Gwen Berry
Getty Images

Gwendolyn Berry gets apology from USOPC CEO after reprimand for podium gesture

By Nick ZaccardiJun 4, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT
Olympic hammer thrower Gwendolyn Berry said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland apologized to her Wednesday “for not understanding the severity of the impact her decisions had on me,” after Berry was put on probation last August for one year after raising her fist at the end of the national anthem at the 2019 Pan American Games.

“I am grateful to Gwen for her time and her honesty last night,” Hirshland said in a statement. “I heard her. I apologized for how my decisions made her feel and also did my best to explain why I made them. Gwen has a powerful voice in this national conversation, and I am sure that together we can use the platform of Olympic and Paralympic sport to address and fight against systematic inequality and racism in our country.”

Berry and fencer Race Imboden were sent August letters of reprimand by Hirshland, along with each receiving probation, after each made a podium gesture at Pan Ams in Peru.

This week, Berry tweeted that she wanted a public apology from Hirshland. That tweet came after Hirshland sent a letter to U.S. athletes on Monday night, condemning “systemic inequality that disproportionately impacts Black Americans in the United States.”

Then on Wednesday night, Berry said she had a “really productive” 40-minute phone call with Hirshland, USATF CEO Max Siegel and other USATF officials.

“I didn’t necessarily ask for [an apology] from [Hirshland],” Berry said Thursday. Berry said she lost two-thirds of her income after Pan Ams, that sponsors dropped her in connection to the raised fist fallout.

“We came to some good conclusions,” Berry said of the group call. “The most important thing were figuring out ways to move forward. [Hirshland] was aware of things that she did and how she made me feel about the situation, and I was happy that I was able to express to her my grievances and she was able to express to me how she felt as well about the situation.”

Berry said her probation, which is believed to still be in effect, wasn’t discussed. She made a point to say that USATF has always been on her side.

“The conversation was more for awareness purposes, and we’ll probably have more conversations this week,” said Berry.

Berry also plans to participate in a U.S. athlete town hall Friday.

“First and foremost, we should and we will discuss how people are just feeling and how people are holding up because athletes in general, because of the pandemic and because of everything that’s been going on, I know a lot of people are in distress, they’re sad, they’re confused,” she said. “I think that’ll be the main point of the discussion. Just to make sure everybody’s OK. Just to see how everybody’s holding on.”

On Aug. 10, Berry raised her fist at the end of the national anthem after winning the Pan American Games title.

The next morning, Berry said the gesture, which drew memories of Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Mexico City Games, wasn’t meant to be a big message, but it quickly became a national story.

“Just a testament to everything I’ve been through in the past year, and everything the country has been through this past year,” she said then. “A lot of things need to be done and said and changed. I’m not trying to start a political war or act like I’m miss-know-it-all or anything like that. I just know America can do better.”

Berry said then that the motivation behind her gesture included the challenges overcome of changing coaches and moving from Oxford, Miss., where her family resides, to Houston.

“Every individual person has their own views of things that are going on,” she said. “It’s in the Constitution, freedom of speech. I have a right to feel what I want to feel. It’s no disrespect at all to the country. I want to make that very clear. If anything, I’m doing it out of love and respect for people in the country.”

Berry also said that weekend, according to USA Today, that she was standing for “extreme injustice.”

“Somebody has to talk about the things that are too uncomfortable to talk about. Somebody has to stand for all of the injustices that are going on in America and a president who’s making it worse,” Berry said, according to that report. “It’s too important to not say something. Something has to be said. If nothing is said, nothing will be done, and nothing will be fixed, and nothing will be changed.”

NBC Olympics senior researcher Alex Azzi contributed to this report.

Weightlifting investigation finds doping cover-ups

Weightlifting
Getty Images
Associated PressJun 4, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — An investigation into the International Weightlifting Federation has found doping cover-ups and millions of dollars in missing money, lead investigator Richard McLaren said Thursday.

McLaren said 40 positive doping tests were “hidden” in IWF records and that athletes whose cases were delayed or covered up went on to win medals at the world championships and other events. The cases will be referred to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“We found systematic governance failures and corruption at the highest level of the IWF,” McLaren said.

The International Olympic Committee said it was studying the report “very carefully,” adding that “the content is deeply concerning.”

McLaren said former IWF president Tamas Ajan was “an autocratic leader” who kept the board in the dark about finances and left officials fearing reprisals if they spoke out. Ajan received cash payments on behalf of the IWF as doping fines from national federations or sponsors, the report said, but what happened to some of the money is unclear.

McLaren said $10.4 million was unaccounted for, based on his team’s analysis of cash going in and out of the IWF over several years. Ajan denies any wrongdoing.

