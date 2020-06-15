TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Sky Brown
Sky Brown on skateboard crash: Even Beyonce falls

By OlympicTalkJun 15, 2020, 7:32 AM EDT
Sky Brown, the 11-year-old Olympic skateboarding hopeful who suffered skull fractures in a recent crash off a vert ramp, chose to post video of the fall two weeks ago to send a message.

Beyoncé‘s going to fall,” Brown said, according to the BBC. “All your heroes are going to fall.”

Brown suffered the worst fall of her already impressive career after she lost her skateboard flying above the ramp while wearing a helmet. She was on her way down to landing on a concrete floor, 15 below, when the person filming dropped the camera to rescue her. She was unresponsive upon arrival to a hospital.

Brown explained her reasoning for sharing the video and scenes from her hospital bed. The Instagram video has nearly 1.5 million views.

“I just thought: on social media, everything’s like perfect,” she told the BBC. “People think, maybe I’m super girl or something, but I just want to show sometimes, you know, you’re going to fall. I wanted to spread the message, it’s OK to fall sometimes. You are going to fall. Get back up and keep on going because falling is part of life, and that can’t stop us from doing what we love.”

Brown also broke her left wrist and hand, but four days after the fall she was back to watching TikTok and eating her favorite snacks, according to her dad’s Instagram.

“I held her in my arms and she bled helplessly moaning in and out of consciousness waiting for the helicopter to take her to the Hospital,” according to her dad’s Instagram. “We spent the night sick and terrified not knowing if Sky was going to make it through the night, as the ICU team tried to get her conscious and kept her alive.

Brown, the 2019 World bronze medalist in the new Olympic sport’s park discipline, could next year become the youngest Olympian since the 2008 Beijing Games and the youngest British Olympian ever outside of figure skating, according to Olympedia.

She vowed to get back on her skateboard and “go higher.” Her dad, sitting next to her, added one word.

Safely.

MORE: 'Derek Jeter of Japan' set to star at Tokyo Olympics

When Mark McGwire played at the Olympics

Mark McGwire
By OlympicTalkJun 15, 2020, 8:37 AM EDT
Mark McGwire may be the most famous Olympic baseball player.

McGwire, then a 20-year-old who had yet to play a professional game (and 25 years before he admitted to steroid use in the 1990s), beat out Will Clark for the starting first base job on the 1984 U.S. Olympic team.

McGwire, Clark and Barry Larkin turned out to be the biggest MLB stars from those Los Angeles Olympics, where American players were recent collegians. Larkin remains the only MLB Hall of Famer with Olympic experience.

Tryouts included more than 3,000 candidates — from a 12-year-old girl to a 43-year-old man — scattered across 63 open one-day tryouts in fall 1983, according to Sports Illustrated.

McGwire, who went 4 for 21 in five Olympic games, and the U.S. lost in the final of that Olympic baseball tournament to Japan at Dodger Stadium.

“I don’t really remember,” much about the Olympics, McGwire said in 2014. “I remember I didn’t do very well.”

Though McGwire said in 2014 that he has a medal, baseball was merely a demonstration sport at those Games, hoping to join the official Olympic medal program.

“It was like a World Series atmosphere, for never being in a World Series at the time,” McGwire said of playing in front of a reported crowd of 55,235 in the night-time Olympic final. “Now I know what a World Series is like. But it was awesome, it really was. A packed house.”

The IOC approved baseball as a medal sport starting with the 1992 Barcelona Games and running through Beijing in 2008, but big leaguers never participated as MLB never took a break in its season.

Baseball returns to the Olympic program next year in Tokyo but will not be played at the 2024 Paris Games. It could be added for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

“It was a great honor,” McGwire said. “Unfortunately, I wish I could say that I had a gold medal for it.”

MORE: 'Derek Jeter of Japan' set to star at Tokyo Olympics

When Michael Jordan lost in wheelchair basketball to future Paralympian

By OlympicTalkJun 12, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT
In 1987, Eric Barber, 16, wrote to an NBC show called Sports Fantasy to pitch his dream: to play Michael Jordan one-on-one. The caveat: It would be in wheelchair basketball.

Jordan accepted. He would play Barber, who was born with scoliosis and lost the use of his legs at age 3.

They dueled in front of a gym crowd at Jordan’s basketball camp at Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill. Barber was confident, predicting victory and detailing his strategy before the event.

“Pretty much just to go around him. Keep him off balance. Shoot from like 15 feet. If I miss, get a rebound before he gets there,” he said on NBC.

The stakes: first to 20 points for a Coca-Cola, decided as the two had a 45-minute conversation beforehand. Barber went up 16-4 before Jordan closed to 18-14.

“You know how competitive Michael is,” game referee Larry Labiak said, according to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. “He started sticking his feet in Eric’s spokes to slow him down. But it was all in fun.”

Barber then drained the winner, later chalking up the victory to Jordan’s lack of experience.

“His basketball skills transferred, but he didn’t get the hang of the moving chair, so I took advantage of him,” Barber said with a smile, according to the Chicago Tribune in 2001. “I didn’t feel too badly because he had been taking advantage of people with his superior skills for a while.”

Barber went on to make four U.S. Paralympic wheelchair basketball teams, starting in 2000 and earning two bronze medals.

In the recent ESPN series “The Last Dance,” Jordan had another interaction with a future Paralympian. In video from 1998, Steve Emt was shown greeting Jordan after a Chicago Bulls game. Emt’s connection: He was a practice player for the University of Connecticut in 1992-93, going up against future Bull Scott Burrell.

In 1995, Emt was paralyzed in a car accident. He later took up wheelchair curling and made the 2018 U.S. Paralympic team.

MORE: Why Michael Jordan skipped 1996 Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!