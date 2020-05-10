“On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness,” a three-hour Mother’s Day special highlighting defining sports moments with a bevy of Olympic champion guests, airs on NBCSN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen and Rebecca Lowe host the primetime program that also recognizes first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. It also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
During the show, viewers will hear from Olympic champions Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine skiing), Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando (hockey) and Dara Torres (swimming).
The special will also feature moments and stories from more gold medalists: Simone Biles, Cammi Granato, Tatyana McFadden, Alex Morgan (who became a mom Thursday) and Serena and Venus Williams.
Leading up to the program, Allyson Felix, Hilary Knight and Shiffrin will be live on the On Her Turf Instagram account to tease what fans can expect during the show: Shiffrin at 3 p.m. ET, Knight at 5:30 and Felix at 7.
Also Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, NBC will reair the thrilling 2018 Olympic women’s hockey final won by the U.S. in a shootout over Canada.
The hockey broadcast will include new elements, such as an interview with U.S. captain Meghan Duggan (who is a new mom), a Mother’s Day essay by Doc Emrick and a profile on Knight, arguably the greatest active female hockey player.
