Breakfast at Wimbledon on NBCSN: What to watch on Monday night

By OlympicTalkMay 18, 2020, 8:03 AM EDT
Serena WilliamsVenus WilliamsBjorn BorgJohn McEnroePete Sampras and Andre Agassi headline NBCSN’s Breakfast at Wimbledon coverage on Monday night.

Coverage begins at 7 ET, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with the 2003 Wimbledon final between the Williams sisters.

It marked the fifth time in a six-Grand Slam run that they met in the final. Serena won all five, but 2003 Wimbledon was the only one of the bunch where she dropped the first set to her older sister. Venus was slowed by an abdominal injury.

Serena was just 21 years old. She has since won another 17 Grand Slam singles titles, breaking Steffi Graf‘s Open Era record.

Later Monday, Borg and McEnroe face off in the 1980 Wimbledon Final (9:30 p.m.) in what was largely considered the greatest tennis match until 2008. Borg prevailed in five for his fifth straight Wimbledon title, but only after dropping an 18-16, 22-minute fourth-set tiebreak.

The 3-hour, 53-minute epic marked Borg’s last Wimbledon title. In fact, he only played one more Wimbledon in 1981, mysteriously fading away from the sport at age 25. The match endured, inspiring a documentary 31 years later and a movie 37 years after.

Finally Monday, Sampras and Agassi meet at Wimbledon for the second and last time in the 1999 final (12:30 a.m.). Sampras swept his 1990s rival in their first Grand Slam meeting in four years.

“He walked on water today,” Agassi said.

During that break, Agassi’s marriage to Brooke Shields fell apart, he was sidelined by a wrist injury and saw his ranking fall to No. 141, leading him to play Challenger events. He roared back to win the 1999 French Open, capturing the career Grand Slam that eluded Sampras.

Sampras won his sixth Wimbledon in seven years in 1999 in one of the greatest performances of his career.

He broke Borg’s Open Era record for men’s Wimbledon titles. With his 12th Slam overall, Sampras tied Roy Emerson‘s record. He finished with 14 but now ranks fourth behind Roger Federer (20), Rafael Nadal (19) and Novak Djokovic (17).

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK
2003 Wimbledon Ladies’ Final 7 p.m. NBCSN | STREAM LINK
1980 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final 9:30 p.m. NBCSN | STREAM LINK
1999 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final 12:30 a.m. NBCSN | STREAM LINK

 

Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe preempted the Jetsons and authored an epic

By OlympicTalkMay 18, 2020, 1:21 PM EDT
American children tuned in that Saturday morning, dismayed that Fred and Barney Meet the Shmoo, Daffy Duck and the Jetsons were preempted. Boos cascaded Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

The greatest match in tennis history, to that point and for decades after, was about to begin.

Over the next 3 hours, 53 minutes, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe authored an epic, typified by a 22-minute tiebreaker, that led to a documentary 31 years later and a movie 37 years after. Borg endured 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (16), 8-6 for the 1980 Wimbledon title.

NBCSN reairs coverage of the match Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET as part of three days of Wimbledon and French Open classic finals this week. It is preceded by an all-Williams 2003 Wimbledon final and followed by an Andre AgassiPete Sampras 1999 men’s final.

Borg-McEnroe couldn’t be topped, especially that 34-point duel to decide the fourth set.

“You know, there was an old guy named Homer who wrote all about that tiebreaker, who called it The Odyssey,” NBC Sports’ Bud Collins said on the broadcast shortly after the match.

Borg, the smooth Swede, earned his fifth straight crown and became the first man with a handful since 1906, breaking a tie with Rod Laver.

“That is my biggest ambition. I want to be remembered as the greatest,” Borg said afterward, according to The New York Times. He was just 24 years and one month old, but Borg never won another Wimbledon. He played just one more full season on tour, denying the claim that he left because McEnroe had started to beat him. Instead, he cited burnout.

McEnroe, reportedly nicknamed “Mr. Volcano” by a British tabloid at 1980 Wimbledon, had earned those pre-final boos from the normally regal crowd.

In Friday’s semifinals, he received a warning from a chair umpire after making 12 requests to see the tournament referee in a 50-second span over a line call. His opponent, Jimmy Connors, walked toward him and said right in front of a microphone, “Keep your mouth shut out here.”

McEnroe’s sublime play in the final — saving five championship points in that tiebreak, and seven overall — won over the 15,000, plus 3,000 in standing room. Four hours after the boos, McEnroe received the runner-up award from the Duke and Duchess of Kent to overwhelming applause.

McEnroe “has finally won Great Britain, if not the title,” Collins memorably said on the broadcast.

“When I won the fourth-set tiebreak, I figured, maybe he’d let down a little because he had a lot of chances to win the match then,” McEnroe told Collins as he left the court. “I picked up and played a lot of good shots, but he started serving a lot better, even in the fifth set, and I never really could take advantage of his serve after that.”

Borg admitted he thought he would lose the match after the fourth set. He opened the fifth dropping his first two points on serve, then won 28 of 29 points on his racket, according to Sports Illustrated.

“At this rate, I don’t know when he’ll ever lose here,” McEnroe said, according to the Times.

McEnroe beat him in the final the next year for the first of his three Wimbledon titles.

When did Lance Armstrong start doping?

Lance Armstrong
By OlympicTalkMay 18, 2020, 10:36 AM EDT
Lance Armstrong said he first doped at “probably 21” years old, according to ESPN.

ESPN published a teaser video for its upcoming two-part Armstrong film that premieres Sunday night. The clip aims to show Armstrong and U.S. Postal Service teammates Tyler HamiltonGeorge HincapieJonathan Vaughters and David Zabriskie being asked the first time they doped.

Armstrong saying “probably 21” was mixed into the clip after he was asked the question and then after Hincapie and Zabriskie were asked, but the video’s message is clear that Armstrong’s answer was to that specific question.

“There’s a bunch of ways to define doping,” Armstrong later said. “The easiest way to define it is breaking the rules. Were we getting injections of vitamins and other things like that at an earlier age? Yes, but they weren’t illegal. … I always asked [what I was being given]. I always knew, and I always made the decision on my own. Nobody said, ‘Don’t ask, this is what you’re getting.’ I never, ever would have gone for that. I educated myself on what was being given, and I chose to do it.”

In 2012, Armstong was stripped of his record seven Tour de France titles from 1999-2005 for doping during that stretch. He was also stripped of a 2000 Olympic time trial bronze medal. All of his results from Aug. 1, 1998 forward were annulled.

USADA said numerous witnesses provided evidence that Armstrong doped going back to at least 1996.

In 2016, Armstrong told a University of Colorado class that he and his then-team Motorola started a program in late spring 1995.

If Armstrong began doping at age 21, it would have been in 1992 (at least a month after his Olympic debut) or 1993, possibly before he won the 1993 World Championships road race (which he has not been stripped of).

Armstrong also competed in the 1996 Olympics, two months before his cancer diagnosis. His Olympic results from 1992 and 1996 have not been disqualified, though he earned no medals.

