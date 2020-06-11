Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ginny Fuchs, the U.S.’ top female Olympic boxing hopeful, and Bubba Nickles, already named to the U.S. Olympic softball team, were cleared of potential doping violations by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which determined they were caused by substances transmitted through sex.

“When I was first notified back in March when I had these prohibited substances in me, I was at complete shock and had no idea where they had come from, knowing I had never ingested anything,” Fuchs told a FOX affiliate in her home state of Texas. “But I’m just relieved that USADA saw my case very unique and gave me a no-fault and have cleared me. … I had no idea you could get contaminated through intimate contact, and I’ve learned a lesson about this now. I want other athletes to learn from my mistake.”

Fuchs, a 2018 World bronze medalist, tested positive for two banned substances in February.

USADA investigated and determined Fuchs’ male partner was using therapeutic doses of the substances. The low amounts found in her urine sample were consistent with recent exposure through sex.

Nickles, a 2019 NCAA softball champion with UCLA, tested positive for a banned substance in March. USADA investigated and determined Nickles’ male partner was using a therapeutic dose of the substance. The low amount found in her urine sample was consistent with recent exposure through sex.

Nickles, 22, was the youngest of 15 players named to the first U.S. Olympic softball team since 2008.

