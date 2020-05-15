TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

Seb Coe: Track and field needs more U.S. meets

By OlympicTalkMay 15, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
Seb Coe, president of track and field’s international governing body, urged for more one-day track and field meets in the U.S. to reconnect American fans with the sport that is mostly contested, at the top level, in Europe.

“You are the powerhouse of track and field. You have been for a long time,” Coe, the 1980 and 1984 Olympic 1500m champion for Great Britain, told Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN on Friday. “But we also need to have the opportunities for American athletes to be earning their crust, to be performing in front of great crowds and audiences in the U.S. At the moment, it’s rather European tilted. So I’m hoping that we can really start developing more one-day meetings in the U.S., which is what you had in the past.”

Coe hopes those meets can be developed between 2022, when the U.S. hosts the world outdoor championships for the first time, in Eugene, Ore., and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“It’s really important for our sport to have a foothold, more than a foothold, in the U.S.,” he said. “Look, you are the largest global sports market. Athletics needs to be there.”

Currently, one of the 15 annual Diamond League meets is held in the U.S. — the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene. The U.S. also had a meet in New York City that was taken off the calendar after 2015.

Meanwhile, Americans earned more than twice as many golds and total medals as the next-best nation at the most recent Olympics (2016) and world championships (2019).

“When I was competing a long time ago, there did seem to be more opportunities for U.S. athletes to be competing on domestic soil,” Coe said. “I would just like to see more opportunities for those athletes to earn a living domestically, and maybe we’ve all taken our eye off the ball a little bit here. We’ve got a strategic plan that we are working our way through at the moment, and a very key indicator there is to try to reconnect more American fans with track and field. … I think it’s not that difficult to reconnect, but I think we’re all going to have to work a little bit harder at that.”

By OlympicTalkMay 15, 2020, 1:28 PM EDT
Olympic Channel’s 2019 World Championships Weeks continues next week with seven days and more than 50 hours of coverage from swimming worlds in Gwangju, South Korea.

All coverage on the Olympic Channel will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

At worlds last summer, Caeleb Dressel became the first swimmer to earn eight medals at a single worlds, breaking a record he shared with Michael Phelps. Dressel also broke Phelps’ 100m butterfly world record en route to six golds overall, his medal total boosted by mixed-gender relays that weren’t on the program when Phelps competed.

Simone Manuel earned a female record seven medals, sweeping the 50m and 100m frees for a second straight worlds.

Katie Ledecky missed races in Gwangju with what she believed was a stomach virus, which put her in an emergency room for seven hours. Still, the most dominant swimmer of the decade extended her seven-plus-year win streak in the 800m freestyle.

Regan Smith, then 17, broke three world records in two events — winning the 200m backstroke and lowering the 100m back record as part of a record-breaking 4x100m medley relay. Lilly King won another duel with Russian rival Yuliya Yefimova in the 100m breaststroke.

Internationally, Hungary had a standout worlds. Kristof Milak broke Phelps’ 200m butterfly world record. Katinka Hosszu swept the 200m and 400m individual medleys for a fourth straight worlds.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty lowered the 100m breast world record for a fifth time, bringing it under 57 seconds. He was already the only man to break 58.

China’s Sun Yang was the most polarizing figure of the meet, the reason for podium protests after he won the 200m and 400m frees. Sun was later banned eight years in a doping case that began before worlds.

The next 2019 World Championships Week broadcasts feature gymnastics (week of May 25) and diving (week of June 1).

