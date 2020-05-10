TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo announces shock retirement at UFC 249, wearing an error Olympic gold medal

By OlympicTalkMay 10, 2020, 6:27 AM EDT
Henry Cejudo announced a surprise retirement after beating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, extending his reign as the only Olympic gold medalist to wear a UFC Championship belt. He said that he’s the greatest combat fighter of all time.

“Since I was 11 years old, I probably have about 600 competitions of wrestling matches in my life,” Cejudo, 33, said in Jacksonville, Fla., early Sunday morning with a patch of blood on his hairline from a headbutt. “That’s all I’ve ever done. I don’t have kids. I finally got a girl now. But I want to step into that new chapter of my life. I’ve been extremely selfish, rightfully so, to obtain what I’ve obtained. … I want to leave on top. I did it in wrestling. I want to do it now in the sport of mixed martial arts. I just don’t see myself coming back. I want to remain king forever.

“This isn’t a publicity stunt.”

Cejudo finished his mixed martial arts career with a TKO of Cruz in the second round, defending his UFC Bantamweight Championship and moving to 16-2 since 2013. He did go back and forth in a post-fight press conference, teasing that money could lure him back, then saying he was satisfied financially.

“[UFC President Dana White] knows the number,” he said. “I really do want to walk away, but like I said, man, money talks.”

Cejudo said he would like to become a husband and father, venture into real estate and business and maybe even make a WWE appearance.

“I wasn’t the greatest wrestler. Olympic champion, but I wasn’t the greatest wrestler of all time,” he said. “I’m not the greatest [mixed martial arts] fighter of all time, but when you mix my resume and what I’ve done, I do believe I’m on top of that mountain. I do sincerely believe I am the greatest combat athlete of all time, and I do want to leave on top.”

In 2012, Cejudo, then 21, became the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion in history, a record since broken by Kyle Snyder. Unlike Snyder, it was truly a surprise title. Cejudo had finished 31st in his lone senior world championships appearance in 2007.

He gained instant fame for his Beijing triumph as the son of undocumented immigrants from Mexico. Cejudo’s story was told in a book, “American Victory.”

Cejudo took three years away from wrestling, came back for the 2012 Olympic Trials, lost and retired.

He debuted in MMA the following year. In a 10-month span in 2018 and 2019, Cejudo won the UFC Flyweight and UFC Bantamweight Championships. He became the first Olympic champion to win a UFC belt (Ronda Rousey is an Olympic bronze medalist and former UFC champion).

Asked to compare his wrestling and UFC titles, Cejudo, wearing a replica Olympic gold medal with an error on it and sitting in front of a UFC belt, chose to raise the medal from around his neck.

“This is the greatest sport. This is the sport that’s made me,” he said of wrestling after a UFC card where the two premier fights each featured former wrestlers. “As precious as these belts are, there’s no harder sport than the sport of wrestling.”

WATCH LIVE: ‘On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness’ honors sports moms on Mother’s Day

By OlympicTalkMay 10, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
“On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness,” a three-hour Mother’s Day special highlighting defining sports moments with a bevy of Olympic champion guests, airs on NBCSN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen and Rebecca Lowe host the primetime program that also recognizes first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. It also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

During the show, viewers will hear from Olympic champions Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine skiing), Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando (hockey) and Dara Torres (swimming).

The special will also feature moments and stories from more gold medalists: Simone Biles, Cammi Granato, Tatyana McFadden, Alex Morgan (who became a mom Thursday) and Serena and Venus Williams.

Leading up to the program, Allyson Felix, Hilary Knight and Shiffrin will be live on the On Her Turf Instagram account to tease what fans can expect during the show: Shiffrin at 3 p.m. ET, Knight at 5:30 and Felix at 7.

Also Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, NBC will reair the thrilling 2018 Olympic women’s hockey final won by the U.S. in a shootout over Canada.

WATCH LIVE
2018 Olympic Women’s Hockey Final — NBC, 3 p.m. ET | STREAM LINK
“On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” — NBCSN, 8 p.m. ET | STREAM LINK

The hockey broadcast will include new elements, such as an interview with U.S. captain Meghan Duggan (who is a new mom), a Mother’s Day essay by Doc Emrick and a profile on Knight, arguably the greatest active female hockey player.