The largest fine recorded in the report was $500,000 paid by Azerbaijan. It’s unclear how that payment was made. On one trip to Thailand for a competition and conference, Ajan collected more than $440,000 across 18 cash payments, according to the report.

“Everyone was kept in financial ignorance through the use of hidden bank accounts (and transfers),” McLaren said. “Some cash was accounted for, some was not.”

McLaren said that the investigation found information which law enforcement “might be interested in,” and that he would cooperate with any later investigations. That was echoed by Ajan’s successor at the IWF.

“The activities that have been revealed and the behavior that has occurred in the years past is absolutely unacceptable and possibly criminal,” IWF interim president Ursula Garza Papandrea said.

She added that the IWF will pass on information to law enforcement if it indicates there were “potential crimes.”

McLaren said Ajan “permitted the (federation) elections to be bought by vote brokers” as he kept the presidency and promoted favored officials. Large cash withdrawals were made ahead of federation congresses, McLaren said, adding that voters were bribed and had to take pictures of their ballots to show to brokers.

The 81-year-old Ajan stepped down in April, ending a 20-year reign as president and a total 44 years in federation posts. A month before that he also gave up his honorary membership of the International Olympic Committee.

In a statement to Hungarian state news agency MTI, Ajan said the IWF’s finances were managed in a “lawful” manner with oversight from the board.

“All my life, I’ve abided by the laws, the written and unwritten rules and customs of the sport,” he said.

Ajan accused McLaren’s team of not giving him enough information to respond to the allegations about his conduct.

Ajan was a full IOC member between 2000 and 2010, voting to select Olympic host cities. A previous complaint about IWF finances in 2010 was closed by the IOC.

McLaren’s investigation was sparked in January when German broadcaster ARD reported financial irregularities at the federation and apparent doping cover-ups.

The focus of the investigation was on the period from 2009 through 2019. McLaren said he heard allegations of misconduct dating back as far as the 1980s, but chose to prioritize more recent matters with stronger evidence.

The World Anti-Doping Agency said it welcomed McLaren’s findings.

“Once WADA has had the opportunity to review that evidence as well as the report in full, the Agency will consider the next appropriate steps to take,” it said in a statement.

Some allegations regarding doping misconduct around the 2019 world championships in Thailand and involving athletes from Moldova were passed to the International Testing Agency, which is still investigating.

McLaren, a Canadian law professor, was WADA’s lead investigator for Russian doping and has judged cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Weightlifting’s reputation under Ajan had already been hit by dozens of steroid doping cases revealed in retests of samples from the Olympics since 2008.

Since he left office in April, the IWF has begun moving its headquarters from Ajan’s home country of Hungary to the Swiss city of Lausanne, where the International Olympic Committee is based.

Grace McCallum won a coin flip after catastrophe. Then she became one of the world’s best gymnasts.

Grace McCallum
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 4, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
For Grace McCallum, she truly became an Olympic hopeful at an unlikely competition: the April 2018 USA Gymnastics verification camp to determine the team for the Pacific Rim Championships.

Some top gymnasts decided not to participate. But, for others, it was an early season test to prove themselves on the road to August’s national championships and, ultimately, selection for October’s world championships.

Sarah Jantzi, coach of the Twin City Twisters outside Minneapolis, was bewildered watching the first of two days of routines. Her pupil, 15-year-old McCallum, performed not at her absolute best, but well enough after competing at the junior level in 2017.

“I thought,” Jantzi remembered, “they’re not going to let her make it.”

Jantzi was thinking about the three gymnasts that would be chosen for the senior Pac Rims competition.

As a junior, McCallum was 11th at the 2017 U.S. Championships. She had only qualified to compete on the sport’s top level, elite, in early 2017, after sitting out seven months with a catastrophic injury.

“They don’t have enough information about her,” Jantzi worried as she watched the competition at World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, best known as Simone Biles‘ gym. (Biles wasn’t competing. She was in the middle of her year off from the sport.)

Then Jantzi saw the standings. McCallum was in the lead after the first of two days. There’s no way they can’t take her to Pac Rims, she thought.

McCallum went on to win the competition (and Pac Rims). She outscored a field that included the reigning world all-around champion (Morgan Hurd) and the reigning U.S. junior all-around champion (Maile O’Keefe).

“I was shocked,” Jantzi said.

“I was kind of surprised,” said McCallum’s mom, Sandy, who was also in attendance.

She said that another coach, Steve Hafeman, started crying.

“We all knew what a huge thing this was,” Sandy said.

Two years earlier, on a Wednesday morning in April 2016, McCallum performed a floor exercise tumbling pass at Twin City Twisters. She bounced high in the air for a back flip with one and a half twists. She landed on her left elbow. Shattered it, Jantzi said. But the 13-year-old didn’t shed a tear.

“The first thought that came into my head,” said McCallum, the second of six children, “Will I still be able to compete next weekend?”

They waited more than an hour for an ambulance, risking significant nerve damage. Jantzi later learned a car accident took precedent for responders.

McCallum needed surgery after tearing two ligaments and damaging a forearm muscle. A complete dislocation. When the doctor finished operating, Sandy feared asking him the question that she knew her daughter wanted answered: Will she return to gymnastics?

“He gave her about a 50 percent chance of coming back at the level she’s been at,” Sandy said. “Mostly because they didn’t know whether she’d ever gain full range of motion in her elbow again.”

Sandy didn’t tell her daughter that her competitive future in the sport that she loved came down to a coin flip.

“I just thought, right now she’s going through enough in her mind,” Sandy said. “Gymnastics, to me at that point, was secondary. I wanted her to have a functioning elbow for the rest of her life. She was only 13 years old at the time.”

Jantzi thought there was no way McCallum would come back from it. She had been coaching her for two months. In that time, McCallum was so shy that her mom walked her into the gym on a near daily basis. One time, Jantzi lifted McCallum up and carried her into the gym.

“She was obviously intimidated,” Jantzi said. “She wasn’t the best one [at Twin City Twisters]. In her old gym, she was the superstar.”

In Jantzi’s gym, the leading athlete was Maggie Nichols, a 2015 World champion and 2016 Olympic hopeful.

“I moved to TCT because I did want to pursue the elite track,” McCallum said, “and I knew that in order to do that I’d have to move to TCT because Maggie was there and she was on that track already.”

McCallum showed courage, returning to the gym the week after her elbow surgery. She couldn’t do gymnastics, but she could work on other things, such as flexibility and leg strength. She also watched and learned from Nichols, who was coming back herself from a meniscus tear in her right knee.

In retrospect, Jantzi believed McCallum became more comfortable in the gym by not training on equipment.

“She sat on the side watching Maggie Nichols coming off an injury trying to make it to Olympic Trials, being this close to making it onto an Olympic team,” Jantzi said. “I think it drove her more.”

McCallum was cleared to return after seven months, her elbow still easing back to full movement (it took two years to get all the motion back). She passed the next test, qualifying to compete at the elite level.

At her first senior nationals in 2018, McCallum placed fourth behind Biles, Hurd and Riley McCusker. She placed third at the world championships team selection camp, but it still wasn’t assured she would be chosen for the six-woman team to go to worlds.

“We [the gymnasts at the camp] were all lined up in front of the national team coordinator [Tom Forster], and he just kind of announced the people for the team,” McCallum said. “I think I was the second person that was announced. … I didn’t know whether to smile or clap. I was like, ‘Oh wow!'”

McCallum made the team as its second-youngest member. She also earned something else: Hazel, a German Shepherd-husky mix. She made a deal with her mom that January that if she made the world team, she would get a dog.

“I never expected her to make,” the team, Sandy said. “She likes to prove that she can do things. She doesn’t need people feeling bad for her. She’s just going to prove that she did it. Then if they find out later [about adversity], then they’ll know her story about what she kind of went through. She’s a fighter.”

McCallum made a second straight world team in 2019, rallying from eighth place after the first day of the U.S. Championships. Jantzi said she continued to excel while growing five inches from 2017 to 2019.

At worlds, she was one of three Americans put on every apparatus in qualifying, along with Biles and Suni Lee. McCallum placed fifth overall in all-around qualifying, counting a balance beam fall, and would have been a medal contender. But she was the top-ranked gymnast not in the all-around final, kept out because a nation can’t have three gymnasts in any individual final.

That kind of intense competition within the U.S. program is what lies ahead.

The Olympic team event size is down to four gymnasts in 2021 — from seven in 1996 and five in 2016. Biles is considered a lock. Lee is arguably the world’s second-best gymnast. Hurd is a world all-around champion. MyKayla Skinner is a returning Olympic alternate. Kara Eaker made the balance beam final at the last two world championships. Then there are top U.S. juniors from last year who will be age eligible, with an extra year to catch up on the veterans.

McCallum is most definitely in the conversation. Not only for her gymnastics, but also for the resolve shown to get this far. Twin City Twisters reopened for training on Monday after being shut for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sometimes people forget about her, and that makes me sad a little bit,” Jantzi said. “She’s very quiet and shy and doesn’t need a lot of attention. For me, I’m like, you deserve it. She doesn’t care. She goes and does her gymnastics.”

