TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Roger Federer
Getty Images

Roger Federer out for rest of 2020 tennis season

By OlympicTalkJun 10, 2020, 6:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Olympics ever been postponed IOC Athletes’ Commission to draft proposal on athlete protests at Olympics Allyson Felix Allyson Felix, Noah Lyles among track stars set for meet spanning three continents Karsten Warholm ‘Impossible Games’ signal return of track and field; TV, stream schedule

Roger Federer is expected to sit out the remainder of the 2020 tennis season due to a setback in his return from February right knee surgery.

“A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee,” was tweeted from Federer’s account. “Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level. I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”

Federer, who turns 39 on Aug. 8, would go nearly one year between tournaments, the longest break of a career that’s included a male record 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

Rafael Nadal is at 19 Grand Slams and could pass Federer if he wins the U.S. Open and French Open in September, assuming those tournaments are held amid coronavirus concerns. Novak Djokovic has 17 Grand Slams.

Federer underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery on Feb. 19 following pain that bothered him “for a little while.” He was expected to miss three months, but then the pandemic wiped out tennis through July.

Federer had been relatively healthy the previous three years, since missing the Rio Olympics and 2016 U.S. Open due to a left knee injury. He had undergone arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in February 2016.

Last year, Federer played the French Open for the first time since 2015, a sign that he was feeling very fit.

He played one tournament in 2020, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. He was swept by Novak Djokovic and said after that he went into the match believing he had a three percent chance to win coming off a groin muscle injury.

Federer is still likely to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, either by being ranked in the top 56 after the 2021 French Open (and among the top four Swiss) or by taking the one wild card place available for a past Olympic gold medalist or Grand Slam singles champion with priority given to the player with the most titles.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Coco Gauff delivers speech, demands change, promises to use platform

IOC Athletes’ Commission to draft proposal on athlete protests at Olympics

Olympics ever been postponed
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 10, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Roger Federer Roger Federer out for rest of 2020 tennis season Allyson Felix Allyson Felix, Noah Lyles among track stars set for meet spanning three continents Karsten Warholm ‘Impossible Games’ signal return of track and field; TV, stream schedule

IOC President Thomas Bach, when asked about athletes potentially protesting at the Tokyo Olympics, said the IOC Athletes’ Commission will talk with athletes around the world to explore how Olympians can express themselves at the Games while keeping the Olympic Charter in mind.

“The framework has been set, and now let the Athletes’ Commission and let the athletes discuss among themselves and then come up with the relevant proposals,” Bach said Wednesday. “We also agree at the same time with the Athletes’ Commission that we must always respect the Olympic spirit, and this means that we must make a difference between such support for the principles enshrined in the Olympic Charter and, potentially, divisive demonstrations.”

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states, “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

In January, the IOC Athletes’ Commission published guidelines pertaining to Rule 50. It stated that “protests and demonstrations” are not permitted at Olympic venues, during medal ceremonies, at Opening and Closing Ceremonies and at the Athletes’ Village. “Protests” included “gestures of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling.”

The guidelines further stated:

“It is important, on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstrations. If we do not, the life’s work of the athletes around us could be tarnished, and the world would quickly no longer be able to look at us competing and living respectfully together, as conflicts drive a wedge between individuals, groups and nations. That is not to say that you should be silent about the issues you care deeply about, and below you will find a list of places where you can express your views at the Olympic Games. …

The focus at the Olympic Games must remain on athletes’ performances, sport and the international unity and harmony that the Olympic Movement seeks to advance. Athletes at the Olympic Games are part of a global community with many different views, lifestyles and values. The mission of the Olympic Games to bring the entire world together can facilitate the understanding of different views, but this can be accomplished only if everybody respects this diversity. It is a fundamental principle that sport is neutral and must be separate from political, religious or any other type of interference. Specifically, the focus for the field of play and related ceremonies must be on celebrating athletes’ performance, and showcasing sport and its values.”

On Monday, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland announced she was creating an athlete-led group to “challenge the rules and systems in our own organization that create barriers to progress, including your right to protest. We will also advocate for change globally.”

Last August, U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Gwendolyn Berry and fencer Race Imboden raised a fist and kneeled, respectively, on podiums at the Pan American Games in Peru. At the time, the USOPC put them on 12-month probation. Hirshland apologized to Berry last week “for not understanding the severity of the impact her decisions had on me,” Berry said.

In 1968, U.S. sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos were sent home from the Mexico City Games after raising their gloved fists during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” In 2019, Smith and Carlos were inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Gwendolyn Berry gets apology from USOPC boss over impact

Allyson Felix, Noah Lyles among track stars set for meet spanning three continents

Allyson Felix
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 9, 2020, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Olympics ever been postponed IOC Athletes’ Commission to draft proposal on athlete protests at Olympics Roger Federer Roger Federer out for rest of 2020 tennis season Karsten Warholm ‘Impossible Games’ signal return of track and field; TV, stream schedule

Allyson Felix will race 150m against Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, each on opposite sides of the U.S., in a July 9 meet that will include at least 30 athletes spread across three continents.

The “Inspiration Games” is an exhibition team event held by Diamond League organizers for a meet usually held in Zurich, Switzerland, that has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meet will include 30 “superstars” among eight disciplines spanning seven stadiums. Also in the field: Noah Lyles (200m), Andre De Grasse vs. Omar McLeod vs. Jimmy Vicaut (100 yards), Dalilah Muhammad (300m hurdles), Sandi Morris vs. Katerina Stefanidi (pole vault) and Christian Taylor vs. Pedro Pablo Pichardo vs. Omar Craddock (triple jump)

The format: a series of three-way clashes among Europe, the U.S. and “Rest of the World” teams. Organizers announced one of them Tuesday — a 150m pitting Felix, Miller-Uibo and Swiss Mujinga Kambundi, the 2019 World 200m bronze medalist.

Felix will race in California, Miller-Uibo in Florida and Kambundi in Switzerland.

The meet follows Thursday’s “Impossible Games,” a repurposed Diamond League meet held in Oslo with no fans and limited athletes, including solo races and some competing virtually from different countries.

This year’s regular Diamond League season has been readjusted to start in August.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Seb Coe: Track and field needs more U.S. meets