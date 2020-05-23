TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Abdulrashid Sadulaev
Getty Images

World’s top wrestler contracted coronavirus

By OlympicTalkMay 23, 2020, 10:16 AM EDT
Abdulrashid Sadulayev, arguably the world’s best pound-for-pound wrestler and one of the world’s most formidable athletes, said he contracted the coronavirus, according to translations of an Instagram video.

Sadulayev, a reigning Olympic and world champion freestyle wrestler, urged residents of his native Dagestan to join him in staying home during a Muslim holiday this weekend, according to Russian media.

Sadulayev, 24, went undefeated at the senior international level for nearly four years from 2013 until 2017, when he was beaten by American Kyle Snyder in a world championships final dubbed the “Match of the Century.”

Sadulayev came back to win the last two world titles.

Anna Veith retires, leaves Austrian Alpine skiing in unfamiliar territory

Anna Veith
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 23, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Anna Veith has retired from Alpine skiing, leaving Austria without an active woman who has won a World Cup overall title for the first time in 27 years.

Veith announced her retirement on a German-language live stream interview Saturday after a montage of career highlights set to Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor.” She was in tears after watching a series of video messages from the likes of fellow champion ski racers Marcel HirscherTina Maze and Lara Gut.

“I‘m ready for the next chapter,” was posted on Veith’s Instagram minutes later. “My heart and head are telling me it‘s time to do something new. And so, I have decided to retire from ski racing.
Skiing is my whole life. It has made me who I am today and will always be something I’m passionate about. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, to learn and achieve in the past fifteen years. I’ve been able to fulfil my childhood dreams and more.”

Veith, 30, won the overall, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, in 2014 and 2015. Lindsey Vonn was in between major leg injuries. Mikaela Shiffrin was still on the rise.

Veith, then Anna Fenninger, blossomed into the world’s best skier in her early 20s. After winning the 2014 Olympic super-G, she finished first or second in five of her last six starts of that World Cup season to overtake a retiring German Maria Hoefl-Riesch for the crown.

The following year, Veith again came from behind, this time edging Slovenian Tina Maze in the last race of the season.

Everything changed on Oct. 21, 2015. Veith crashed in training, tearing ligaments and the patellar tendon in her right knee, three days before the start of the season. She missed 14 months of races.

Veith, after a 2016-17 season-ending left knee surgery, returned to the top of a World Cup podium in December 2017. At her last Olympics in PyeongChang, Veith skied into first place from the 15th bib in the super-G, looking to cap an improbable ride to a repeat gold medal.

Then something more surprising happened: World champion snowboarder Ester Ledecka beat Veith’s time by .01 from the 26th starting position, relegating Veith to silver. Pre-race medal contenders are usually done by bib 20. Ledecka’s best prior World Cup race finish was a seventh.

Veith tore another right knee ligament in January 2019, then returned this past season with a best finish of seventh.

With Veith’s retirement, Austria has zero active Olympic or World Cup overall champions in women’s Alpine skiing. Austria, the most successful Olympic Alpine nation in history, had at least one active World Cup overall champion every day since Anita Wachter‘s crown in 1993.

In the most recent abbreviated World Cup season, Austria had zero women win a discipline or overall title, though Nicole Schmidhofer won the 2017 World super-G title and the 2019 World Cup downhill season crown.

Naomi Osaka is world’s highest-paid female athlete; two women in top 100

Naomi Osaka
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 22, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT
Naomi Osaka supplanted Serena Williams as the world’s highest-paid female athlete. They are the only two women on the list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes, according to Forbes.

Osaka, the 22-year-old who won the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open, earned $37.4 million in prize money and endorsements in the last year, $1.4 million more than Williams and an all-time record for a female athlete, breaking Maria Sharapova‘s record $29.7 million in 2015, according to the report.

Forbes put Osaka No. 29 and Williams No. 33 on its annual list of 100 highest-paid athletes, which it will release in full next week. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, there was either one or zero female athletes in the top 100.

A tennis player has been the highest-paid female athlete on the list (when there has been a woman on the list) every year for the last two decades, including an 11-year run for Sharapova and Venus Williams and Martina Hingis before that.

Osaka reached No. 1 in the world after the 2019 Australian Open that January. She is now ranked No. 10, having lost in the third round, first round, fourth round and third round of the last four Grand Slams.

She is one of Japan’s most well known athletes going into the Tokyo Olympics, five years after being among the highest-ranked eligible female singles players to not make the Rio Olympic field.

