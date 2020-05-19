TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Wimbledon
Getty Images

Breakfast at Wimbledon on NBCSN: What to watch on Tuesday night

By OlympicTalkMay 19, 2020, 8:32 AM EDT
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal star on NBCSN’s Breakfast at Wimbledon on Tuesday night, celebrating some of the All England Club’s greatest finals.

Coverage begins at 7 ET, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

First up: Perhaps the greatest tennis match ever: Nadal vs. Federer in the 2008 Wimbledon final. It marked the longest Wimbledon final in history (to that point), a 4-hour, 48-minute affair twice delayed by rain (before Centre Court’s retractable roof). It ended at 9:16 p.m. local time.

Nadal prevailed 9-7 in the fifth set, winning his first Wimbledon title and ending Federer’s streak at five. It was signaled as the changing of the guard atop the sport. Later that summer, Nadal won the Olympic singles title and snatched the No. 1 ranking from Federer.

Nadal spent the next decade-plus chasing Federer’s Grand Slam titles total. He’s now as close as ever. Federer has the male record of 20. Nadal is at 19.

Later Tuesday, Federer returns for the 2009 Wimbledon final (10 p.m.). Nadal could not defend his title due to knee tendonitis. Instead, Federer met an old rival — American Andy Roddick.

The Swiss prevailed in a gut-wrenching 16-14 final set over Roddick, who retired three years later without a Wimbledon title and without a win over Federer at any Slam. Federer broke Pete Sampras’ male record with a 15th Grand Slam singles title.

Finally at 1 a.m., Venus Williams captures the third of her five Wimbledon titles, rallying past Lindsay Davenport 4-6, 7-6 (4), 9-7 in the 2005 final. At 2 hours, 45 minutes, it marked the longest women’s final in tournament history — an hour longer than the following day’s men’s final.

Williams, at No. 16, was the lowest-ranked women’s champion in history (a record she broke in 2007). She hadn’t made a Grand Slam semifinal in two years.

MORE: Novak Djokovic’s career regret — the Olympics

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK
2008 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final 7 p.m. NBCSN | STREAM LINK
2009 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final 10 p.m. NBCSN | STREAM LINK
2005 Wimbledon Ladies’ Final 1 a.m. NBCSN | STREAM LINK

 

Shoma Uno, in a trying figure skating season, considered leaving the ice

Shoma Uno
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 19, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
There are two lasting images of Shoma Uno from the abbreviated figure skating season.

There is Uno, the Olympic silver medalist, hunched over, alone and without a coach, in the kiss-and-cry after the worst Grand Prix performance of his career in France on Nov. 2. He fell five times between two programs and finished ninth — 81.32 points behind Nathan Chen. Uno said he was in tears not because of his skating, but because of the ovation the crowd gave him to boost his spirits.

Then, on Dec. 22, Uno is half-crying, half-smiling. Yuzuru Hanyu is shaking him by the shoulders. Uno had just beaten Hanyu for the first time in his career, at the Japanese Championships no less.

Some time that autumn, Uno, now 22, gave thought to withdrawing from competitions and taking a break from the sport. He said this in a TV interview translated by a YouTube user. Uno’s manager confirmed the English subtitles to be “fairly correct.”

“The only difference is that the idea was never from him,” Uno’s manager said in an email. “It was presented from those people around him.”

Uno is the greatest male skater of his generation, perhaps ever, to not win an Olympic or world title (though he still has plenty of time). Competing against the two greatest jumpers in history — Chen and Hanyu — he has finished second or third on seven occasions among the Olympics, world championships and Grand Prix Final.

Uno, after leaving his career-long coaches last offseason, dropped from that echelon in the Grand Prix season.

“It’s true that, talking with many people, I considered quitting skating, but after delivering such a terrible performance, I didn’t have anything to lose anymore, so I just wanted to enjoy skating,” Uno said in the TV interview, according to the subtitles reviewed by his manager, though it was unclear the exact timing of the skater’s thoughts. “I talked to my family, and if skating causes me such distress, if it’s hard for me now, taking a break could be an option.

“We discussed a lot, but I felt that I wanted to skate and enjoy it, even if it meant delivering a similar performance again. I wanted to skate with all my might. I wanted to start over, to try one more time.”

After Grand Prix France, Uno finished fourth at Rostelecom Cup in Russia. After making the podium of all 12 of his Grand Prix starts to open his career, he was off of it in two straight. Uno, who had already worked some with 2006 Olympic silver medalist Stephane Lambiel, announced that the Swiss would be his official coach.

At Japanese Nationals just before Christmas, Uno erased a five-point deficit to Hanyu from the short program to prevail by 7.8 points. He limited the jumping errors, just one negatively graded pass between two programs, including five quads. Hanyu was less clean, falling on a triple Axel in his free.

“It was not my best skate, but I feel like I really enjoyed it,” Uno said then, according to the Japan Times. “I have had a really hard time this season and finally could enjoy the training and competition for the first time in a while. If everyone skates their best, the result should be different.”

Uno had for years felt inferior to the two-time Olympic champion Hanyu, who is three years older and six inches taller. Most other skaters must have felt the same, but Uno is a unique case being a countryman in the most popular skating nation.

