Nathan Chen weighs unknown variables of next figure skating season

By Philip HershMay 21, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Nathan Chen is a statistics and data science major at Yale.

But even his fluency in those subjects can’t help Chen much now in finding answers to questions about his future.

“Too many variables,” Chen said this week via telephone from California.

Not to mention all the complete unknowns in any equation Chen might use to help define his plans.

For the two-time defending figure skating world champion, that starts with the unknown about when he can back on the ice for the first time since the 2020 World Championships were cancelled in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And:

  • Will there be a 2020-21 figure skating season? If so, beginning when?
  • Will Yale classes this fall be virtual, as they were for the just-completed second semester of his sophomore year, meaning Chen could stay in school and stay in California to keep training daily with his coach, Rafael Arutunian, rather than being 3,000 miles apart and working together in occasional video chats?

Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, Chen had been leaning toward starting a pre-2022 Olympic leave from Yale as of now. He has rented an apartment in California.

“Raf is definitely trying to influence me to stay,” Chen said. “Before I make an official statement, it’s better to wait and see how the fall semester will shape up.”

(Yale plans to announce by early July whether classes will be in-person, online or a hybrid.)

“If classes remain virtual and/or if there is no Grand Prix this fall, that might influence my decisions about school.”

Chen, 21, has won all his competitions since moving to New Haven to study in August 2018. That streak includes one world title, two Grand Prix Finals, two U.S. titles and four individual Grand Prix events.

For all that, the worlds cancellation left a critical gap in his decision-making data.

“I was using last season’s results to sort of determine what to do about school,” Chen said. “Because worlds didn’t happen, it’s harder to say.”

The ISU intends to announce by Aug. 1 whether Skate America, the Grand Prix opener, can take place as scheduled Oct. 23-25 in Las Vegas. Decisions will similarly be made 12 weeks in advance of each of the other five “regular-season” Grand Prix events, which follow one week after another until a two-week break before the Grand Prix Final.

This part of the year is usually the lightest period of Chen’s annual training schedule. His time on ice would mainly have been doing tour appearances with Stars on Ice and some other shows, all of which have been cancelled.

“I’m working out trying to keep my body in shape, but I’ve been quite lazy lately,” Chen said, with a laugh. “A lot of watching movies and some playing the piano, which I did when I was younger.”

Chen estimated it would take at least two months of being back on the ice full-time to get into competitive shape for an event like Skate America, which normally comes in the trial-and-error part of the season.

“That’s a bare minimum, especially if we have to consider new programs,” he said.

Chen has done two new programs in each of his four senior international seasons and re-used just one program in the last 11 seasons. Given potential time constraints, he might be inclined to recycle something for this season.

“If we must, we must, but I’m not a huge fan of that,” Chen said.

Another unknown variable.

Philip Hersh, who has covered figure skating at the last 11 Winter Olympics, is a special contributor to NBCSports.com/figure-skating.

By OlympicTalkMay 21, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
Brazil’s two major sports are soccer and volleyball (indoor and beach), but no soccer players make this list. It’s because most male soccer players only play one Olympics (Neymar being an exception), and the Brazilian women (who have a legend in Marta) haven’t won an Olympic title. Brazil has others to choose from who earned medals at multiple Olympics … 

Escadinha
Volleyball
Four Olympic Medals

Sergio Santos is known as Serginho or Escadinha, the latter translating to stepladder. The libero shares the record for most Olympic volleyball medals. Escadinha reached the final of every Olympic tournament he played, the last in Rio at age 40. He grew up in a favela on the outskirts of Sao Paulo. It was thought his national team career was over after the 2012 London Games, but longtime Brazilian coach Bernardinho called him back in 2015 for one more run. Wise move. Escadinha was named tournament MVP, leading Brazil to home gold. After the Olympics, Escadinha’s farewell match with the national team drew 35,000 people.

