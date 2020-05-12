Track and field’s premier international circuit, the Diamond League, is scheduled to start a shortened, provisional season in August with meets running into October.
Previously, Diamond League meets in April, May and June had been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The updated provisional schedule:
Aug. 14: Monaco
Aug. 16: Gateshead, Great Britain
Aug. 23: Stockholm
Sept. 2: Lausanne, Switzerland
Sept. 4: Brussels
Sept. 6: Paris (TBC)
Sept. 17: Rome/Naples
Sept. 19: Shanghai
Oct. 4: Eugene, Ore.
Oct. 9: Doha
Oct. 17: China (venue TBA)
Meets originally scheduled for Rabat, Morocco (May 31), London (July 4) and Zurich (Sept. 9-11, Diamond League Final) have been canceled.
“A number” of meets will be one-off, exhibition events, according to a press release. Meet formats, including which disciplines will be on the schedule, will be announced by two months before each meet. The season-long Diamond League points system will not be used in 2020.
Another Diamond League meet, one originally scheduled for June 11 in Oslo, will be staged on that date in an alternative format with a limited number of athletes and events (at least one with a single competitor) and without fans. It was named the Impossible Games.
