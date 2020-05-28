TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Boston Marathon
Getty Images

Boston Marathon canceled for first time after 123 years; virtual event planned

By OlympicTalkMay 28, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT
The Boston Marathon, held every year since 1897, has been canceled as an in-person event for the first time. It will be held as a virtual race instead due to the coronavirus.

“While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for an historic 124th Boston Marathon,” Boston Athletic Association (BAA) CEO Tom Grilk said in a press release.

The world’s oldest annual marathon had been postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14, it was announced March 13.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he first considered canceling the postponed marathon during a coronavirus surge in April.

“We were maxed out in our hospital emergency rooms,” Walsh said Thursday. “I realized that the downside of the curve, which we were on, the backside of the curve, is going to be going for some time. The concern of a second surge made me have some real reservations about can we have the marathon or not.”

Walsh said experts said a potential second surge would be between August and October. He held out hope to hold the race until talking with the BAA last week.

All participants originally registered for Boston will be offered a full refund of their entry fee and have the opportunity to participate in the virtual alternative, which can be run between Sept. 7-14.

More details, including entry information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s the biggest alteration to the Boston Marathon, which was inspired by the marathon’s debut at the first modern Olympics in 1896. Previously, the biggest change came in 1918, the last year of World War I. The marathon was still held on Patriots’ Day in April but as a 10-man military relay race.

The original 2020 Boston elite fields included two-time U.S. Olympian Des Linden, the 2018 Boston winner who was fourth at the Feb. 29 Olympic Trials, where the top three earned Olympic spots.

London is the world’s other major spring marathon. It was rescheduled from April 27 to Oct. 4. Its original fields for April were headlined by the two fastest men in history — Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele. It’s unknown if they will remain in the field, should London happen.

The fall major marathon schedule

Boston — Sept. 7-14 (virtual event)
Berlin — TBD (will not be held as planned on Sept. 27)
London — Oct. 4
Chicago — Oct. 11
New York City — Nov. 1

2022 Pan Pacific Championships canceled as swimming calendar shifts

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 28, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT
The Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, a quadrennial major international meet, will not be held in 2022 “out of respect for the recent changes to the international sporting calendar,” according to a press release.

The Pan Pacs’ charter nations — the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan — agreed to the move. The 2026 event will be held in Canada, which was supposed to be the 2022 host.

The decision came after the 2021 World Championships were moved to May 2022, following the Tokyo Olympics moving from 2020 to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The quadrennial multi-sport Commonwealth Games — which includes Australia and Canada, but not the U.S. or Japan — are scheduled for July 27-Aug. 7, 2022.

“Organizing a third major championships in that window presented several challenges,” according to the Pan Pacs release.

Pan Pacs mark the third-biggest major international meet for U.S. swimmers, held in non-Olympic, non-world championships years.

Conseslus Kipruto, Olympic champ, and homemade steeplechase training

Conseslus Kipruto
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 28, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT
Kenyan Conseslus Kipruto‘s unorthodox brand of training for an unorthodox event is coming in handy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kipruto, the Olympic and world 3000m steeplechase champion, doesn’t train with a steeplechase barrier or a water pit, even during normal times.

Now at home, he set up what appear to be furniture cushions to hurdle. And a mostly drained pool to mimic the water jump, shown in a BBC video.

Kipruto, a 25-year-old raised with four siblings by a single mom, reportedly built the backyard pool to aqua jog while recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot last year.

He was known to do his regular training in Mosoriot not on a track, but a grass field where dirt lanes have been carved out by foot tread of thousands of laps.

Kipruto is the latest king from a Kenyan steeple dynasty, but his origin story may be one of a kind. After playing soccer growing up, he tried track at the urging of his uncle Cleophus. As a 1500m runner, he missed making a two-man team by placing third at a county championships. The trials didn’t include a steeple for lack of barriers, so they asked for volunteers.

“I was the first to put my hand up because I was keen to compete at that next level,” Kipruto said in 2018, according to World Athletics. “Even though I ran barefoot and I had never jumped a steeplechase barrier, I won my very first steeplechase race.”

