Breakfast at Wimbledon on NBCSN: What to watch on Monday night

Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi headline NBCSN’s Breakfast at Wimbledon coverage on Monday night.
Coverage begins at 7 ET, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with the 2003 Wimbledon final between the Williams sisters.
It marked the fifth time in a six-Grand Slam run that they met in the final. Serena won all five, but 2003 Wimbledon was the only one of the bunch where she dropped the first set to her older sister. Venus was slowed by an abdominal injury.
Serena was just 21 years old. She has since won another 17 Grand Slam singles titles, breaking Steffi Graf‘s Open Era record.
Later Monday, Borg and McEnroe face off in the 1980 Wimbledon Final (9:30 p.m.) in what was largely considered the greatest tennis match until 2008. Borg prevailed in five for his fifth straight Wimbledon title, but only after dropping an 18-16, 22-minute fourth-set tiebreak.
The 3-hour, 53-minute epic marked Borg’s last Wimbledon title. In fact, he only played one more Wimbledon in 1981, mysteriously fading away from the sport at age 25. The match endured, inspiring a documentary 31 years later and a movie 37 years after.
Finally Monday, Sampras and Agassi meet at Wimbledon for the second and last time in the 1999 final (12:30 a.m.). Sampras swept his 1990s rival in their first Grand Slam meeting in four years.
“He walked on water today,” Agassi said.
During that break, Agassi’s marriage to Brooke Shields fell apart, he was sidelined by a wrist injury and saw his ranking fall to No. 141, leading him to play Challenger events. He roared back to win the 1999 French Open, capturing the career Grand Slam that eluded Sampras.
Sampras won his sixth Wimbledon in seven years in 1999 in one of the greatest performances of his career.
He broke Borg’s Open Era record for men’s Wimbledon titles. With his 12th Slam overall, Sampras tied Roy Emerson‘s record. He finished with 14 but now ranks fourth behind Roger Federer (20), Rafael Nadal (19) and Novak Djokovic (17).