Fabi/Sheilla
Volleyball
Two Olympic Gold Medals

Brazil’s greatest female Olympian has to be an indoor volleyball player from gold-medal teams in 2008 and 2012. No other Brazilian women own multiple golds. Six women made both of those Olympic volleyball teams. Of those, Fabi and Sheilla had the most acclaim. Fabi was the best libero at the Beijing Games. She later earned best digger and best receiver honors in other major international competitions. Sheilla, an opposite and Brazil’s top scorer at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, rejoined the national team last year after a retirement. Another medal in Tokyo could vault her ahead of Fabi.

Torben Grael
Sailing
Five Olympic Medals

Competed in every Olympics from 1984-2004, making the podium in five of his six appearances. Grael memorably lost gold in 1988 due to a broken mast in the final two-person Star race. His gold medals came in 1996 and 2004, the last one at age 44, both with Marcelo Ferreira. Grael became the first sailor to earn five Olympic medals, a record later tied by Brit Ben Ainslie and countryman Robert Scheidt. Grael and Scheidt were due to face off in Brazil’s Olympic Trials in 2008 before Grael withdrew.

Ricardo/Emanuel
Beach Volleyball
Three Olympic Medals each

The only Olympic men’s beach volleyball team to win multiple medals. Ricardo and Emanuel earned gold in 2004 and bronze in 2008. Each legend also earned a silver medal with a different partner at other Games. Together, they own the international men’s beach volleyball record book. Emanuel grew up so skinny that he didn’t play soccer and had to transition out of indoor volleyball. Even when he started playing professionally on the beach, he was called “Bones.” Ricardo was a converted soccer goalie. Ricardo and Emanuel broke up in the London Olympic cycle because Emanuel wanted to move from Joao Pessoa to live in Rio full-time with his wife.

Robert Scheidt
Sailing
Five Olympic Medals

Extended Brazil’s sailing dominance after Grael bowed out of Olympic competition before the Beijing Games. Scheidt, like Grael, earned medals in five of his six Olympics. Scheidt, like Grael, earned golds in 1996 and 2004 (Laser class, not Star). In Rio, Scheidt placed fourth in a bid to break his tie with Grael and Ainslie for the Olympic sailing medals record. A U.S. Olympic coach once called Scheidt, “the Michael Jordan of sailing.” His world championships record — golds spanning 1995 to 2013 — betters Grael’s. Scheidt is still competing at age 47 — after a reported retirement in 2017.

Dawn Staley played with Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi. Now, she coaches them.

Sue Bird, Dawn Staley
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 21, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
In her last Olympics as a player in 2004, Dawn Staley called a player meeting. The U.S. women’s basketball team was dispatching group-stage opponents by double digits, but something else was on the starting point guard’s mind.

“G32,” Staley remembered in a recent phone interview.

G32 was the name of the club on the Queen Mary 2, the transatlantic ocean liner that housed the U.S. basketball teams during the 2004 Athens Olympics. Staley believed that her team’s three youngest players — former UConn stars Sue BirdDiana Taurasi and Swin Cash — were enjoying G32 a little too much in between games.

“I let them know that this isn’t playtime,” Staley said. “This is time we need to buckle down and make sure we’re getting our rest and all of that.

“But I don’t think it stopped them. They were just less conspicuous.”

Bird, Taurasi and Cash played fewer than 20 minutes per game. They mostly watched from the bench with head coach Van Chancellor while Staley, Lisa LeslieSheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson led the U.S. to a third straight Olympic title.

“They knew they wouldn’t play a whole lot, and we didn’t practice a whole lot, so I think they did it [G32] out of boredom,” Staley joked of those 20-somethings. “When young people don’t have places to put their energy, they’re going to put it somewhere. They chose to do it at the club.”

Sixteen years later, Staley is preparing for her first Olympics as a head coach. She succeeded Geno Auriemma, who stepped down after the U.S.’ sixth straight title in Rio. In Tokyo, the U.S. women can match the Olympic team sport record for consecutive golds, set by the U.S. men’s basketball team from 1936-1968.

