David Beckham Olympics
Getty Images

David Beckham’s omission from London Olympic team: ‘I desperately wanted him on the squad,’ coach says

By OlympicTalkMay 11, 2020, 9:51 AM EDT
Stuart Pearce, the 2012 Great Britain Olympic men’s soccer coach, believes that his decision to leave David Beckham off the team led to discussions at the Prime Minister’s office about whether Pearce should have been fired.

Pearce, speaking on Talksport radio earlier this month, said he was under pressure “like you would never know” to pick Beckham for the first British Olympic soccer team since 1960.

“It’s been the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make in my life,” said Pearce, a former Premier League and England national team player.

Pearce had three over-age spots for players born before Jan. 1, 1989, like the then-37-year-old Beckham. He went with Ryan GiggsCraig Bellamy and Micah Richards. He said on Talksport that Beckham’s age was not the reason he was left off (Giggs was 38).

“I wanted David in the squad. I wanted him to play well enough to set an example for the rest of the players in that squad with the way he carries himself, everything that he’d done to bring the Olympic Games to this country,” Pearce said. “I was desperate for David to be in that squad, but I also, being the football man in me, I wanted it to be a fair playing field for every player, so it was only ever going to be in my mind picked on ability.

“I was backed into a corner in many ways and couldn’t pick him purely because I knew I’d water the squad down if I did.”

Beckham’s last match for England was in 2009. He moved from Real Madrid to the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007 and helped the club win the 2011 MLS Cup.

Pearce went on to say that he believed there were conversations “behind my back” between Beckham’s agent and the English Football Association about him being captain of the Olympic team. Obviously, those would have been before Pearce’s surprising decision a month before the Games.

“And I even believe, from what I can gather, that once a decision was made by myself that he wasn’t going to be in the squad, it was even mentioned at Downing Street whether it was the right decision or not, whether they should replace me as the manager,” Pearce said, “which I quite understand, you know.”

Back in 2012, Beckham handled the news with a statement.

“Everyone knows how much playing for my country has always meant to me, so I would have been honored to have been part of this unique Team GB squad,” it read. “Naturally I am very disappointed, but there will be no bigger supporter of the team than me. And like everyone, I will be hoping they can win the gold.”

Beckham played a role in helping London land the Games. He traveled to Singapore with the bid delegation in 2005 for the IOC members vote. He authored one of the most memorable scenes of the Opening Ceremony, driving the Olympic Flame down the River Thames on a motor boat.

Great Britain did not have an Olympic soccer team in 2016, but a women’s team is part of the Tokyo field.

Anna van der Breggen, Olympic road race champion, sets retirement date

Anna van der Breggen
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 11, 2020, 8:03 AM EDT
Anna van der Breggen, the Rio Olympic road race champion from the Netherlands, will retire after the 2021 cycling season.

”The Olympic Games in Tokyo are, of course, a great challenge and an important reason for continuing another year,” van der Breggen said in a press release announcing she will transition to a coaching and team director role with her professional team. ”I also want to end my career with a great, full season. Especially after this year, which was largely lost due to the corona pandemic, I am enormously motivated to continue for one more year.

“I’ve been thinking about a role as team leader/coach for some time. I was quickly excited about the team’s proposal. I had gradually come to realize that I was looking for a new challenge in my life. In 2021, I want to get the best out of myself on my bike for one more season. After that, I will focus on this new job.”

Van der Breggen earned road race gold and time trial bronze in Rio, the best combined performance for a female road cyclist since countrywoman Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel swept the road events at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Van der Breggen, then 26, won the Rio road race after countrywoman Annemiek van Vleuten flipped into a ditch while leading alone with seven miles left of the 87-mile event. Van Vleuten suffered three small spine fractures and a concussion. Later, van der Breggen took bronze in the time trial behind American Kristin Armstrong, who three-peated in the event and retired.

Van der Breggen and van Vleuten led Dutch domination this Olympic cycle, combining for four world titles and eight medals between the road race and time trial at the last three world championships.

Van der Breggen and van Vleuten nearly went one-two in both races at 2019 Worlds. But American Chloe Dygert crushed the Dutch in the time trial, winning by a record 92 seconds.

Van der Breggen started cycling at age 7, then took a break as a junior rider for a nursing internship in Ghana. Then she rode in support of Dutch superstar Marianne Vos before making her Olympic debut in 2016.

WATCH LIVE: ‘On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness’ honors sports moms on Mother’s Day

By OlympicTalkMay 10, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
“On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness,” a three-hour Mother’s Day special highlighting defining sports moments with a bevy of Olympic champion guests, airs on NBCSN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen and Rebecca Lowe host the primetime program that also recognizes first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. It also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

During the show, viewers will hear from Olympic champions Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine skiing), Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando (hockey) and Dara Torres (swimming).

The special will also feature moments and stories from more gold medalists: Simone Biles, Cammi Granato, Tatyana McFadden, Alex Morgan (who became a mom Thursday) and Serena and Venus Williams.

Leading up to the program, Allyson Felix, Hilary Knight and Shiffrin will be live on the On Her Turf Instagram account to tease what fans can expect during the show: Shiffrin at 3 p.m. ET, Knight at 5:30 and Felix at 7.

Also Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, NBC will reair the thrilling 2018 Olympic women’s hockey final won by the U.S. in a shootout over Canada.

WATCH LIVE
2018 Olympic Women’s Hockey Final — NBC, 3 p.m. ET | STREAM LINK
“On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” — NBCSN, 8 p.m. ET | STREAM LINK

The hockey broadcast will include new elements, such as an interview with U.S. captain Meghan Duggan (who is a new mom), a Mother’s Day essay by Doc Emrick and a profile on Knight, arguably the greatest active female hockey player.

