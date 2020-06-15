TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Maddie Rooney
Maddie Rooney, Olympic hockey hero, takes her talent to Centennial High School

By Nick ZaccardiJun 15, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
A few weeks ago, Maddie Rooney, the star goalie of the U.S. Olympic champion hockey team, received a surprise phone call from her Minnesota youth hockey coach, Sean Molin.

Molin, who recently became head coach of the Centennial High School girls team outside the Twin Cities, was looking to fill an opening for a defense/goalie assistant.

“I knew she was busy, and I knew that she had lots of things [going on], but I thought, hey, she’s trying to get into coaching,” Molin said. “I thought it could be a good opportunity if we worked around her schedule.”

Rooney was interested. It had been five years since her last substantial conversation with Molin, who had coached her for a few years from age 12, on boys teams in peewees and bantams.

Rooney almost never became a goalie. Her dad was reluctant in her elementary school days, not believing in her ability enough to spend on equipment, she has said. It took almost two years of begging before her wish came true in the form of Christmas presents at age 9 or 10.

She remembers her first time earning a USA jersey. At 16, she was cut from an under-18 national team selection camp, but a goalie who made the roster was injured. Rooney had already departed for Minnesota, so she flew back to Lake Placid, N.Y., later that same day.

Since her last significant chat with Molin, Rooney finished her high school career with the boys team. She made the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship roster as the U.S.’ least-experienced goalie (and the only teenager). That November, U.S. coach Robb Stauber confided in Rooney at a practice that she was already penciled in for the Olympic gold-medal game the following February, which Stauber never shared publicly until after the Games.

Rooney made the 2018 Olympic team. She started all but one game in South Korea, including the final against Canada, won by the U.S. in a shootout for its first Olympic title since 1998. Rooney was one of the standouts. Somebody changed the position on her Wikipedia page from “goalie” to “Secretary of Defense.”

She returned home to Minnesota to find a letter from U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. She went on “Ellen” and “The Tonight Show,” sitting the closest to Jimmy Fallon of the four U.S. players chosen for the couch interview (the others: captain Meghan Duggan and twins Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, all at least eight years older than Rooney).

Rooney eased back into normal life. For her, that meant business marketing classes at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and her last two seasons playing for the Bulldogs. Hopes were high.

In Rooney’s sophomore season — before taking a year break for the Olympics — the Bulldogs made the eight-team NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. She slashed her goals-against average nearly in half (to 1.65) and improved her record from 5-12 in 19 freshman games to 25-7-5, playing a nation-leading 98.6 percent of the team’s minutes.

In her junior season — the year after the Olympics — Rooney saw her GAA rise to 2.80 and her save percentage drop from her epic sophomore year, from .942 to .919. The team went 15-16-4.

“The outside pressure of the expectations that people had took a toll on me mentally, but looking back at it now, I’m grateful I went through that because it made stronger,” she said.

Meanwhile, Alex Cavallini, the only U.S. Olympic goalie not to start a game in South Korea, ascended. She was the top goalie in the CWHL and supplanted Rooney as the U.S. No. 1 under new coach Bob Corkum at the April 2019 World Championship.

“She was just flat out playing better at that time,” Rooney said. “I accepted my role for that tournament going into it.”

So Rooney, a year after denying four Canadians in the Olympic final shootout, watched from the bench as Cavallini denied four Finns in a world championship final shootout (after a Finland golden goal was controversially overturned upon review).

“I always say I’m more anxious on the bench than in the game,” Rooney said. “I was really happy for her to get the start. For it to come down to a shootout again after the Olympics was definitely weird to experience from the bench.”

This past winter, Rooney capped her college career with a resurgence. She brought her stats back near her sophomore-year level and finished with a winning season, albeit not reaching the ultimate goal of the NCAA Tournament (which ended up being canceled anyway due to the coronavirus, as did Rooney’s graduation). The campaign ended with a loss to Wisconsin on March 7. Rooney remembers sitting next to teammate Sydney Brodt in the post-game press conference, tears cascading.

She constructed a resume and LinkedIn profile to put her business marketing degree — emphasis on sports — to use. But she was always going to continue playing and coaching individuals or small groups of kids in the summer, part of her offseason routine.

That was the plan this summer, with an eye on joining the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) with the other top U.S. and Canadian Olympians. Then Molin called.

“Coaching high school has always been something I wanted to do,” said Rooney, who has done summer coaching since 2015 but no official role with a high school until now.

Come the fall, Rooney’s schedule will include PWHPA practices three days a week, weekday high school team practices, two or three high school games a week and weekend PWHPA games.

“One thing I’m in fear of,” in coaching, Rooney said, “if I get in a position where I’m not sure of the answer for a defensive position, that’s probably what I’m fearful for. Don’t know if that’s going to happen, but that’s probably my fear.”

Rooney can lean on the fact she’s not attempting something unprecedented. Natalie Darwitz, a 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympian, coached high school and college during her playing career. Rooney’s Olympic teammates and fellow Minnesotans Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi and Kelly Pannek have also coached high schoolers since PyeongChang.

“I think it’s good for her to get some experience learning to be assertive with the kids, and learn from a coaches’ perspective,” Molin said. “With her name, she’ll be able to get a head coaching job.”

Rooney will play, and perhaps coach, for as long as she can make the national team. Once she puts the pads away for good, she wants to pursue sports marketing. For now, this week will mark a turning point.