“I’ve always wanted to win against Hanyu once, even just once, so even though I didn’t think it was actually possible, that goal motivated me,” he said, according to the English translation of the TV interview. “I’d even be OK with losing 100 times if I could win at least once.”

MORE: Takeaways from abbreviated figure skating season

In gymnastics, decisions continue to impact athletes during competition break

USA Gymnastics
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 19, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT
For gymnastics, competition may have stopped during the coronavirus pandemic, but the news hasn’t.

An Olympic champion’s coach was banned eight years for verbal and emotional abuse of athletes. A decision on an age minimum for the Tokyo Games in 2021 caused a stir among the U.S.’ top female gymnasts. Another American qualified for the Tokyo Olympics last month, even while no meets were happening.

Meanwhile, the most common concern voiced to USA Gymnastics by athletes and coaches is how and when to return to training in a normal environment.

“It’s hard to say specifically because our gyms are spread out all across the country, so there’s a big variety in the different situations that every gym is in,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said in a phone interview earlier this month. “So we’re encouraging them to follow their local health authorities and the local government regulations about when they can open and when they can return to play.”

Korepin noted USA Gymnastics’ coronavirus resource page on its website. And an athlete health and wellness council that is working with its medical team and coaches to develop guidelines to reintegrate athletes into the gym.

Some athletes have still been able to train on gymnastics equipment. At least one female Olympic hopeful was still training on some days at her normal gym as of early-to-mid April. Yul Moldauer, the 2017 U.S. men’s all-around champion, had a pommel horse set up in his garage. Simone Biles returned to her gym on Monday, according to her social media, as Texas reopens.

Korepin said USA Gymnastics had “no solid data” on the amount of apparatus training national team athletes have had.

“Word of mouth, I think very few athletes, there are a handful, but very few are actually in a gym training,” Korepin said before some states began reopening earlier this month, “and I think a slightly larger percentage, but still not that many, have equipment. But the equipment they have in their home is not full gymnastics equipment.”

Unlike in swimming and track and field, no top-level competitions are scheduled, even tentatively, for later this year. Premier events in the U.S. will not be held before 2021. Internationally, World Cup meets originally scheduled for this spring were postponed indefinitely or canceled.

USA Gymnastics may hold a re-ranking-type event in artistic gymnastics in early 2021. The next top-level women’s meet, the U.S. Classic, an annual tune-up event for nationals, will be May 22, 2021.

Without recent competitions, U.S. officials faced other matters.

Most recently, Maggie Haney, who coached Laurie Hernandez to gold and silver medals at the Rio Olympics, was banned eight years by an independent hearing panel for verbal and emotional abuse of athletes. Hernandez later went public, reportedly testifying against Haney and saying she developed eating disorders and depression as a result of the coach’s actions. Haney provided her first statement to NBC for the TODAY Show on Monday.

Haney’s ban was handed down more than three years after the first complaint against her. USA Gymnastics said in a statement that the Safe Sport investigation and resolution process must be faster. It noted an increase in Safe Sport department personnel, from one to eight people over the last few years, and a commitment to add even more resources.

“We vow to do better – to respond more empathically, to resolve complaints more efficiently, and to be more vigilant,” USA Gymnastics CEO Li Li Leung said in a statement. “We will keep improving this process until our athletes and our community can trust it. And we will keep working with our community to improve the culture within our sport, so that abuse like this is no longer tolerated.”

Two significant decisions related to the Tokyo Olympics were made last month.

Jade Carey became the first U.S. gymnast to clinch an Olympic spot when the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) ruled to count qualifying results as final results in an international competition in March that was halted midway through due to the coronavirus (Carey was all but certain to qualify even before that March meet).

In previous Olympics, all of the U.S. gymnasts were determined at or after the Olympic Trials. But Carey qualified a spot for herself via a new route instituted for this Olympic cycle, combining results over a series of meets the last two years.

Carey is eligible to compete in all individual events in Tokyo, but not the team event. However, Carey could decline the individual spot that she earned and try to make the U.S. team of four by competing at nationals and trials next year. If she does that, it’s possible the U.S. will lose that individual spot to another nation and send one fewer gymnast to the Olympics overall.

“That choice is completely up to Jade, and we will fully support her whatever she decides to do,” Korepin said.

With the Olympics moved to 2021, the FIG is allowing athletes who would have been one year too young for a 2020 Olympics to be eligible for the Tokyo Games next year. A group of U.S. gymnasts who turn 16 in 2021 can now bid for the Olympics, three years earlier than they originally planned. Three members of the 2019 U.S. women’s team at last year’s world championships disagreed with the decision.

USA Gymnastics will give those younger gymnasts an opportunity to make the Olympic team. Its bylaws require it to.

“The Olympics are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a lot of our athletes, and they peak at a specific time,” Korepin said. “And to have that pool of athletes that they have to compete against for the Olympics changed can be really difficult. But, on the other hand, there are really incredible young athletes who now have an opportunity that they didn’t have before, so we’re excited for them. It’s definitely a mixed bag of emotions.”

MORE: Simone Biles addresses Class of 2020 during Facebook graduation