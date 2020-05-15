TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

Olympic medalists face off in Quarantine Games on Peacock

By OlympicTalkMay 15, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT
Olympians have to get creative to train these days. Enter Seth MacFarlane, Tiktok star Alex Presley and the Quarantine Olympics.

Olympic medalists Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine skiing), Steele Johnson (diving) and Brittany Bowe (speed skating) appeared on “The At-Home Variety Show” hosted by MacFarlane on Peacock, NBC Universal’s new streaming service.

From their separate homes, the athletes competed against Presley in the Sock Slide Challenge, seeing who could cover the farthest stretch of floor on a single sock slide. NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico offered play-by-play.

Johnson won with a 229.5-inch slide, distancing silver medalist Shiffrin (191).

MacFarlane’s daily “The At-Home Variety Show” supports COVID-19 relief efforts.

Previously, the documentary “In Deep with Ryan Lochte” was announced as one of the originals that will be available when Peacock launches nationally on July 15.

From NBC Universal PR:

At the 2016 Rio Olympics Ryan Lochte (Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars) was at the center of a scandal that has since overshadowed a decorated swimming career that includes 12 Olympic medals. Now a 35-year-old husband and father of two young children, Lochte is hoping for one more chance to make Team USA and prove he’s not the same man he was four years ago.

Simone Biles addresses Class of 2020 during Facebook graduation

Simone Biles addresses Class of 2020 during Facebook graduation

Simone Biles
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 15, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
Simone Biles, who had to give up public school to focus on elite gymnastics, sent her well wishes to the Class of 2020 during a special virtual Facebook graduation event on Friday.

“As an athlete, there’s nothing quite like the bus ride home after a win,” Biles said 90 minutes into the online event. “You’re exhausted and could probably use a shower. OK, if you just finished competing, you definitely need a shower, but bottom line, you’re happy. Well graduates, today is your bus ride home, your victory lap, and it’s our chance to tell you that we know how hard you worked to bring home that diploma. I know you’re missing what was supposed to be your medal ceremony, but that ceremony doesn’t change a thing. You’ve already won. So today let’s celebrate that. We are so proud of everything you’ve accomplished. Congratulations to all the graduates out there. You did it.”

Biles, the 23-year-old, four-time Rio Olympic champion, recorded a video to join celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Miley Cyrus as part of the Facebook event.

Almost a decade ago, Biles made the difficult decision to home school for high school rather than attend a traditional school setting in the Houston area.

“All my friends went” to public school, she said in 2016, according to the Washington Post. “The football games, just being a normal kid — I don’t think anyone really wants to be home-schooled by themselves for four years.”

When Biles earned her diploma in the summer of 2015, her mom, Nellie, asked if she made the right decision, according to the Post.

“Well, mom,” she reportedly said, via Nellie, “I have lost so much. By giving up public school, I lost a lot of friends because we don’t have the same interests. I don’t do this ‘hanging out,’ whatever that is. I’ve never gone to someone’s party, so I don’t know what they do there. And I’ve never gone to a homecoming; never a prom.”

Top U.S. gymnasts disagree with Tokyo Olympic age rule

Seb Coe: Track and field needs more U.S. meets

By OlympicTalkMay 15, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
Seb Coe, president of track and field’s international governing body, urged for more one-day track and field meets in the U.S. to reconnect American fans with the sport that is mostly contested, at the top level, in Europe.

“You are the powerhouse of track and field. You have been for a long time,” Coe, the 1980 and 1984 Olympic 1500m champion for Great Britain, told Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN on Friday. “But we also need to have the opportunities for American athletes to be earning their crust, to be performing in front of great crowds and audiences in the U.S. At the moment, it’s rather European tilted. So I’m hoping that we can really start developing more one-day meetings in the U.S., which is what you had in the past.”

Coe hopes those meets can be developed between 2022, when the U.S. hosts the world outdoor championships for the first time, in Eugene, Ore., and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“It’s really important for our sport to have a foothold, more than a foothold, in the U.S.,” he said. “Look, you are the largest global sports market. Athletics needs to be there.”

Currently, one of the 15 annual Diamond League meets is held in the U.S. — the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene. The U.S. also had a meet in New York City that was taken off the calendar after 2015.

Meanwhile, Americans earned more than twice as many golds and total medals as the next-best nation at the most recent Olympics (2016) and world championships (2019).

“When I was competing a long time ago, there did seem to be more opportunities for U.S. athletes to be competing on domestic soil,” Coe said. “I would just like to see more opportunities for those athletes to earn a living domestically, and maybe we’ve all taken our eye off the ball a little bit here. We’ve got a strategic plan that we are working our way through at the moment, and a very key indicator there is to try to reconnect more American fans with track and field. … I think it’s not that difficult to reconnect, but I think we’re all going to have to work a little bit harder at that.”

Ato Boldon's Tokyo Olympic track and field storylines in 2021

