TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

Alexander Massialas left Rio Olympics with two medals, two words he won’t forget

By Nick ZaccardiMay 14, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

MyKayla Skinner Olympic age rule stirs reaction from gymnastics community Jake Arrieta Baseball head pitches Olympics to MLB, again Katerina Stefanidi Olympic champion headlines another unique pole vault competition

Fencer Alexander Massialas repeated the word in interviews last year, remembering his immediate reaction after the Rio Olympic individual foil final: Devastation.

Massialas, then ranked No. 1 in the world, had a golden opportunity to become the first U.S. man to win an Olympic fencing title in the modern era of weapons.

After the comeback of his life in the quarterfinals, scoring seven straight touches to avoid elimination, he ran out of magic in the final against Italian Daniele Garrozo.

Garrozo was ranked 11th in the world, had never before earned an individual Olympic or world championships medal and had never beaten Massialas in a regulation bout.

“[Garrozo] was having a day,” said Massialas’ father and coach, Greg, a three-time Olympian (the first being the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games).

The moment from Aug. 7, 2016, that will most stick with Massialas came seconds after Garrozo whipped off his mask and sprinted off the stage in jubliation. Massialas, who had been shielded by a stars-and-stripes facemask, was enveloped by his father just off the strip.

“Though you can’t see it,” Massialas said, “I’m definitely crying.”

It’s OK, his father told him. Greg repeated it: It’s OK.

“Those were two of the most impactful words I’d ever heard,” Massialas said last autumn. “All I needed to hear.”

Growing up, Massialas was inspired by his father’s trophy case. He said he wanted to become not just an Olympian, but an Olympic gold medalist, before he even started fencing. That was early, given Massialas yearned to pick up a weapon around kindergarten. But his dad’s age minimum for any student was 7 years old.

Massialas attended three Games — 1996 (age 2, his dad was a referee), 2004, 2008 — before he made his first team in 2012 as the youngest U.S. male Olympian across all sports in London (18).

In Rio, Massialas was perhaps the best hope to end the U.S. male gold-medal drought in fencing, where the most well-known Americans were women — double Olympic champion Mariel Zagunis and barrier-breaking Ibtihaj Muhammad.

Massialas missed practices leading up to competition in Brazil, though, with a wrist injury. In the quarterfinals, he was trailing Italian Giorgio Avola 14-8, one touch from elimination. Massialas never beat Avola in three previous duels.

Greg watched from the coach’s area. With his son on the brink, he peered at another strip, where another American pupil, Gerek Meinhardt, also trailed in a quarterfinal. Greg decided in that moment to stay with his son.

After the comeback, Greg remembered being in a back room. Across it, Avola sat motionless, still in his fencing gear, until people told him to leave because they were closing.

Hours later, after the final, Massialas was in a similar place in the arena. Greg decided then to share a thought he had right after the defeat.

“You know what, going into this morning, if I told you that you were going to get a silver medal, I would take it,” Greg said. In fencing, every round of a medal event is held on one day. “A silver medal at the Olympic Games is kind of an amazing accomplishment, especially for U.S. fencing.”

Three days later, Massialas returned for the team event. Again, the U.S. was a medal favorite. Again, there was an upset. This time in the semifinals against Russia. Massialas’ turn was up with a 40-39 lead. The first team to 45 wins. He lost six of the next seven touches to Russian Alexey Cheremisinov.

“I was almost certainly more distraught when I lost that match than when I lost the individual,” he said. “We could’ve won the gold had I just fenced a little bit better.”

Massialas would win his last competition of the Games, though. He beat Garozzo 5-1 in the team bronze-medal match, as the U.S. rolled 45-31 over Italy.

“I’m just glad I was able to do it,” he said. “I just wish I had done it three days earlier.”

A third Olympics for Massialas — a fifth for the family, as competitors — could bring another unique experience.

Younger sister Sabrina is likely to qualify for her first Olympics, four years after just missing the U.S. women’s foil team. Sabrina, an NCAA team champion at Notre Dame, since spent seven months on crutches after foot and hip surgeries.

Greg said she’s now ranked fourth in U.S. Olympic qualifying with the process close to completion. Four make the team.

As for Alexander, he has a Stanford mechanical engineering degree ready to put to use. After he completes his Olympic medal collection.