DAY SESSION TIME (ET) KEY EVENTS
Monday Day 1 8 p.m. Men’s, women’s 400m frees, 4x100m frees
Day 2 10 p.m. Men’s 100m breast, women’s 100m fly, 200m IM
Tuesday Day 3 8 p.m. Men’s, women’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast
Day 4 10 p.m. Women’s 200m free, men’s 200m fly
Wednesday Day 5 8 p.m. Men’s 100m free, 200m IM, women’s 4x200m free
Day 6 10 p.m. Women’s 100m free, 200m breast, men’s 200m back
Thursday Day 7 8 p.m. Men’s 50m free, 100m fly, women’s 200m back
Day 8 10 p.m. Medley relays, women’s 50m free
Friday Day 2 8 p.m. Men’s 100m breast, women’s 100m fly, 200m IM
Day 3 9:30 p.m. Men’s, women’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast
Day 4 11:30 p.m. Women’s 200m free, men’s 200m fly
Saturday Day 1 10: 30 a.m. Men’s, women’s 400m frees, 4x100m frees
Day 2 12:30 p.m. Men’s 100m breast, women’s 100m fly, 200m IM
Day 3 2 p.m. Men’s, women’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast
Day 4 4 p.m. Women’s 200m free, men’s 200m fly
Day 5 6 p.m. Men’s 100m free, 200m IM, women’s 4x200m free
Day 6 8 p.m. Women’s 100m free, 200m breast, men’s 200m back
Day 7 10 p.m. Men’s 50m free, 100m fly, women’s 200m back
Sunday Day 8 12 a.m. Medley relays, women’s 50m free
Day 1 8:30 a.m. Men’s, women’s 400m frees, 4x100m frees
Day 2 10:30 a.m. Men’s 100m breast, women’s 100m fly, 200m IM
Day 3 12 p.m. Men’s, women’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast
Day 4 2 p.m. Women’s 200m free, men’s 200m fly
Day 5 4 p.m. Men’s 100m free, 200m IM, women’s 4x200m free
Day 6 6 p.m. Women’s 100m free, 200m breast, men’s 200m back
Day 7 8 p.m. Men’s 50m free, 100m fly, women’s 200m back
Day 8 10 p.m. Medley relays, women’s 50m free

Who is Canada’s greatest Olympian?

By OlympicTalkMay 15, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT
Canada is one of few nations with more gold medals in the Winter Olympics than the Summer Olympics, though its greatest Olympian may be a dual Summer/Winter Olympian. A look at some of its legends …

Charles Hamelin
Short Track Speed Skating
Three Olympic gold medals

Canada’s most decorated male Winter Olympian with five medals (his three golds and one silver break a tie with fellow short trackers Marc Gagnon and François-Louis Tremblay, who didn’t have the individual Olympic success that Hamelin boasts). Hamelin has been competing in the world championships since 2004 and the Olympics since 2006, still going as of last season. He owns multiple world titles at each distance, and Olympic golds in three different events (one relay). Hamelin’s peak occurred on Feb. 26, 2010, when he earned Olympic 500m and 5000m relay titles in the same hour, at home in Vancouver.

Kaillie Humphries
Bobsled
Two Olympic gold medals

Largely considered the greatest female bobsledder in history. Humphries is an American now, but, as a Canadian, became the first female driver to win multiple Olympic titles in 2010 and 2014, then tacked on a bronze in 2018. She also won two world titles and four World Cup season titles, trailing only to German Sandra Kiriasis (who won one Olympic title). This all came after Humphries abandoned an Alpine skiing career at age 16 due to injuries, then failed to make the 2006 Olympic team as a brakewoman.

Kathleen Heddle/Marnie McBean
Rowing
Three Olympic gold medals

Olympic champions in three different events. Olympic medalists in four different events. The first women to earn multiple rowing golds at a single Olympics. At the turn of the millennium, McBean was the only woman to earn a medal in all six open-weight classes at a world championships or Olympics. Heddle began rowing at 18 and retired between their first and second Olympics (1992 and 1996), lured back by McBean. McBean did more at worlds (eight medals, three titles), but a back injury kept her out of the 2000 Sydney Games after Heddle retired for good.

Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir
Figure Skating
Three Olympic gold medals

Most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, thanks in part to the addition of the team event. In 2010, Virtue and Moir became the youngest Olympic ice dance champions at 20 and 22, after first pairing in elementary school in Ontario. They dropped to silver in Sochi, then emerged from a two-year break to ascend back to the top of ice dance. Virtue and Moir earned double gold in PyeongChang, their final competition. They had such chemistry on the ice, such a magnetic romanticism, that many refused to believe they weren’t a couple off of it.

Hayley Wickenheiser
Hockey, Softball
Four Olympic gold medals

Arguably the greatest female hockey player in history. Wickenheiser competed in the first five Olympic women’s hockey tournaments — 1998 through 2014 — among a 23-year span with the national team. She was MVP of the Olympic tournament in 2002, then again in 2006. Some forget that she also made Canada’s softball team for the 2000 Sydney Games. Wickenheiser, who grew up on a Saskatchewan ranch, also attended the Philadelphia Flyers rookie training camp in 1998 and 1999.

