Sabrina Ionescu
Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu? Maya Moore? U.S. women’s basketball team faces Olympic roster unknowns

By Nick ZaccardiMay 22, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
When the coronavirus halted sports two months ago, the U.S. women’s basketball program was three-fifths of the way through Olympic selection season. The 12-player roster was due to be named by early June.

“It wasn’t like we were all of a sudden putting names on the board that said, OK, these people have made the team, and now we’re looking at these two or three remaining positions,” said U.S. national team director Carol Callan, chair of the selection committee. “We didn’t have to do that [as early as March], so we didn’t do that.”

Callan calls the selection process “a long-running movie.” Sure, a player’s most recent performances can be the climax, but the plot can date back years, to the college stage and past Olympics.

“Now we’re all sitting back going, OK, are we going to have a 2020 WNBA season to be able to watch players?” Callan said. “If not, then what? How will we put together some training next year? There’s so much unknown and uncertain right now, we’re all trying to figure it out together.”

Callan discussed a range of pertinent topics in a phone interview this week.

Perhaps the most talked-about player over the last year has been Sabrina Ionescu, the Oregon guard who was taken No. 1 in last month’s WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty. Ionescu is a unique case for the Olympics.

She appeared a prime prospect for the first Olympic 3×3 team, had the Games been held this summer. She played that half-court event at the Pan American Games in August, when she reportedly said that she would pick 3×3 over the traditional five-on-five format if she had to choose one or the other.

But now, Ionescu goes into the Olympic year as a professional and, perhaps, a more enticing asset to Dawn Staley‘s 12-player roster.

Callan, who is also on the 3×3 selection committee, said that a conversation is merited with any player who has an opportunity to play on either Olympic team. She noted that anybody on the Olympic 3×3 team would be guaranteed significant playing time since the roster is four players, with a substitution planned at every dead ball. Given the schedule, it’s not feasible for somebody to play both 3×3 and five-on-five at the Olympics.

“I have no idea what a player would think through that process because most players are pretty confident in their abilities, but if you thought you were going to be a role player for a five-on-five team, but you had a chance to be on 3×3, you might choose that,” Callan said.

Ionescu was unavailable for an interview.

Callan said she hasn’t heard about 2021 availability from Maya Moore, a 2012 and 2016 Olympian who hasn’t played professionally since 2018 to focus on criminal justice reform. Moore spent time on the case of friend Jonathan Irons, whose 50-year prison sentence for burglary and assault was overturned in March. Later in March, an appeal was filed to reverse that ruling.

It’s too early to project Moore’s 2021 plans, her agent said this week. Callan said she had positive conversations with Moore when she first decided to take a year off in 2019, then again in February after she decided she would not play in 2020.

“We’d be happy to hear from her one way or the other,” Callan said. “But I do think, if you want to be an Olympian, you have to play basketball at some point leading up to it. You can’t just say, OK, next year, March, I’m ready to play again. That’s tough. Not just tough to make a team, but it’s just tough to be a basketball player.

“So, playing basketball is huge. However, if she can do all of that, we’re open to our best players wanting to play on our Olympic team, and we would certainly welcome her back into our national team pool and then go from there.”

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are two national team stalwarts bidding to become the oldest U.S. Olympic basketball players in history. Four years ago, both players said that Rio would likely be their last Olympics, but Callan, who has overseen the program since before the 1996 Olympics, never ruled them out.

“When we landed back at the airport after the Rio Olympics, I purposely didn’t want to ask them anything about it being the last Olympics,” Callan said, “but made just the quick comment, ‘I’ll give you a little bit of time, and then I’m going to call you.’ They both didn’t say, ‘No, don’t call.’ Right then and there — I don’t want to act like I was a prophet, but I felt like there was definitely an opening to it. … Until they can’t walk anymore, they’re going to play.”

Bird and Taurasi publicly announced Tokyo Olympic ambitions after Dawn Staley was named Geno Auriemma‘s successor in 2017.

Bird, Taurasi and other top U.S. players often spend WNBA offseasons playing for more lucrative contracts overseas. This break, even if just a few months, is unusual.