Pavle Jovanovic, Olympic bobsledder, dies at 43

Pavle Jovanovic
By OlympicTalkMay 9, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pavle Jovanovic, a 2006 U.S. Olympic bobsledder, took his life on Sunday. He was 43.

U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton confirmed Jovanovic’s death on Saturday. A number of U.S. bobsled team members remembered him on social media.

“Pav, I can’t believe another one of these needs to be written,” was posted on Olympic teammate Steve Mesler‘s Instagram. “I can’t believe it’s you I’m writing this about. My personal legend – the athlete that set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness, and drive – tragically took his own life at the age of 43.”

Mesler wrote that Jovanovic was the best bobsledder on the planet for six years, “and I wanted to be just like him.”

Jovanovic, after missing the 2002 Olympics due to a contested positive drug test, placed seventh in the 2006 Olympic two- and four-man events as a push athlete in driver Todd Hays‘ sled.

A year earlier, Jovanovic was a push athlete in Steven Holcomb‘s sled at the world championships. Holcomb was found dead in his U.S. Olympic Training Center room in Lake Placid, N.Y., on May 6, 2017.

“Today we mourn the second bobsled Olympian in the last three years,” Mesler wrote. “Today I mourn the second of the six men I competed at the Olympics for my country with to be laid to rest too soon. ‘Bro’, that’s a problem.”

In 2002, Jovanovic missed the Olympics after testing positive for a banned steroid less than two months before the Salt Lake City Winter Games. He was suspended two years. Jovanovic insisted he unknowingly took a contaminated supplement and sued the manufacturer.

Mesler was put on the 2002 Olympic team in Jovanovic’s place, according to reports at the time, and later lived with Jovanovic in a Calgary house. Hays’ quartet earned silver without Jovanovic in Salt Lake City, the first U.S. men’s bobsled medals since 1956.

Jovanovic’s parents were from the former Yugoslavia. He first saw bobsled watching the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Games on TV and played middle linebacker for Rutgers before becoming a bobsledder.

“I only was on the team with Pavle for a short time but while I was, it was never a dull moment,” was posted on three-time U.S. Olympic bobsled medalist Elana Meyers Taylor‘s Instagram. “He was one of the first bobsledders who showed me how to be elite. RIP Pavle.”

View this post on Instagram

Pav, I can’t believe another one of these needs to be written. I can’t believe it’s you I’m writing this about. My personal legend – the athlete that set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness, and drive – tragically took his own life at the age of 43. You won’t have to keep going to the line with that hamstring torn in half anymore, buddy. We’ll make sure your brother, your sister, & your parents know the person and athlete you were. @TeamUSA's Pavle Jovanovic (‘77-‘20) for 6 years was the best bobsledder on the planet and I wanted to be just like him. We did everything together – from sushi in Calgary to poker in Innsbruck to wind tunnels in Maryland and too many World Cup medals to count all over the world. Together with @billschuffenhauer, B-Rock, Hays or Holcy & our coach @fingermash, we were unstoppable. When Pav was removed from the ‘02 Olympic Team by USADA & CAS, I benefitted. That guilt laid with me until Pav became my roommate, teammate, and for quite some time, my best friend. He alleviated me of the guilt, even as he fought in lawsuits (and won) to clear his name. But he buried it deep and put it on himself. Then we went to the '06 @olympics, together. Pav was the best teammate anyone ever had. He knew your success would mean his success. He taught me that. He taught me to care about my teammates' sleep, nutrition, therapy, & work ethic in the gym and behind closed doors just as much as you cared about your own. He taught me about the need for being mentally healthy – not for life, but for athletic success. And that may have been part of his downfall. What happens when the person who is best known as being 150% focused or nothing– finds the nothing becoming what they become 150% focused on? In the last era without social media to show everyone how hard you were working everyday; when the only time an outsider saw the work you put in was when you stepped to the line for raceday – Pavle was King. He WAS the standard. Today we mourn the second bobsled Olympian in the last three years. Today I mourn the second of the six men I competed at the Olympics for my country with to be laid to rest too soon. 'Bro', that’s a problem.

A post shared by Steve Mesler (@stevemmesler) on