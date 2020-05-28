Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams highlight classic French Open finals that will air on NBC Sports the next two weekends, when the clay-court Grand Slam was due to be held before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET on NBC on the next two Saturdays and Sundays. The broadcasts also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

First up: The 2012 men’s final between Nadal and Novak Djokovic (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET). Nadal prevailed in four sets for his seventh French Open title, breaking his tie with Bjorn Borg for the men’s record. Nadal tied Chris Evert‘s overall record, which he would break the following year.

The 2009 men’s final airs Sunday at 1 p.m. That’s when Roger Federer swept Robin Soderling to complete his career Grand Slam. Federer, who had lost the three previous French Open finals to Nadal, benefited from Soderling stunning the Spaniard in the fourth round.

The following weekend, the first French Open final between Federer and Nadal, from 2006, airs on June 6 at 1 p.m. Nadal came back from a set down to prevail in four, handing Federer his first defeat in a Grand Slam final.

The 2013 women’s final airs June 7 at 1 p.m. That featured Serena Williams facing Maria Sharapova in a Grand Slam final for the third of four times in their careers. Williams won in a sweep, extending her dominance over Sharapova (13th straight victory in their head-to-head, which ended up 20-2 by Sharapova’s retirement). Williams was arguably at her peak in 2012-13. With her second Roland Garros title, she ran her match win streak to 31.

The 2020 French Open was rescheduled to Sept. 20-Oct. 4, starting one week after the end of the U.S. Open.

