Ian Thorpe, Michael Phelps
Getty Images

Ian Thorpe: I wish Michael Phelps was a bit older

By OlympicTalkJun 8, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT
Ian Thorpe, the world’s best swimmer before Michael Phelps came along, reflected on his rivalry with Phelps, his early retirement and more on a podcast with Australian Olympic teammate and swim coach Brett Hawke published Monday.

Thorpe won his first world title at age 15 in 1998, then earned three gold medals and two silvers as one of the most scrutinized athletes at the Sydney Games in 2000.

His Olympic career ended at age 21 in 2004, when he won another two gold medals, including the “Race of the Century” 200m freestyle final over Dutchman Pieter van den Hoogenband and Phelps. Phelps was 19 at the time.

“I may regret saying this, but I kind of wish Michael Phelps was kind of a little bit older,” Thorpe said on the podcast. “It would have challenged me. I would have had someone else there.”

Phelps revered Thorpe’s ability to perform under pressure as a teenager. Phelps also took motivation from Australian swim coach Don Talbot waving off suggestions that he could challenge Thorpe’s supremacy in the early 2000s.

Phelps’ ascension compared to Thorpe showed at the 2003 World Championships. Phelps, among three individual titles, won the 200m individual medley in 1:56.04, taking 1.9 seconds off his own world record at the meet. Thorpe earned silver in an Australian record, but a full two body lengths and 3.62 seconds behind.

Thorpe didn’t swim the 200m IM at the 2004 Olympics, but Phelps ventured into his territory by entering the 200m free and coming away with a hard-earned bronze in an American record.

“I have the utmost respect for Michael, what he was doing in [individual] medley, but then when he started doing it in freestyle as well, that is when I really went, wow, he was extraordinary,” said Thorpe, who called van den Hoogenband his toughest competitor (Thorpe and van den Hoogenband dueled more often than Thorpe and Phelps). “I wish that, you know, our careers overlapped a little bit more than what they did. … It’s like, be careful what you wish for, right?”

Thorpe intended to go for the 2008 Beijing Olympics after a break from swimming, but he never again swam on the major international stage, announcing retirement in 2006.

“There was no privacy around me being able to train,” Thorpe said. “When it came that I was getting papped at training, I was like, if I can’t even have this to myself, I don’t want the other part of it.”

Thorpe also said that he wanted to train through the Olympic cycle and skip the 2007 World Championships in Melbourne, but that “quite a few people” said he needed to race worlds if he had 2008 Olympic intentions.

“I moved on,” Thorpe said. “I made a decision that, yeah, I wouldn’t swim anymore because I wanted to feel like I had my life back.”

Thorpe’s enduring greatness can be measured in the fact that his 400m free personal best from 2002 remains the second-fastest time in history, bettered only in 2009 by .01 by German Paul Biedermann, who was racing in a now-banned super suit.

But Thorpe said it’s the men’s 200m freestyle that has become stagnant. None of the top 11 times in history were recorded in the time since the 2012 Olympics. Thorpe’s best time — from 2001 — would have won each of the last four world championships and the 2016 Olympic title.

“Basically, everyone in the world is swimming the 200m freestyle the wrong way,” he said. “You cannot swim easily for 150 meters, and then go into a sprint. I don’t care who your coach that is telling you that, you’re going to limit what time you can potentially do. At the moment, while the entire field sits across at the same speed, anyone who steps up in this race will win it if they’re within that realm. If you’re in the final at the moment, you can win at the Olympics next year. It’s about putting more speed into the earlier part of it, and it’s about making yourself hurt more. You have to be willing to deal with the pain that is going to exist for the last 50 meters.”

Dawn Staley: USA Basketball has ‘penciled schedule’ leading up to Olympics

By OlympicTalkJun 8, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
The U.S. women’s basketball program’s quest for a record-tying seventh straight Olympic title, postponed by one year, is reforming.

New coach Dawn Staley said U.S. national team director Carol Callan sent her an email last week with “a penciled schedule” ahead of the Tokyo Games that open July 23, 2021.

“There’s nothing that we can do at this point because nothing’s really set in stone, but we do want to hold some training camps leading up to the Olympic Games,” Staley told Mike Tirico on “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN on Monday. “When they’ll be, we don’t know. But we know that, hopefully, we’ll get back to some normalcy where we can get those things in concrete.”

Staley, a point guard on the 1996 and 2000 Olympic champion teams, succeeded Geno Auriemma as head coach for this cycle. In between seasons coaching the University of South Carolina, she guided the Americans to an unprecedented third straight world championship title in 2018, stuffing rival Australia 73-56 in the final.

Last week, Staley published a letter on The Players’ Tribune, motivated to write after the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“I’ve never seen anyone die. I’ve never seen anyone take their last breath in that manner,” she said on “Lunch Talk Live.” “So that was moving.”

In the letter, titled “Black People Are Tired,” Staley told a story she doesn’t believed she previously shared elsewhere — that her mom, at age 13, left South Carolina for Philadelphia because Staley’s grandmother “was afraid she might get lynched” after being run out of a meat store.

“Most people don’t know one of the reasons why I took the job at South Carolina was because of my parents,” said Staley, who in 2008 left her hometown of Philadelphia and her head coaching job at Temple for South Carolina. “When my mother got older, I thought it would be a great idea to bring her back to South Carolina.”

John Capel, who notched wins over Michael Johnson, Usain Bolt, is back on track

John Capel
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 8, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT
On May 23, NBC Sports track and field analyst Ato Boldon asked the question on Twitter: In my career, I beat Maurice Greene, Michael Johnson and Usain Bolt. Who am I?

Answer: John Capel, who for the last four years has been the track and field coach at Springstead High School in Spring Hill, Fla.

“I’m coaching like I’m trying to send every kid I coach to the Olympic Games,” he joked by phone last week. Capel, 41, is nine years removed from the last races of a career that has to be one of the most unlikely in sprint history.

Capel ran track and played wide receiver at the University of Florida in 1998 and 1999. He withdrew from Florida in spring 2000 to focus on the Sydney Games.

In the most anticipated showdown of the 2000 U.S. Olympic Trials — Greene vs. Johnson in the 200m final — Capel won after the two headliners pulled up with injuries. At the Olympics, Capel was the favorite but flinched in the blocks just before the gun — a false start wasn’t called — was slowest out of the blocks by .14 of a second and ended up last.

Devastated, Capel quit track and focused on football. He didn’t return to Steve Spurrier‘s Gators — what he calls his biggest regret — but instead went to the 2001 NFL Combine.

There, he tested positive for marijuana. The Chicago Bears still drafted him in the seventh round, but a month later he was arrested on a marijuana-possession charge. Capel was cut before the season, then cut by the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2002 season, never playing an NFL regular-season game.

Capel returned to track for the 2003 season, urged by Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil. Capel was broke, borrowing $20 to pay for gas on his trip from his hometown of Brooksville to Gainesville as his college track coach, Mike Holloway, took him back. After not racing at all in 2001 and 2002, he won the 2003 World title in the 200m.

Then came 2004. Capel had a disappointing Olympic Trials, finishing fifth in the 100m and sixth in the 200m. He was put on the Olympic team as part of the 4x100m pool.

About an hour before the relay’s first round, U.S. head coach George Williams was informed that Capel tested positive for marijuana in Munich a month earlier. Williams could have kept Capel on the relay, but if the sprinter failed his post-race drug test, the entire team would be disqualified. So Williams hurriedly replaced Capel, whose Olympic career ended that night in Athens. (Capel said he was left off at least in part because decision-makers wanted an all-Nike relay team, and he was sponsored by Adidas, but Williams said last week that had nothing to do with it.)

Capel rebounded to take bronze in the 200m at the 2005 World Championships — this is where he beat an 18-year-old Bolt in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final (where Bolt pulled up with a reported leg injury and slowed to finish in last place).

In 2006, Capel tested positive for marijuana again and was banned two years. He made it back for the 2008 Olympic Trials, but didn’t make a final. His athletic career was done.

Capel went back to Brooksville, raising four children with wife Sandy. He said he worked at Oak Hill Hospital from 2009-15. That included monitoring heart rhythms in emergency rooms, sometimes 12-hour shifts.

“That was one of the things that started to bring me out of my shell and have me start to enjoy life,” Capel said. “When you stare at that computer monitor and you watch somebody’s last heartbeat, watching their last breath, and you realize some of the things that you’re going through in your life aren’t all that bad.”

Life got better in 2016. That’s when Capel spoke with Springstead High athletic director Dustin Kupcik at a middle-school football game. Kupcik was looking for a track coach. Capel applied.

Kupcik did his research, checked references. If he read a 2008 Los Angeles Times story, he would have seen it reported that Capel’s offer to coach football at his old high school in 2007 was declined “for fear he would be a bad influence.”

Nearly a decade later, Kupcik found no red flags in Capel’s more recent history.

“He has really been a great role model for our student-athletes,” Kupcik said. “When you see someone that has made a mistake early on and has been an upstanding citizen since, they have a world of experience good and bad that they can share. … I feel like he’s a better coach because of that.”

Capel has also coached, at one time or another, all four of his kids. He’s been asked, Why aren’t we millionaires? Why do you have a regular job?

“Because your dad made a bunch of mistakes,” Capel told them. “That makes them better athletes because they understand, OK, well, dad had all of this, and he lost all of it, and he’s still able to come out of it. It’s starting to help them understand how not to give up, which is a good lesson in life for any kid.”

Capel says he keeps a mentor-mentee relationship with Holloway, conversing about once a month. Holloway, who has coached at least one U.S. Olympian in every Games dating to 1992, called coach Capel a sponge, seeking advice and coming with questions.

“John is easily one of the most talented humans I’ve ever had the chance to work with,” Holloway said of their time together two decades ago. “I just wish that, honestly, his focus on track and field was better. I wish that he had better people around him that didn’t detract him from the special abilities that he had.”

Holloway remembers that night at the Sydney Olympics. Capel was focused on the wrong thing — running a fast time rather than winning the 200m final.

“The last thing I said to him before he went onto the track was, when you get out there, don’t look up in the crowd,” Holloway said of Stadium Australia, which could pack in more than 100,000 spectators. “When he went into the stadium, I saw him look into the stands, and I was like, oh no. I knew we were in trouble.”

Capel said he still feels heartache when thinking of (or watching) that final. It started without him, stuck in the blocks for three tenths of a second after that flinch and the starter’s fire. When it was all over, his expression was masked by dark sunglasses as he crouched on the track, consoled by teammate Coby Miller.

“There’s some parts of me that believe he went to football because he was running away from that mistake that he made that night,” Holloway said. “That he was trying to escape the pain that he felt from not executing that night. If you go back, and he does what he’s more than capable of that night, I think that changes his life forever.”

Capel has also coached middle-school football in recent years. Kupcik said he is in line to join the Springstead High football staff this fall, perhaps as junior varsity head coach.

Capel reflects on his football playing days, too. In the last few years, he attended a Florida Gators reunion in the Daytona area. Spurrier was there. Capel would not mind the opportunity to discuss the past with his old coach, to express his regret for not finishing at Florida an earning his degree. But he hasn’t had the chance.

“Coach is a busy guy,” Capel said. “When he’s around, everybody wants to take pictures with him, so you don’t have a chance to sit down and have that conversation with him. I never got a chance to really sit down and talk to him about it.”

Then there’s Johnson and Bolt. After Boldon tweeted the Capel stat, Johnson questioned whether Capel actually “beat” him given Johnson didn’t finish their only final together. Capel pointed out he beat Johnson in two qualifying rounds at trials, too, and that he will always respect the man with the golden shoes.

“When that whole [trials] race was over,” Capel said, “and me and M.J. went to a meet together, he said, ‘It’s your time now. Have fun with it, and don’t lose.'”

Johnson retired after the Sydney Games. Then came a young Jamaican sprinter named Bolt, ascending to take the 200m mantle. Before Bolt’s rise, Capel snatched world championships gold and bronze medals in 2003 and 2005.

At the latter meet in Helsinki, Capel remembers seeing Bolt in warm-up for the quarterfinals or semifinals.

“I turned to him and said, ‘Hey, listen, I’m going to make you spit out that necklace on the curve today,'” Capel said. “We go out there, and we get on the line and the gun goes off. I look over at him. I’m getting ready to come off the curve. He’s trying to catch me. I see him spit the necklace out of his mouth, and it just brought such a satisfaction to my face.”

That would be the last global championships where Bolt would not stand on a podium. It was also Capel’s last time on a podium.

“I watch Usain Bolt go out and win six [individual Olympic titles],” Capel said last week. “I wish I could have just gotten that one.”

