Sky Brown on skateboard crash: Even Beyonce falls

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sky Brown, the 11-year-old Olympic skateboarding hopeful who suffered skull fractures in a recent crash off a vert ramp, chose to post video of the fall two weeks ago to send a message.

“Beyoncé‘s going to fall,” Brown said, according to the BBC. “All your heroes are going to fall.”

Brown suffered the worst fall of her already impressive career after she lost her skateboard flying above the ramp while wearing a helmet. She was on her way down to landing on a concrete floor, 15 below, when the person filming dropped the camera to rescue her. She was unresponsive upon arrival to a hospital.

Brown explained her reasoning for sharing the video and scenes from her hospital bed. The Instagram video has nearly 1.5 million views.

“I just thought: on social media, everything’s like perfect,” she told the BBC. “People think, maybe I’m super girl or something, but I just want to show sometimes, you know, you’re going to fall. I wanted to spread the message, it’s OK to fall sometimes. You are going to fall. Get back up and keep on going because falling is part of life, and that can’t stop us from doing what we love.”

Brown also broke her left wrist and hand, but four days after the fall she was back to watching TikTok and eating her favorite snacks, according to her dad’s Instagram.

“I held her in my arms and she bled helplessly moaning in and out of consciousness waiting for the helicopter to take her to the Hospital,” according to her dad’s Instagram. “We spent the night sick and terrified not knowing if Sky was going to make it through the night, as the ICU team tried to get her conscious and kept her alive.

Brown, the 2019 World bronze medalist in the new Olympic sport’s park discipline, could next year become the youngest Olympian since the 2008 Beijing Games and the youngest British Olympian ever outside of figure skating, according to Olympedia.

She vowed to get back on her skateboard and “go higher.” Her dad, sitting next to her, added one word.

Safely.

MORE: ‘Derek Jeter of Japan’ set to star at Tokyo Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!