And in Tokyo, the U.S. will likely be guided by Bird and Taurasi in the backcourt, expected to play their fifth and final Olympics. Bird and Taurasi have slightly different memories of the 2004 Athens Games.

Bird remembered Staley testing Chancellor if practices ever ran a little long (likely not often, given Chancellor’s penchant for golf). Staley would look at the 60-year-old coach and tell him that her sneakers had an alarm clock on them.

“After an hour and a half, they just come off,” Staley would say.

Staley had a memorable beginning and end to her third and final Olympics. She was voted U.S. flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony.

Two weeks later, in the gold-medal game against Australia, she scored 14 points (all in the second half, the highest single-game total of her Olympic career). The Americans needed it. They trailed in the final minute of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth to win 74-63. (Later that night, that other G32 basketball team won its bronze-medal game.)

“I got to see firsthand how Dawn, in the gold-medal game in 2004, made two of the biggest baskets to get us a gold medal,” Taurasi said. “I just know the grit and the competitiveness that she has. And that’s carried over to the court [in her] coaching.”

When Staley was named the new national team head coach in March 2017, neither Bird nor Taurasi had publicly committed to a Tokyo Olympic run. In fact, they said leading up to and during the Rio Games that they would likely exit the program along with their former UConn coach Auriemma.

Yet Staley, in an introductory media call, chuckled that her “gut feeling” was they would return to the team. Later that spring, Bird and Taurasi made their first public comments about a fifth Olympics.

“I knew they were coming back,” Staley says now. “They were healthy. Diana turned her life over to being a vegan a while ago just to prolong, to give her options. Sue was another nutrition buff. I think they’re just smart. They made smart decisions throughout their career to prolong it. Given they were healthy and injury-free, they were going to go.”

Soon after Bird and Taurasi rejoined the program under Staley, they tried to pull the alarm-clock sneakers move. Staley wouldn’t have it. Wouldn’t acknowledge that it was one of her originals.

“She was my teammate at one point, so that’s kind of interesting. Like, someone who was my teammate, my equal, now I take orders from,” Bird said.

Neither Bird nor Taurasi plays quite like Staley. Few did.

“Sue didn’t talk that much back then,” in 2004, said Leslie, who has known Staley since they were in high school. “I remember thinking, how she’s going to be a point guard if she doesn’t talk? We were so used to Dawn, who talked all the time. Sue was, no pun intended, a quiet storm in that she led with her actions.

“Diana’s laid back off the court. She’ll cuss you out, though.”

The story goes that a young Staley was hardened growing up in North Philadelphia. She modeled her game after Maurice Cheeks, down to snapping a rubber band circling her right wrist every time she committed a turnover. In 1988, she became the first USA Today National High School Player of the Year shorter than six feet, male or female.

After finishing her University of Virginia playing career in 1992, she plied professionally in Brazil, France, Italy (where her jersey read “STANLEY”) and Spain.

Staley believed she was in line to be the starting point guard on her first Olympic team in Atlanta in 1996. But she was sidelined by injuries, including knee surgery, during the U.S.’ pre-Olympic tour (52 games, 52 wins). Teresa Edwards stepped up. By the Centennial Games, Staley was a healthy reserve in all eight contests. She would again play behind Edwards at the 2000 Sydney Games.

In 2004, Staley went into her last Olympics as a reigning WNBA All-Star, the head coach of a Temple Owls team that made the NCAA Tournament and the leader tasked with passing the baton to Bird.

“I knew I wasn’t coming back. I saw Sue was experiencing her first,” Staley said. “I was just doing what was passed down to me. Teresa Edwards did a great job of passing the leadership role and the point guard role down to me. I was just paying it forward.”

Now Staley counts on Bird and Taurasi, who are in line to become the two oldest U.S. Olympic basketball players in history. Taurasi has a chance to break Leslie’s career U.S. Olympic points record.

“They know more international players than I could ever know,” Staley said. “We lean on them to give us some insight on some players that we just don’t have enough film on. We just let them go and get out of their way.”