She began her regimented offseason training with a new personal goalie coach Monday. It’s her most serious work on ice since her last college game three months ago. Then on Thursday, Rooney begins the offseason high school coaching program. It’s all so new, but with a dash of familiarity.

“With the connection that I have with Sean, I also knew the other assistant coach pretty well, and it was close to home,” she said. “It all just seemed kind of like the right fit.”

U.S. Open tennis tournament moves forward with no-fans plan

U.S. Open Tennis
Associated PressJun 15, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Moving closer to holding the first Grand Slam tournament of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Tennis Association is awaiting the go-ahead from the New York state government to play the U.S. Open in New York starting in August — without fans and with strict health protocols.

“We’re ready to move forward,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said in a telephone interview Monday, “as long as we get all the approvals we need.”

A formal announcement could come this week.

“We’ve received a proposal and we’re reviewing it,” Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, wrote in an email.

Like many sports, the professional tennis tours have been suspended since March because of the pandemic. The French Open was postponed from May and currently is slated to start a week after the Sept. 13 end of the U.S. Open; Wimbledon was canceled altogether for the first time since World War II in 1945.

Even if the state OKs the U.S. Open, one significant question would remain: Which players actually would participate?

Such top names as both No. 1-ranked players, Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, and defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal, have expressed reservations about heading to Flushing Meadows, where an indoor tennis facility was used as a temporary home for hundreds of hospital beds at the height of the city’s coronavirus crisis.

Already ruled out, regardless: Roger Federer, who has won five of his men’s-record 20 Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open but announced recently that he is out for the rest of the year after needing a second arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

With international TV contracts — including an annual average of $70 million from ESPN alone — helping offset the loss of money from ticket sales and other onsite revenue, and facing a recession that already led to the recent elimination of more than 100 jobs at the USTA, the association’s board decided to go forward with its marquee event despite concerns about COVID-19 and international travel.

“At the end of the day, there are three factors involved in the decision-making. No. 1 is creating a plan that has health and safety at the forefront. No. 2 is whether conducting the U.S. Open is the right thing for the sport of tennis. And No. 3 is whether it can be done in a financially viable manner. We believe we can hit all three of the objectives,” Widmaier said. “But we do need to approach this in a step-by-step manner, and when all of the steps are completed, that is when we can make an official announcement.”

The plan shared with the state government includes: zero spectators; limited player entourages; assigned hotels; increased cleaning at the tournament grounds; extra locker room space; daily temperature checks and occasional testing for COVID-19.

There would be no qualifying for singles and likely reduced fields for doubles. Players whose rankings would have put them in qualifying rounds that allow some men and women access to the 128-player singles draws will be compensated with funds the USTA will pass along to the ATP and WTA tours to distribute.

Also part of the proposal shared with players: The Cincinnati hard-court tournament scheduled for Aug. 16-23 — the USTA is its majority owner — would be moved to New York and held in place of U.S. Open qualifying.

Last week, Djokovic said the restrictions that would be in place for the U.S. Open in New York because of the virus would be “extreme.”

“Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there,” Djokovic said.

He hosted exhibition matches with packed stands last week in his home country of Serbia, where the government lifted most lockdowns and restrictions last month.

“I have concerns, too,” Barty wrote in an email. “I understand the tournaments are eager to run, but keeping everyone safe has to be the priority.”

Widmaier said the USTA has been consulting with the ATP and WTA about its setup.

“Our stated goal has been that, if we could build a plan in conjunction with medical and security experts that mitigated the risks of COVID-19 and assured the health and well-being of all U.S. Open participants, we very much want to move ahead with the tournament,” he said. “We believe, by working in the collaborative manner with these experts and the two tours, we have such a plan.”

When Mark McGwire played at the Olympics

Mark McGwire
By OlympicTalkJun 15, 2020, 8:37 AM EDT
Mark McGwire may be the most famous Olympic baseball player.

McGwire, then a 20-year-old who had yet to play a professional game (and 25 years before he admitted to steroid use in the 1990s), beat out Will Clark for the starting first base job on the 1984 U.S. Olympic team.

McGwire, Clark and Barry Larkin turned out to be the biggest MLB stars from those Los Angeles Olympics, where American players were recent collegians. Larkin remains the only MLB Hall of Famer with Olympic experience.

Tryouts included more than 3,000 candidates — from a 12-year-old girl to a 43-year-old man — scattered across 63 open one-day tryouts in fall 1983, according to Sports Illustrated.

McGwire, who went 4 for 21 in five Olympic games, and the U.S. lost in the final of that Olympic baseball tournament to Japan at Dodger Stadium.

“I don’t really remember,” much about the Olympics, McGwire said in 2014. “I remember I didn’t do very well.”

Though McGwire said in 2014 that he has a medal, baseball was merely a demonstration sport at those Games, hoping to join the official Olympic medal program.

“It was like a World Series atmosphere, for never being in a World Series at the time,” McGwire said of playing in front of a reported crowd of 55,235 in the night-time Olympic final. “Now I know what a World Series is like. But it was awesome, it really was. A packed house.”

The IOC approved baseball as a medal sport starting with the 1992 Barcelona Games and running through Beijing in 2008, but big leaguers never participated as MLB never took a break in its season.

Baseball returns to the Olympic program next year in Tokyo but will not be played at the 2024 Paris Games. It could be added for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

“It was a great honor,” McGwire said. “Unfortunately, I wish I could say that I had a gold medal for it.”

