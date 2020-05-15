Olympic medalists face off in Quarantine Games on Peacock

Olympians have to get creative to train these days. Enter Seth MacFarlane, Tiktok star Alex Presley and the Quarantine Olympics.
Olympic medalists Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine skiing), Steele Johnson (diving) and Brittany Bowe (speed skating) appeared on “The At-Home Variety Show” hosted by MacFarlane on Peacock, NBC Universal’s new streaming service.
From their separate homes, the athletes competed against Presley in the Sock Slide Challenge, seeing who could cover the farthest stretch of floor on a single sock slide. NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico offered play-by-play.
Johnson won with a 229.5-inch slide, distancing silver medalist Shiffrin (191).
MacFarlane’s daily “The At-Home Variety Show” supports COVID-19 relief efforts.
Previously, the documentary “In Deep with Ryan Lochte” was announced as one of the originals that will be available when Peacock launches nationally on July 15.
From NBC Universal PR:
At the 2016 Rio Olympics Ryan Lochte (Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars) was at the center of a scandal that has since overshadowed a decorated swimming career that includes 12 Olympic medals. Now a 35-year-old husband and father of two young children, Lochte is hoping for one more chance to make Team USA and prove he’s not the same man he was four years ago.
