He taught me to care about my teammates' sleep, nutrition, therapy, & work ethic in the gym and behind closed doors just as much as you cared about your own. He taught me about the need for being mentally healthy – not for life, but for athletic success. And that may have been part of his downfall. What happens when the person who is best known as being 150% focused or nothing– finds the nothing becoming what they become 150% focused on? In the last era without social media to show everyone how hard you were working everyday; when the only time an outsider saw the work you put in was when you stepped to the line for raceday – Pavle was King. He WAS the standard. Today we mourn the second bobsled Olympian in the last three years. Today I mourn the second of the six men I competed at the Olympics for my country with to be laid to rest too soon. 'Bro', that’s a problem.

Alex Morgan gives birth to baby girl, aims to become fifth mom to make U.S. Olympic soccer team

Alex Morgan
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 9, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Alex Morgan is a mom.

Morgan, a star forward from the last two U.S. Olympic soccer teams, gave birth to baby girl Charlie Elena Carrasco on Thursday, according to her social media.

“She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only,” was tweeted from Morgan’s account. “My super moon baby.”

Morgan, a 30-year-old married to fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco, announced her pregnancy on Oct. 23 and that she was due in April. She also noted that she still hoped to make the U.S. Olympic team, which was due to be named in June or early July.

“My goal is to have a healthy baby and be back on the field as soon as possible and, hopefully, be in the Olympics competing for the U.S.,” she said on a New York City hotel ballroom stage on Oct. 29.

The Tokyo Olympic postponement to July 2021 changed things.

Now, Morgan gets an extra year to return from childbirth in her bid to become the fifth mom to make a U.S. Olympic soccer team.

Defender Joy Fawcett played every minute of the 1995, 1999 and 2003 World Cups and the 1996 and 2000 Olympics as a mom. Carla Overbeck became a mom before making her second Olympic team in 2000, though she did not play in any matches in Australia.

Most recently, Kate Markgraf played in the 2008 Olympics as a mom, and Christie Pearce Rampone did so in 2008 and 2012.

Morgan will be among the moms featured on “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness,” a Mother’s Day special, on NBCSN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The three-hour show will live stream here.

When Little Richard performed at the Olympics

By OlympicTalkMay 9, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT
Little Richard, the music icon who died at age 87, spread his unique sound across the world, including at the Olympic Games.

The man born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Ga., was part of a Hall of Fame lineup of musical acts at the 1996 Atlanta Closing Ceremony. In the grand finale, he was preceded by B.B. King.

“We’re going to make their knees freeze, their bladders splatter!” Little Richard said before the Closing Ceremony, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Little Richard, seated at an at-times-moving piano, performed “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Long Tall Sally” as athletes from around the world danced in the middle of the Olympic Stadium, which became the Atlanta Braves’ Turner Field.

“Is there a man alive crazy enough to want to follow Little Richard?” Bob Costas said on the NBC broadcast. After, Jim Gray interviewed French sprinter Marie-Jose Perec and Al Green performed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the Games, Little Richard said his favorite Olympians were Carl Lewis and Mary Lou Retton. He was also asked what sport he would add to the program.

“They should add the Tutti Frutti to the Olympics,” he said, according to EW. “That’s out of Georgia, and since it’s the Peach State, we’ll play it with peaches. We’ll knock peaches over the net, and whoever gets the ripest peach, they win the game. Little Richard’s gonna invite everybody to come down to play the Tutti Frutti game at the Olympics.”