“You never want silver linings to an awful situation, but in women’s basketball, players play year-round, a lot of the elite players do,” Callan said. “The fact that the very elite basketball players have had to rest their bodies now, try to stay somewhat in shape, but they’ve had some time off, is really a good thing for our Olympic team and our national team and for the players themselves.”

Simone Biles headlines 2019 World Gymnastics Championships Week on Olympic Channel

Simone Biles
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 22, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
Simone Biles‘ latest record-shattering feats will be featured on the Olympic Channel as part of 2019 World Gymnastics Championships Week starting Monday night.

Olympic Channel will air one finals session per night from last October’s worlds in Stuttgart, Germany through Saturday. A marathon of all six finals sessions airs Sunday at 10 a.m.

All coverage — more than 30 hours total — will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

At her likely last world championships, Biles earned five gold medals out of six events. That brought her career total to 25 world medals — breaking Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo‘s record from the 1990s.

Biles led a U.S. team to a seventh straight Olympic or world team title dating to 2011, the longest reign for one nation in women’s gymnastics since Soviet teams in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. She then won the all-around by the largest margin under a 14-year-old scoring system.

She capped the week with titles on balance beam, floor exercise and vault, becoming the first gymnast to earn five golds at a single worlds since 1958.

She wasn’t the only standout of the week. The U.S. added medals from Jade Carey (vault silver) and Sunisa Lee (floor silver, uneven bars bronze).

Nikita Nagornyy led Russia to its first men’s team title since the breakup of the Soviet Union. Nagornyy then won the all-around and vault.

Olympic Channel will air 2019 World Championships Weeks for diving and beach volleyball the following two weeks.

2019 WORLD GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS WEEK TV SCHEDULE

DAY TIME (ET) EVENT LIVE STREAM
Monday 8 p.m. Women’s Team Final STREAM LINK
Tuesday 8 p.m. Men’s Team Final STREAM LINK
Wednesday 8 p.m. Women’s All-Around STREAM LINK
Thursday 8 p.m. Men’s All-Around STREAM LINK
Friday 8 p.m. Apparatus Finals (Day 1) STREAM LINK
Saturday 8 p.m. Apparatus Finals (Day 2) STREAM LINK
Sunday 10 a.m. Women’s Team Final STREAM LINK
12 p.m. Men’s Team Final STREAM LINK
3 p.m. Women’s All-Around STREAM LINK
5 p.m. Men’s All-Around STREAM LINK
8 p.m. Apparatus Finals (Day 1) STREAM LINK
11 p.m. Apparatus Finals (Day 2) STREAM LINK

Longest downhill race in Alpine skiing World Cup history planned near Matterhorn

Matterhorn
Getty Images
Associated PressMay 22, 2020, 9:25 AM EDT
Simone Biles Simone Biles headlines 2019 World Gymnastics Championships Week on Olympic Channel Sabrina Ionescu Sabrina Ionescu? Maya Moore? U.S. women’s basketball team faces Olympic roster unknowns Yana Marques Who is Brazil’s greatest Olympian?

ZERMATT, Switzerland (AP) — A downhill ski race that would be the longest in the World Cup is being planned to join the men’s circuit on a course connecting Switzerland and Italy near the Matterhorn mountain.

Officials in Zermatt told Swiss daily NZZ a 5-kilometer (3-mile) race could be ready to start in November 2022.

Racers would start at around 3,900 meters (12,800 feet) altitude on the Swiss side of the border and drop 1,100 meters (3,600 feet) into Italy.

Project leader Franz Julen told the newspaper it would not conflict with or challenge Switzerland’s traditional men’s downhill run at Wengen in January. That race covering 4.4 kilometers in around 2 ½ minutes is currently by far the longest World Cup race.

Wengen’s place on the calendar beyond next season is at risk in a financial dispute between race organizers and the Swiss ski federation over television rights.

No European venue stages a men’s or women’s downhill race before December.

The glaciers at Zermatt could allow November racing before the men’s circuit moves to north America for the traditional first World Cup speed races at Lake Louise, Canada, and Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Julen, the former CEO of retailer Intersport, said Zermatt also wants to stage women’s World Cup races.

Races must be proposed by a national ski body and approved by the International Ski Federation.

