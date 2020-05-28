TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
David Rudisha
Getty Images

David Rudisha set back again in track return

By OlympicTalkMay 28, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

David Rudisha, the two-time Olympic champion and world-record holder at 800m, will miss another three months of training after fracturing a left ankle and requiring surgery.

Rudisha was injured walking on uneven ground at his rural Kenya home, according to his manager’s Twitter account. The surgery put a tubular plate and screws into the ankle, according to the tweets.

“Rehabilitation will start as soon as doctors think is fit,” was tweeted from manager Michel Boeting‘s account.

Rudisha, 31, last raced July 4, 2017. Since, he missed time after a quad muscle strain, back problems and, in 2019, his car collided with a bus, causing minor injuries. It’s unknown if he will miss any significant races given the coronavirus pandemic halted top-level track and field meets until at least mid-August.

Rudisha owns the three fastest times in history, including the world record 1:40.91 set in an epic 2012 Olympic final.

In his absence, American Donavan Brazier emerged as the world’s best 800m runner, sweeping the 2019 World and Diamond League titles.

Brazier, 23, can become the first American to win an Olympic 800m since Dave Wottle did so wearing a hat in Munich in 1972.

“I think the target’s on my back just because I won 2019, but it’s definitely not as big of a target as [Rudisha] had on his back post-2012,” Brazier said in February. “I’m not thinking that I’m like this David Rudisha takeover, because I’m not really damn near close to his times, but I think, for now, I’ve got that small target on my back. I guess I’m just trying to make it as big as possible.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Caster Semenya switches track events in Olympic bid

2022 Pan Pacific Championships canceled as swimming calendar shifts

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 28, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, a quadrennial major international meet, will not be held in 2022 “out of respect for the recent changes to the international sporting calendar,” according to a press release.

The Pan Pacs’ charter nations — the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan — agreed to the move. The 2026 event will be held in Canada, which was supposed to be the 2022 host.

The decision came after the 2021 World Championships were moved to May 2022, following the Tokyo Olympics moving from 2020 to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The quadrennial multi-sport Commonwealth Games — which includes Australia and Canada, but not the U.S. or Japan — are scheduled for July 27-Aug. 7, 2022.

“Organizing a third major championships in that window presented several challenges,” according to the Pan Pacs release.

Pan Pacs mark the third-biggest major international meet for U.S. swimmers, held in non-Olympic, non-world championships years.

MORE: Caeleb Dressel co-hosts a podcast. It’s not about swimming.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Boston Marathon canceled for first time after 123 years; virtual event planned

Boston Marathon
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 28, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

2022 Pan Pacific Championships canceled as swimming calendar shifts Conseslus Kipruto Conseslus Kipruto, Olympic champ, and homemade steeplechase training David Rudisha David Rudisha set back again in track return

The Boston Marathon, held every year since 1897, has been canceled as an in-person event for the first time. It will be held as a virtual race instead due to the coronavirus.

“While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for an historic 124th Boston Marathon,” Boston Athletic Association (BAA) CEO Tom Grilk said in a press release.

The world’s oldest annual marathon had been postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14, it was announced March 13.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he first considered canceling the postponed marathon during a coronavirus surge in April.

“We were maxed out in our hospital emergency rooms,” Walsh said Thursday. “I realized that the downside of the curve, which we were on, the backside of the curve, is going to be going for some time. The concern of a second surge made me have some real reservations about can we have the marathon or not.”

Walsh said experts said a potential second surge would be between August and October. He held out hope to hold the race until talking with the BAA last week.

All participants originally registered for Boston will be offered a full refund of their entry fee and have the opportunity to participate in the virtual alternative, which can be run between Sept. 7-14.

More details, including entry information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s the biggest alteration to the Boston Marathon, which was inspired by the marathon’s debut at the first modern Olympics in 1896. Previously, the biggest change came in 1918, the last year of World War I. The marathon was still held on Patriots’ Day in April but as a 10-man military relay race.

The original 2020 Boston elite fields included two-time U.S. Olympian Des Linden, the 2018 Boston winner who was fourth at the Feb. 29 Olympic Trials, where the top three earned Olympic spots.

London is the world’s other major spring marathon. It was rescheduled from April 27 to Oct. 4. Its original fields for April were headlined by the two fastest men in history — Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele. It’s unknown if they will remain in the field, should London happen.

The fall major marathon schedule

Boston — Sept. 7-14 (virtual event)
Berlin — TBD (will not be held as planned on Sept. 27)
London — Oct. 4
Chicago — Oct. 11
New York City — Nov. 1

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials results