Yuzuru Hanyu
Yuzuru Hanyu performing without skates attracts 1 million views

By OlympicTalkMay 11, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Videos of Yuzuru Hanyu performing choreography highlights of his figure skating programs during the coronavirus pandemic — off the ice, without skates — generated more than one million combined views on Twitter in the last week.

“This is the journey I took with my program since March 11, 2011,” Hanyu said in a Japan Skating Federation tweet, according to a translation.

Three videos showed Hanyu performing, with his trademark grace, in an all-black, zip-up jacket in front of a single still camera in a room with bare walls. They followed a chronological journey from 2011, after his first senior season, through his most recent programs.

The March 11 date is significant — when an earthquake and tsunami hit his home of Sendai.

“I was on the ice at my home rink. I could not do anything – just try to stay on my feet. As soon as the big quake stopped, I ran out of the building in my skating boots,” Hanyu said in 2011, according to Goldenskate.com, adding that he spent three days at an evacuation center. “I had no time to put on the blade covers, so my blades were damaged. I was terrified.”

The first program reference in last week’s videos was to “White Legend,” which Hanyu also reportedly used at a charity fundraiser show one month after the earthquake and tsunami.

Jessica Schultz, U.S. Olympic curler, shares her story of recovering from coronavirus

Jessica Schultz Curling
By OlympicTalkMay 11, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
Jessica Schultz, one of the athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus after the U.S. Club Curling Championships in early March, shared her month-long fight with mild symptoms to raise awareness and help others during this difficult time.

“In my almost 30 days of isolation with this virus, I have renamed it ‘my good friend Rona’ or ‘the abusive ex-boyfriend Covid,'” she wrote in an April 14 blog post. “This is an attempt at finding some humor in what could be a devastating moment in time. The ex., Covid, hasn’t been around lately, thank goodness; he typically brings the joint pain and inability to function. But Rona… she likes to hang out and give the low-grade fever feeling. She occasionally surprises me for coffee or waits until happy hour to drop her bad news.”

Schultz, a 2006 and 2014 Olympian, started feeling a little off the night before her team’s championship match at club nationals in Potomac, Md., according to the Anchorage Daily News. They lost the final. Schultz, 35, flew back home to Alaska. Everybody on the team later tested positive, according to the report.

Schultz, in her blog written after recovering, listed 13 symptoms chronologically, starting with chills and lethargy, including a loss of taste and smell and finishing with intermittent feverish days, but with a normal temperature.

She also shared having two “major breakdowns” during those 30 days.

“The first breakdown happened when Covid tricked me into getting excited about his departure, but a few days later he came roaring back with a vengeance,” Schultz wrote. “The second breakdown happened when I received news that even if I was healthy, I didn’t have my normal job to go back to and I needed to file unemployment. At this point, it was easy to feel defeated, becoming one with the couch. Through the first weeks of my relationship with Covid, I experienced all stages of grief (denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance).”

Last week, USA Curling announced it hired Schultz as its women’s national team and juniors director. Schultz previously founded curlAK, a non-profit to grow curling in Alaska, and had worked as a physician’s assistant.

“I’m over the moon excited to play a role in the continued strengthening of our organization,” she said in a press release. “We have a talented group of athletes, and I look forward to being a consistent resource from the grassroots to the podium.”

Marcio, retired Brazil beach volleyball star, fights coronavirus in hospital

Marcio Beach Volleyball
By OlympicTalkMay 11, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT
Marcio Araujo, a retired Brazilian beach volleyball star, has been hospitalized with the coronavirus and said his life was in danger over the weekend, according to Globo.

Marcio, a 2008 Olympic silver medalist and 2005 World champion, posted an image on Instagram Saturday holding a sign that read, in Portuguese, I will recover if God wants, while wearing a mask over the nose and mouth.

He reportedly said Saturday that he returned from a hospital because there was no ICU bed available for him in his native Fortaleza. On Monday, he posted an image of a man in a hospital bed wearing a mask. The caption read that he was readmitted to a hospital with a lack of oxygen.

Marcio, now 46, teamed with Fabio Luiz Magalhaes for that 2005 World title and 2008 Olympic silver medal, falling to Americans Phil Dalhausser and Todd Rogers in a three-set final in Beijing.

Marcio, who became a father before his first Olympics in 2004, and the 6-foot-8 Fabio, nicknamed “Jaws,” were the second-ranked team in the world for most of the Beijing Olympic cycle.

Marcio later paired with legend Ricardo and earned a 2011 World silver medal, after which they split. Ricardo went to the 2012 Olympics with his new partner. Marcio did not make it to the London Games and wound down his career.

 