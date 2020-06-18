TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Larisa Iordache, once Simone Biles’ closest rival, chases comeback

By Nick ZaccardiJun 18, 2020, 9:02 AM EDT
Nobody has challenged Simone Biles in international gymnastics quite like Larisa Iordache. As Biles prepares to finish her career at the Olympics next year, Iordache hopes to join her there, which would be quite an achievement.

Iordache, a 23-year-old Romanian, recently announced she plans to compete later this year for the first time since 2017 and three surgeries. The circled competition is the European Championships in Azerbaijan in December, rescheduled from early spring.

Though Romania failed to qualify a team for Tokyo, Iordache can secure an individual Olympic spot for the nation via her all-around result at Europeans.

“I went through a lot of difficult moments,” in recent years, Iordache said via email through Romania’s gymnastics federation, “but I never gave up to the idea of doing gymnastics. It was hard to perish so long, but now I’m fine. I can say that I like what I do so much, so I decided to give myself another chance to prove myself that I can do it.”

Iordache is the last remaining link to the nation’s storied women’s gymnastics history — 10 straight Olympic team medals from 1976 through 2012.

Romania failed to qualify a women’s team for the Olympics in 2016 and 2020. For Rio, the nation could send just one female gymnast of its choosing.

It opted for Catalina Ponor, the triple 2004 Olympic champion hanging on for one final Games. Iordache, a 2012 Olympian sidelined by two surgeries for a broken finger and a concussion in the lead-up to Rio selection, went to Brazil, too. As the alternate.

Unfortunate, given Iordache still owns the distinction of being the closest of any gymnast to beating Biles at a global championship. At the 2014 Worlds, Iordache finished .466 shy of Biles in the all-around. Since, Biles won the Rio Olympics and three more world titles, all by at least one point.

“To be honest, I never thought about the competition between athletes,” Iordache, who also took bronze in the 2015 World all-around, said when asked about competing against the American. “I always tried to prepare and implement my own exercises in a safe way.”

Iordache endured after Rio. She won the Romanian national title in September 2017 and arrived at the world championships in Montreal that autumn as a medal favorite.

All of the Olympic medalists were absent. Biles on a break from competition. Raisman made Rio her last competition. Russian Aliya Mustafina became a mom. Iordache had the best credentials of anyone in the field.

In warm-up for the qualifying round, Iordache tore an Achilles. She was carried off the floor and later wheeled out in a chair. She has not been seen in competition since. She underwent surgery in October 2017, another one a month and a half later and a third in September 2018.

Though she never quit gymnastics, the thought crossed her mind. Then she considered the alternative, giving up a sport that first piqued her interest at age 5. When Iordache was 11, a Romanian newspaper ran a story about her with the headline “The New Nadia.”

“When I’m in the gym I forget everything about what is happening around me, and the feeling I have in these moments is the one I can’t meet in my daily life,” she said. “I try to take advantage of this feeling as much as I can.”

By OlympicTalkJun 18, 2020, 8:13 AM EDT
Dustin Johnson, who had ruled out playing in the Olymipcs in 2020, will reconsider playing the Olympics in 2021, should the PGA Tour schedule be more accommodating to flying to Tokyo in between top-flight summer tournaments.

Johnson opened the door in comments Wednesday, three months after taking himself out of contention for a 2020 Olympic spot due to scheduling. Much changed in the time in between, namely the coronavirus pandemic postponing the Tokyo Games to summer 2021.

“Obviously, I’ve always been a fan of the Olympics. Never really thought golf would be in it,” Johnson said. “It’s something that, yeah, I’ll definitely have to consider.”

The 2021 PGA Tour schedule has not been released.

Back in March, Johnson ruled out the 2020 Olympics, citing focus on the FedEx Cup Playoffs that would have started two weeks after the Olympic tournament in August.

“Dustin gave the Olympics a great deal of thought, and we discussed the pros and cons of him participating at length,” Johnson’s manager said in a March email, according to Golfweek. “At the end of the day, it’s a matter of personal preference and priority. As much as he would be honored to be an Olympian, the FedEx Cup Playoffs are also very important to him. Having had a few close calls in the Playoffs, he really wants to win them before his time is done and feels that he wouldn’t be giving himself the best opportunity to do so if he added a lengthy international trip just prior to their beginning (and shortly after returning from two weeks in Europe).”

Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open winner and world No. 1 in 2017 and 2018, is the third-highest ranked American at the moment behind Brooks Koepka (who also spoke about the Olympics in January, saying it’s not as important as majors) and Justin Thomas.

The top four Americans in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) after the U.S. Open in June 2021 are in line to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. In Olympic qualifying standings, Johnson ranks 15th among Americans, according to rankings guru @VC606 on Twitter.

Johnson’s win at the February 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship and runners-up at the April 2019 Masters and May 2019 PGA Championship (his last top-five finish anywhere) count for more in the current OWGR than in Olympic qualifying.

Johnson did qualify for the Rio Olympics but withdrew a month before the Games, citing Zika virus concerns as other golfers did.

Associated PressJun 17, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT
With her usual practice sites closed down, two-time Olympic medalist April Ross managed to build her own beach volleyball court with supplies she picked up at Home Depot.

What’s proven to be a more difficult adjustment to the coronavirus pandemic: Remembering not to high-five her partner Alix Klineman during their workouts.

“Alix and I are big huggers, so taking that out was hard. And then to not even high-five after stuff is even harder,” Ross said in a telephone interview after their workout Wednesday.

“Alix and I take the pandemic very seriously. We wear masks everywhere except when we’re on the court,” she said. “It’s almost impossible not to (high-five). So we just try to make sure outside of the court we are making sure to being very safe.”

A silver medalist in London in 2012 who picked up a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Ross was aiming to return to Tokyo this summer with her third partner in as many Olympiads. The coronavirus not only postponed the Summer Games for a year, but it canceled many of the domestic and international tour events the players need to earn money.

The top U.S. tour, the AVP, announced Wednesday that it was replacing the suspended regular season with a three-week event in Long Beach, California. The AVP Champions Cup Series will take place on successive weekends from July 18 to Aug. 2 with a total prize pool of $700,000.

No fans will be in attendance, but all matches will be streamed on Amazon Prime, and some will be broadcast by NBC Sports.

“With the restrictions and regulations in place, we were forced to suspend all fan-attended events and refocus on creating the best possible scenario to bring fans the sport they love so much and provide a meaningful way for our athletes to compete,” tour owner Donald Sun said. “The AVP Champions Cup Series allows us to keep our footprint small, regulate safety protocols and still provide top-flight beach volleyball competition for fans to watch.”

The courts will be set up on sand imported to a parking lot, instead of the actual beach, so they can remain in place for all three weeks; this will require fewer workers, and lessen the chance of spreading the coronavirus. Without fans, the tournament will technically be more like a TV production than a sporting event.

Staff and players will be tested for COVID-19, and masked when they aren’t playing.

“This was the year, it was supposed to be so big with the Olympics and the whole AVP season,” Ross said. “Now that we don’t have the Olympics and our international season has been canceled, I think it’s so amazing the AVP has figured out a way to get us on NBC and Amazon Prime and hold these events.”

With its beach party backdrop and a DJ to geek up the crowd, beach volleyball is usually one of the liveliest sports around — especially at the Olympics, where it repeatedly ranks as one of the most-viewed sports of the Summer Games. Ross said it will be an adjustment to playing without fans, but she’s excited to be playing before major U.S. sports like baseball, hockey and basketball have returned.

“The energy, we’re going to figure it out,” she said. “Everybody is so excited to watch live sports at this time. … To have a stage where maybe we can reach a wider audience, it’s an opportunity to showcase how exciting beach volleyball is. Hopefully, we get a bunch more beach volleyball fans for life, for coming back and being one of the first sports back.”

Ross, 37, said the last three months have been one of the longest periods without playing volleyball of her life. She stayed in shape with some workout equipment she was allowed to take home and set up in her garage when the USOPC/USA Volleyball training center closed.

Ross and Klineman checked in at least once a week on Zoom — and often more — watching videos or consulting with their coach and sports psychologist. When the time came to return to the beach, Ross had to set up the nets herself.

“Not to pat myself on the back too hard, but I’m really impressed with how it turned out,” she said.

