Kerri Walsh Jennings
Kerri Walsh Jennings connects with beach volleyball players with virtual camps

Associated PressMay 15, 2020, 7:24 AM EDT
A longtime evangelist for outdoor and active lifestyles, beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings knew the national stay-at-home orders would be especially hard on young athletes and others trying to stay fit.

With her own quest for a sixth Olympics on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Walsh Jennings held video chats with dozens of volleyball clubs and teams — more than 4,500 people in all. Part pep talks, part skills clinics, the calls convinced her people are struggling to remain active in a world where it’s much easier to just binge on TV.

“There was a consistent theme to every call: ’Kerri, we are so sad. We don’t want to lose what we’ve earned. We want to stay sharp and inspired,” Walsh Jennings said in announcing the creation of “Virtual Summer Camps” for aspiring volleyball players and others just trying to stay active.

“This is hard on everybody. But there’s so many resources out there,” she told The Associated Press. “There’s no excuse to be a slave to your couch. We all have a little bit of space. We can go outside and be free. And we just want to encourage people to do that.”

Through her volleyball and lifestyle platform p1440, Walsh Jennings put together an online program mixing skills, fitness and mindset training. The four-week pilot called “The Fundamentals” sold out in six days with 250 men, women, boys and girls of all ages, volleyball rookies up to semipro level.

“Imagine this: We have a 13-year-old girl who is going through this and she is just devastated that her season was taken away. And she is thriving and she’s sharing her experience,” Walsh Jennings said. “And then we have a 50-year-old man who’s gained 20 pounds in COVID and just loves volleyball, never played before, but wants to get better. He’s lost 15 pounds and he’s engaged with this program, sharing in the safe community that we created.”

Now, p1440 is gearing up for two “ Virtual Summer Camps ” that offer the chance to “Train with an Olympian” — one focused on fundamentals and a more intense version called “Unleashed.” Campers will have access to Walsh Jennings; her husband, beach volleyball pro Casey Jennings; UCLA beach volleyball coach and 2004 Olympian Stein Metzger; and trainer Tommy Knox.

“The materials were put together fast, but the wisdom and the knowledge is literally 30 years of my life,” Walsh Jennings said.

“The fundamental philosophy is ‘doing things right.’ And it’s going to meet you where you are,” she said. “For me, an athlete working to go to my sixth Olympics, win my fourth gold, this is making me better. A 9-year-old who is just getting started in the game, it’s making her better. And everyone in between.”

The camps are virtual. The workouts are real.

Campers will receive videos by email every weekday with their exercises for the day — they can also log onto Walsh Jennings’ p1440 website. Strength training is twice a week, volleyball is four times a week, and mindfulness training is every day. The workouts are self-guided, and should take about two hours.

“There’s a lot of interaction, and we want people to be felt and heard,” Walsh Jennings said. “Even though this is virtual, it’s very engaging and it’s still very connected. And so we don’t want to minimize that part of it.”

Twelve-year-old Phia Neilson said the Fundamentals camp helped her grow as a volleyball player, but it was the journaling that was a highlight. One entry included a drawing of a girl playing volleyball, a quote from actor Will Smith and “3 ways to Optimize”: “Go to bed earlier, start a food log and raise my energy level.”

“I like that I am learning to be more patient with myself, to stay positive and to never give up,” she wrote.

Seb Coe: Track and field needs more U.S. meets

By OlympicTalkMay 15, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
Seb Coe, president of track and field’s international governing body, urged for more one-day track and field meets in the U.S. to reconnect American fans with the sport that is mostly contested, at the top level, in Europe.

“You are the powerhouse of track and field. You have been for a long time,” Coe, the 1980 and 1984 Olympic 1500m champion for Great Britain, told Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN on Friday. “But we also need to have the opportunities for American athletes to be earning their crust, to be performing in front of great crowds and audiences in the U.S. At the moment, it’s rather European tilted. So I’m hoping that we can really start developing more one-day meetings in the U.S., which is what you had in the past.”

Coe hopes those meets can be developed between 2022, when the U.S. hosts the world outdoor championships for the first time, in Eugene, Ore., and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“It’s really important for our sport to have a foothold, more than a foothold, in the U.S.,” he said. “Look, you are the largest global sports market. Athletics needs to be there.”

Currently, one of the 15 annual Diamond League meets is held in the U.S. — the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene. The U.S. also had a meet in New York City that was taken off the calendar after 2015.

Meanwhile, Americans earned more than twice as many golds and total medals as the next-best nation at the most recent Olympics (2016) and world championships (2019).