“It feels a little bit more like unfinished business,” said Massialas, who qualified for Tokyo before the coronavirus pandemic, is ranked fifth in the world and won a 2019 World title in the team event. “I’ve proven that I can do amazing things. I can win World Cups and Grand Prix. I can win all kinds of results, but the dream ever since I was a kid, before I even started fencing, was to be an Olympic champion.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Bryce Harper wants MLB players in Olympics; here’s what Rob Manfred said

Ironman Kona postponed to early 2021

Ironman Kona
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 14, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Ironman Kona World Championships have been postponed from Oct. 10 to Feb. 6, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ironman 70.3 World Championships, originally scheduled for New Zealand in late November, have been postponed indefinitely. Organizers hope to schedule it for early 2021, too.

“As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact events around the world, both world championship events have seen a majority of their respective qualifying events postponed or unable to take place in 2020, impeding the ability to produce and host truly competitive world championship events,” according to an Ironman press release. “Based on these factors and circumstances beyond our control, coupled with a mission to give athletes and communities as much preparation time as possible, it is clear the world championship events cannot proceed as planned in October and November, respectively.”

Updated Ironman qualifying information can be found here.

The Ironman has been held annually in Hawaii since 1978 (and twice in 1982). It was originally a February event on Oahu. It was moved to the Big Island in 1981.

The 2019 Ironman world champions were Germans Jan Frodeno and Anne Haug. Full 2019 Ironman results are here.

The Ironman combined a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and a 26.2-mile marathon run, taking the top men around eight hours and the top women nine hours.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alistair Brownlee returns from Ironman to Olympic triathlon

Borg-McEnroe, Federer-Nadal Wimbledon finals air on NBCSN next week

Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 14, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Alexander Massialas Alexander Massialas left Rio Olympics with two medals, two words he won’t forget MyKayla Skinner Olympic age rule stirs reaction from gymnastics community Jake Arrieta Baseball head pitches Olympics to MLB, again

Epic Wimbledon finals, including Bjorn BorgJohn McEnroe and Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal, air on NBCSN in primetime next week.

The “NBC Sports From the Vault” series continues with Wimbledon and French Open finals on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Some highlights:

1980 Wimbledon men’s final (Monday, 9:30 p.m. ET): Borg denies McEnroe for his fifth straight title in what was considered the greatest match in history. Particularly for the fourth-set tiebreak, a 20-minute affair won by McEnroe 18-16, saving five championship points. Borg won the fifth set 8-6.

2008 Wimbledon men’s final (Tuesday, 7 p.m.): Considered by many to surpass Borg-McEnroe as the greatest match in history. Nadal won 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (8), 9-7 in 4 hours, 48 minutes. The match ended at 9:15 p.m. local time. Nadal broke Federer’s streak at five straight Wimbledon titles and later that summer overtook Federer for the No. 1 ranking for the first time.

2009 Wimbledon men’s final (Tuesday, 10 p.m.): Federer outlasted Andy Roddick 16-14 in the fifth set in an agonizing defeat for the American, who three years later retired without a Wimbledon title. Roddick, who went 0-8 against Federer in Grand Slams, squandered four straight set points in a second-set tiebreak, including a backhand volley miss with a relatively open court available. Federer broke Pete Sampras‘ male record of 14 Grand Slam singles titles.

2005 French Open men’s final (Wednesday/Thursday, 12:30 a.m.): Nadal wins the first of his record 12 French Open crowns, rallying past unseeded Argentine Mariano Puerta in four sets after ousting Federer in the semifinals. Nadal, then 19 years and 2 days old, became the youngest French Open male champion since Michael Chang in 1989 and the first to win in his Roland Garros debut since Mats Wilander in 1982.

MORE: Novak Djokovic’s career regret — the Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Monday, May 18: Breakfast at Wimbledon

2003 Wimbledon Ladies’ Final 7 p.m. NBCSN
1980 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final 9:30 p.m. NBCSN
1999 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final 12:30 a.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, May 19: Breakfast at Wimbledon

2008 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final 7 p.m. NBCSN
2009 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final 10 p.m. NBCSN
2005 Wimbledon Ladies’ Final 1 a.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, May 20: French Open

2006 French Open Men’s Final 7 p.m. NBCSN
2011 French Open Men’s Final 10 p.m. NBCSN
2005 French Open Men’s Final 12:30 a.m. NBCSN