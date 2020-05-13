TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

Rulon Gardner, from Olympic miracle to rock bottom, now a film subject

By OlympicTalkMay 13, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Rulon Gardner‘s Olympic gold medal was miraculous. What came after was no less extraordinary.

“Rulon Gardner Won’t Die,” which premieres on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app on June 3, chronicles the life of a Wyoming dairy farm boy who recorded the greatest upset in wrestling history at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Plus, the following 20 years, which included:

*In February 2002, driving a snowmobile off a hidden snow shelf into a frozen lake, getting stranded overnight in the wilderness for 17 hours in temperatures that were as low as 25 degrees below zero. The middle toe on his right foot had to be amputated due to frostbite.
*In February 2007, surviving a plane crash into a bay by swimming more than an hour in 44-degree water and spending the night without shelter.
*In 2010, going on “The Biggest Loser” at 474 pounds in a bid to lose more than 200 pounds to make weight for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials at age 40. He reportedly said he got down to 280, missing the Olympic heavyweight limit of 264.5.
*In 2012, filing for bankruptcy and losing his Olympic gold and bronze medals as a result.

Gardner pulled off the “Miracle on the Mat” in Sydney, handing chiseled Russian Aleksandr Karelin his first loss in 13 years. At last check, he was named head wrestling coach at Herriman High School in Utah in 2018.

“Rulon Gardner Won’t Die” is 88 minutes, narrated by Gardner and interviews Karelin, among others.

It’s part of the Olympic Channel’s signature Five Rings Films documentary series. Previous docs featured the 1998 Czech Republic Olympic men’s hockey team and Argentina’s Golden Generation of men’s basketball players.

The film is directed by Adam Irving and produced by Frank Marshall, who serves as executive producer alongside Mike Tollin, whose recent credits include “The Last Dance.”

Mikaela Shiffrin thankful for patients’ stories about her father

By OlympicTalkMay 12, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
In the last three months, many people contacted Mikaela Shiffrin and her family to share stories about her late father, Jeff. Shiffrin learned more about her dad, and for that, she’s thankful.

Plenty of the messages came from Jeff’s patients over the years. He was an anesthesiologist.

“He was there for the moments when people go in for surgery when they’re the most scared,” Shiffrin told Rebecca Lowe on NBCSN’s Lunch Talk Live on Tuesday. “He was the person who made them feel comfortable. So many people got in touch with us to say, ‘I don’t know your dad, but he was my anesthesiologist. He changed his schedule around because he recognized my name through some strange kind of connection from way back when, family connection, or I don’t know. He saw my name on the surgery list, and he changed his schedule around just so he could come see me because he knew I was alone and didn’t have family and he wanted to make me more comfortable.’

“Basically thanking him through us, I guess,” she continued. “Obviously, he’s so important to us and to my family, but when you see the broader impact, that’s really special. That’s been a really, really special thing. At the same time, you wish you could have known those things when he was here.”

Some of Shiffrin’s favorite moments with her dad came at the Olympics in 2014 and 2018. Not necessarily seeing him at her races, but away from the competition and the cameras.

“The quiet moments,” she said. “When I got to kind of break way from the Olympics, all the Olympic hype and just watch a TV show with my parents or a movie or make some pasta or something. The normal-life moments that you have, but you have it during the Olympics.”

Shiffrin said in early March that the stories she’s heard about her dad became, in many ways, her family’s lifeline.

“I’d like to say that this will be something that I can use as strength,” in future races, she said Tuesday, “but I think there’s going to be moments where everything is a little bit harder because of it, too.”

USA Gymnastics will not hold national championships in 2020, sets 2021 meets

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 12, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT
USA Gymnastics will not hold national championships in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and plans to announce new dates for an Olympic Trials in 2021 in the coming weeks.

“In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events,” USA Gymnastics CEO Li Li Leung said in a press release.

The next U.S. Championships, originally slated for Fort Worth, Texas, in June, will be June 3-6, 2021 at the same venue. The U.S. Classic, a women’s tune-up event for nationals, will be May 22, 2021, in Hartford, which was also the original 2020 venue.

The Olympic Trials were originally scheduled for St. Louis from June 25-28.

“Barring any scheduling conflicts, we are planning to hold Olympic Trials in St. Louis in 2021,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement in March.

National champions in men’s and women’s gymnastics had been crowned every year dating to 1943.