“When I was competing a long time ago, there did seem to be more opportunities for U.S. athletes to be competing on domestic soil,” Coe said. “I would just like to see more opportunities for those athletes to earn a living domestically, and maybe we’ve all taken our eye off the ball a little bit here. We’ve got a strategic plan that we are working our way through at the moment, and a very key indicator there is to try to reconnect more American fans with track and field. … I think it’s not that difficult to reconnect, but I think we’re all going to have to work a little bit harder at that.”

MORE: Ato Boldon’s Tokyo Olympic track and field storylines in 2021

2019 World Swimming Championships Week set for Olympic Channel

Swimming World Championships
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 15, 2020, 1:28 PM EDT
Olympic Channel’s 2019 World Championships Weeks continues next week with seven days and more than 50 hours of coverage from swimming worlds in Gwangju, South Korea.

All coverage on the Olympic Channel will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

At worlds last summer, Caeleb Dressel became the first swimmer to earn eight medals at a single worlds, breaking a record he shared with Michael Phelps. Dressel also broke Phelps’ 100m butterfly world record en route to six golds overall, his medal total boosted by mixed-gender relays that weren’t on the program when Phelps competed.

Simone Manuel earned a female record seven medals, sweeping the 50m and 100m frees for a second straight worlds.

Katie Ledecky missed races in Gwangju with what she believed was a stomach virus, which put her in an emergency room for seven hours. Still, the most dominant swimmer of the decade extended her seven-plus-year win streak in the 800m freestyle.

Regan Smith, then 17, broke three world records in two events — winning the 200m backstroke and lowering the 100m back record as part of a record-breaking 4x100m medley relay. Lilly King won another duel with Russian rival Yuliya Yefimova in the 100m breaststroke.

Internationally, Hungary had a standout worlds. Kristof Milak broke Phelps’ 200m butterfly world record. Katinka Hosszu swept the 200m and 400m individual medleys for a fourth straight worlds.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty lowered the 100m breast world record for a fifth time, bringing it under 57 seconds. He was already the only man to break 58.

China’s Sun Yang was the most polarizing figure of the meet, the reason for podium protests after he won the 200m and 400m frees. Sun was later banned eight years in a doping case that began before worlds.

The next 2019 World Championships Week broadcasts feature gymnastics (week of May 25) and diving (week of June 1).

DAY SESSION TIME (ET) KEY EVENTS
Monday Day 1 8 p.m. Men’s, women’s 400m frees, 4x100m frees
Day 2 10 p.m. Men’s 100m breast, women’s 100m fly, 200m IM
Tuesday Day 3 8 p.m. Men’s, women’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast
Day 4 10 p.m. Women’s 200m free, men’s 200m fly
Wednesday Day 5 8 p.m. Men’s 100m free, 200m IM, women’s 4x200m free
Day 6 10 p.m. Women’s 100m free, 200m breast, men’s 200m back
Thursday Day 7 8 p.m. Men’s 50m free, 100m fly, women’s 200m back
Day 8 10 p.m. Medley relays, women’s 50m free
Friday Day 2 8 p.m. Men’s 100m breast, women’s 100m fly, 200m IM
Day 3 9:30 p.m. Men’s, women’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast
Day 4 11:30 p.m. Women’s 200m free, men’s 200m fly
Saturday Day 1 10: 30 a.m. Men’s, women’s 400m frees, 4x100m frees
Day 2 12:30 p.m. Men’s 100m breast, women’s 100m fly, 200m IM
Day 3 2 p.m. Men’s, women’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast
Day 4 4 p.m. Women’s 200m free, men’s 200m fly
Day 5 6 p.m. Men’s 100m free, 200m IM, women’s 4x200m free
Day 6 8 p.m. Women’s 100m free, 200m breast, men’s 200m back
Day 7 10 p.m. Men’s 50m free, 100m fly, women’s 200m back
Sunday Day 8 12 a.m. Medley relays, women’s 50m free
Day 1 8:30 a.m. Men’s, women’s 400m frees, 4x100m frees
Day 2 10:30 a.m. Men’s 100m breast, women’s 100m fly, 200m IM
Day 3 12 p.m. Men’s, women’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast
Day 4 2 p.m. Women’s 200m free, men’s 200m fly
Day 5 4 p.m. Men’s 100m free, 200m IM, women’s 4x200m free
Day 6 6 p.m. Women’s 100m free, 200m breast, men’s 200m back
Day 7 8 p.m. Men’s 50m free, 100m fly, women’s 200m back
Day 8 10 p.m. Medley relays, women’s 50m free