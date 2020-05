2019 World Swimming Championships Week set for Olympic Channel

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Olympic Channel’s 2019 World Championships Weeks continues next week with seven days and more than 50 hours of coverage from swimming worlds in Gwangju, South Korea.

All coverage on the Olympic Channel will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

At worlds last summer, Caeleb Dressel became the first swimmer to earn eight medals at a single worlds, breaking a record he shared with Michael Phelps. Dressel also broke Phelps’ 100m butterfly world record en route to six golds overall, his medal total boosted by mixed-gender relays that weren’t on the program when Phelps competed.

Simone Manuel earned a female record seven medals, sweeping the 50m and 100m frees for a second straight worlds.

Katie Ledecky missed races in Gwangju with what she believed was a stomach virus, which put her in an emergency room for seven hours. Still, the most dominant swimmer of the decade extended her seven-plus-year win streak in the 800m freestyle.

Regan Smith, then 17, broke three world records in two events — winning the 200m backstroke and lowering the 100m back record as part of a record-breaking 4x100m medley relay. Lilly King won another duel with Russian rival Yuliya Yefimova in the 100m breaststroke.

Internationally, Hungary had a standout worlds. Kristof Milak broke Phelps’ 200m butterfly world record. Katinka Hosszu swept the 200m and 400m individual medleys for a fourth straight worlds.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty lowered the 100m breast world record for a fifth time, bringing it under 57 seconds. He was already the only man to break 58.

China’s Sun Yang was the most polarizing figure of the meet, the reason for podium protests after he won the 200m and 400m frees. Sun was later banned eight years in a doping case that began before worlds.

The next 2019 World Championships Week broadcasts feature gymnastics (week of May 25) and diving (week of June 1).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Rowdy Gaines breaks down 2021 Olympic swimming storylines