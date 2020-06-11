TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Ginny Fuchs
Getty Images

Top U.S. Olympic boxing hopeful, softball player cleared of doping violations caused by sex

By OlympicTalkJun 11, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Karsten Warholm Karsten Warholm runs fastest 300m hurdles in history at Impossible Games Kate Courtney USA Cycling names Olympic long team, finalists for Tokyo Games Allyson Felix Allyson Felix details ‘powerful experience’ participating in Black Lives Matter protest

Ginny Fuchs, the U.S.’ top female Olympic boxing hopeful, and Bubba Nickles, already named to the U.S. Olympic softball team, were cleared of potential doping violations by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which determined they were caused by substances transmitted through sex.

“When I was first notified back in March when I had these prohibited substances in me, I was at complete shock and had no idea where they had come from, knowing I had never ingested anything,” Fuchs told a FOX affiliate in her home state of Texas. “But I’m just relieved that USADA saw my case very unique and gave me a no-fault and have cleared me. … I had no idea you could get contaminated through intimate contact, and I’ve learned a lesson about this now. I want other athletes to learn from my mistake.”

Fuchs, a 2018 World bronze medalist, tested positive for two banned substances in February.

USADA investigated and determined Fuchs’ male partner was using therapeutic doses of the substances. The low amounts found in her urine sample were consistent with recent exposure through sex.

Nickles, a 2019 NCAA softball champion with UCLA, tested positive for a banned substance in March. USADA investigated and determined Nickles’ male partner was using a therapeutic dose of the substance. The low amount found in her urine sample was consistent with recent exposure through sex.

Nickles, 22, was the youngest of 15 players named to the first U.S. Olympic softball team since 2008.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Pregnant at 12, she qualifies for Olympic boxing at 26

Karsten Warholm runs fastest 300m hurdles in history at Impossible Games

By OlympicTalkJun 11, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ginny Fuchs Top U.S. Olympic boxing hopeful, softball player cleared of doping violations caused by sex Kate Courtney USA Cycling names Olympic long team, finalists for Tokyo Games Allyson Felix Allyson Felix details ‘powerful experience’ participating in Black Lives Matter protest

Karsten Warholm ran the fastest 300m hurdles in history in a solo race in a largely empty stadium, clocking 33.78 seconds at the Impossible Games in Oslo on Thursday.

Warholm, the two-time reigning world 400m hurdles champion, took seven tenths of a second off an 18-year-old record in a rarely contested event. He did so at the closest thing resembling an international track and field meet in three months, since the coronavirus pandemic.

The Impossible Games, a repurposed version of an annual Diamond League meet in Oslo, had few spectators (mostly cutouts, including renderings of Michael Jordan and Homer Simpson), limited events and small fields.

Full results are here.

Another repurposed meet is due for July 9, featuring Allyson Felix and Noah Lyles racing from their training bases against athletes in different countries. The regular Diamond League calendar is scheduled to resume in August.

In other events Thursday, a Norwegian team in Oslo beat a Kenyan team in Nairobi in a 2000m. The Norwegians, led by brothers FilipHenrik and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, easily prevailed. The Kenyans, with the last two 1500m world champions Timothy Cheruiyot and Elijah Manangoi, had to run in the rain.

Mondo Duplantis, the pole vault world-record holder who flew from Louisiana to compete, beat former world-record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who previously taped his own attempts from his French home. Duplantis cleared 5.86 meters, four months after raising the overall world record to 6.17 and then 6.18 meters at indoor meets.

Norwegian Therese Johaug, the world’s best cross-country skier, lowered her 10,000m personal best by 40 seconds to 31:40.67, which is 15 seconds shy of the Olympic standard.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: World 400m champion explains suspension

USA Cycling names Olympic long team, finalists for Tokyo Games

Kate Courtney
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 11, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ginny Fuchs Top U.S. Olympic boxing hopeful, softball player cleared of doping violations caused by sex Karsten Warholm Karsten Warholm runs fastest 300m hurdles in history at Impossible Games Allyson Felix Allyson Felix details ‘powerful experience’ participating in Black Lives Matter protest

World champion Kate Courtney leads the finalists for the U.S. Olympic cycling team across the road, track and mountain events.

USA Cycling named its “long team” on Thursday in a live streamed announcement on its YouTube page featuring actor Patrick Dempsey and NBC Sports anchor Steve Schlanger. Most of the cyclists will ultimately make the Tokyo Olympic roster. The rest will be alternates. Nobody outside of the long team can go to the Olympics, according to USA Cycling.

The long team features world champions in Courtney, Chloe Dygert (the lone cyclist among the finalists who previously clinched an Olympic spot), Amber Neben, Jennifer Valente, Emma White and Lily Williams.

Courtney won the 2018 World title in mountain bike and eyes the first U.S. Olympic title in the discipline that debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Dygert is a reigning world champion on the road and the track. Valente, White and Williams joined Dygert on a team pursuit squad that won a world title on Feb. 27. Neben won world road time trial titles in 2008 and 2016.

The men on the long team are led by Tour de France veteran Tejay van Garderen.

Van Garderen placed fifth in the Tour de France in 2012 and 2014, the best finish for an American at the three-week stage race since 2008. Van Garderen also has the top Tour de France finish for an American in this Olympic cycle — 32nd in 2018.

Van Garderen withdrew from Rio Olympic consideration due to Zika virus concerns four years ago, when his wife was pregnant with their second child,

The full Olympic long team for road, track and mountain events:

Road
Chloe Dygert
Krista Dobel-Hickock
Katharine Hall
Amber Neben
Coryn Rivera
Lauren Stephens
Leah Thomas
Taylor Wiles
Ruth Winder
Lawson Craddock
Ian Garrison
Alex Howes
Sepp Kuss
Brandon McNulty
Neilson Powless
Tejay van Garderen

Track
Christina Birch
Chloe Dygert
Maddie Godby
Megan Jastrab
Mandy Marquardt
Kendall Ryan
Jennifer Valente
Emma White
Lily Williams
Adrian Hegyvary
Daniel Holloway
Gavin Hoover

Mountain
Haley Batten
Kate Courtney
Lea Davison
Hannah Finchamp
Erin Huck
Chloe Woodruff
Christopher Blevins
Keegan Swenson

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Chloe Dygert wanted to be Prefontaine. Then Bird. Now, her coach.