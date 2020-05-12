TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Diamond League
Getty Images

Diamond League track and field circuit sets provisional 2020 schedule

By OlympicTalkMay 12, 2020, 7:55 AM EDT
Track and field’s premier international circuit, the Diamond League, is scheduled to start a shortened, provisional season in August with meets running into October.

Previously, Diamond League meets in April, May and June had been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The updated provisional schedule:

Aug. 14: Monaco
Aug. 16: Gateshead, Great Britain
Aug. 23: Stockholm
Sept. 2: Lausanne, Switzerland
Sept. 4: Brussels
Sept. 6: Paris (TBC)
Sept. 17: Rome/Naples
Sept. 19: Shanghai
Oct. 4: Eugene, Ore.
Oct. 9: Doha
Oct. 17: China (venue TBA)

Meets originally scheduled for Rabat, Morocco (May 31), London (July 4) and Zurich (Sept. 9-11, Diamond League Final) have been canceled.

“A number” of meets will be one-off, exhibition events, according to a press release. Meet formats, including which disciplines will be on the schedule, will be announced by two months before each meet. The season-long Diamond League points system will not be used in 2020.

Another Diamond League meet, one originally scheduled for June 11 in Oslo, will be staged on that date in an alternative format with a limited number of athletes and events (at least one with a single competitor) and without fans. It was named the Impossible Games.

Jessica Schultz, U.S. Olympic curler, shares her story of recovering from coronavirus

Jessica Schultz Curling
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 11, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
Jessica Schultz, one of the athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus after the U.S. Club Curling Championships in early March, shared her month-long fight with mild symptoms to raise awareness and help others during this difficult time.

“In my almost 30 days of isolation with this virus, I have renamed it ‘my good friend Rona’ or ‘the abusive ex-boyfriend Covid,'” she wrote in an April 14 blog post. “This is an attempt at finding some humor in what could be a devastating moment in time. The ex., Covid, hasn’t been around lately, thank goodness; he typically brings the joint pain and inability to function. But Rona… she likes to hang out and give the low-grade fever feeling. She occasionally surprises me for coffee or waits until happy hour to drop her bad news.”

Schultz, a 2006 and 2014 Olympian, started feeling a little off the night before her team’s championship match at club nationals in Potomac, Md., according to the Anchorage Daily News. They lost the final. Schultz, 35, flew back home to Alaska. Everybody on the team later tested positive, according to the report.

Schultz, in her blog written after recovering, listed 13 symptoms chronologically, starting with chills and lethargy, including a loss of taste and smell and finishing with intermittent feverish days, but with a normal temperature.

She also shared having two “major breakdowns” during those 30 days.

“The first breakdown happened when Covid tricked me into getting excited about his departure, but a few days later he came roaring back with a vengeance,” Schultz wrote. “The second breakdown happened when I received news that even if I was healthy, I didn’t have my normal job to go back to and I needed to file unemployment. At this point, it was easy to feel defeated, becoming one with the couch. Through the first weeks of my relationship with Covid, I experienced all stages of grief (denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance).”

Last week, USA Curling announced it hired Schultz as its women’s national team and juniors director. Schultz previously founded curlAK, a non-profit to grow curling in Alaska, and had worked as a physician’s assistant.

“I’m over the moon excited to play a role in the continued strengthening of our organization,” she said in a press release. “We have a talented group of athletes, and I look forward to being a consistent resource from the grassroots to the podium.”

Yuzuru Hanyu performing without skates attracts 1 million views

Yuzuru Hanyu
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 11, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Videos of Yuzuru Hanyu performing choreography highlights of his figure skating programs during the coronavirus pandemic — off the ice, without skates — generated more than one million combined views on Twitter in the last week.

“This is the journey I took with my program since March 11, 2011,” Hanyu said in a Japan Skating Federation tweet, according to a translation.

Three videos showed Hanyu performing, with his trademark grace, in an all-black, zip-up jacket in front of a single still camera in a room with bare walls. They followed a chronological journey from 2011, after his first senior season, through his most recent programs.

The March 11 date is significant — when an earthquake and tsunami hit his home of Sendai.

“I was on the ice at my home rink. I could not do anything – just try to stay on my feet. As soon as the big quake stopped, I ran out of the building in my skating boots,” Hanyu said in 2011, according to Goldenskate.com, adding that he spent three days at an evacuation center. “I had no time to put on the blade covers, so my blades were damaged. I was terrified.”

The first program reference in last week’s videos was to “White Legend,” which Hanyu also reportedly used at a charity fundraiser show one month after the earthquake and tsunami.

