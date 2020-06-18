TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Tommie Smith, John Carlos
Getty Images

Tommie Smith, John Carlos weigh in on potential athlete demonstrations at Tokyo Olympics

By OlympicTalkJun 18, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
Tommie Smith, who stood on the top step of the 1968 Olympic 200m podium, his black-gloved right fist raised, hopes that all athletes can learn from the history made that night in Mexico City.

“Think first before you act,” Smith recently told an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, Mich. “Then move with the justice of freedom. Move with the idea of we are one.”

When Smith and bronze medalist John Carlos raised their fists, wearing Olympic Project for Human Rights buttons along with Australian silver medalist Peter Norman, they were calling attention to people being oppressed around the world.

“What we stood for in 1968, here we are in 2020, and it’s come full circle back to what we said,” Carlos told NBC Sports track and field analyst Ato Boldon. “What you’ve seen, not only here in the United States but worldwide, and that is a rainbow coalition and that is humanity live and in living color.”

U.S. athletes recently either raised a first or kneeled on a podium at the Pan American Games last summer. In summer 2021, it’s possible that athletes make similar demonstrations at the Tokyo Games.

The Olympic Charter states that protests and demonstrations — including “of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling” — are currently not permitted. IOC President Thomas Bach said last week that the IOC Athletes’ Commission will talk with athletes around the world to explore how Olympians can express themselves at the Games while keeping the Olympic Charter in mind.

Carlos, who turned 75 on June 5, supports athlete demonstrations done respectfully.

“As long as you don’t do an obscene statement,” he said. “I think you earned your right, as an Olympian, a guy that sacrificed so much to do so much for so many in order just to have that medal.

“As long as it’s not distasteful, and I don’t think the Olympic Committee, international or national, would have the right to take your 15 minutes out of the sun and tell you what you can and what you can’t do.”

Smith said he wouldn’t be disappointed if there were no athlete protests in Tokyo.

“I would be disappointed if I see something and think that someone else told them to do it,” said Smith, who turned 76 on June 6. “It has to come from their heart to do it for the people.”

Smith said that the reaction to the killing of George Floyd brought back the feelings he had on the podium in Mexico City, according to The New York Times. Smith and Carlos were sent home from the Olympics for the demonstration.

“All I did was stand there with a fist in the air,” Smith said, according to the newspaper. “It was a cry for freedom. And now people are beginning to throw a right fist up and throw it up for different reasons, but now they have the freedom to do it.”

Dathan Wickson’s wrestling story wowed Jordan Burroughs

Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star
By Nick ZaccardiJun 18, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT
Jordan Burroughs has seen the gamut in nearly a decade at the highest level of wrestling, from Olympic and world titles to significant injury to devastating defeat. Then Burroughs heard about high school wrestler Dathan Wickson Jr. and was floored.

Wickson received the Courage Award from Burroughs during USA Today‘s High School Sports Award show Thursday night.

Less than two years earlier, Wickson spent four hours having a cyst that grew into a tumor removed from between his brain and his skull.

“Wow, just incredible what this kid has been able to overcome in a short period of time,” Burroughs said by phone Thursday evening. “Typically, the adversity that you overcome as an athlete are injuries: a torn labrum, a torn ACL or some sort of injury that happens that’s wrestling related, but this is one of the few times you see an individual that has to overcome something as serious as brain surgery.”

It all began when Wickson was 10 years old. In his sleep, he fell off a couch and hit his head on a coffee table. Doctors closed the wound. Wickson felt fine and went about regular life, including wrestling and playing football.

Then Wickson developed headaches as a high school freshman, so intense that he underwent tests. They showed a crack in his skull, which was connected to that fall several years earlier. A cyst had formed, leaking spinal fluid.

“I was really scared at first because I never think I have to have brain surgery,” Wickson said. “Then, when it started to come down to it [surgery day], my family was really close to me and telling me everything was going to be OK.”

Doctors told Wickson that he would be able to wrestle again. He returned in full this past season.

“At first it was really tough,” coming back from surgery, Wickson said. “I couldn’t do anything at all. We’re just sitting back, watching everybody [practice]. And I like to take action. I don’t like to sit back and watch what other people do, and I can’t do anything. It was a really tough time, but I knew I had to get back out there on the mat.”

His dad and coach, Dathan Sr., was so confident his son would be unaffected in competition that his primary concern was the move from 120 pounds as a freshman to 152 pounds as a junior.

“After he started to go, just the timing of being back on the mat was a big struggle, reacting to his opponents and stuff like that,” his dad said.

Wickson persevered. He won nine straight matches at one point and became the only wrestler from his school — (Rockford, Ill.) Boylan Catholic — to reach the state tournament.

The goal next season is to win a state title. Wickson wants to wrestle collegiately. If he does both, he would follow the path set by his favorite wrestler Burroughs, who didn’t win a state title until his senior year.

“This is a great story, inspirational story,” Burroughs told Wickson on the phone. “When you’re living it, you can’t really see how cool it is, the accomplishments that you’re making and the strides that you’re gaining while you’re living it, but it’s pretty cool to see from the outside looking in.”

Paralympic programming set for primetime next 3 weeks

Tatyana McFadden
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 18, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT
A total of 58 hours of Paralympic programming air on NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA over the next three weeks.

It starts Wednesday and Thursday with eight hours of Rio Paralympic events on NBCSN, starting at 7 ET each night.

Coverage includes U.S. gold-medal victories in men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball finals and women’s sitting volleyball. Also, the U.S.’ double-overtime defeat in the wheelchair rugby final, 59-58 to Australia. And highlights from swimming and track and field, where the U.S. earned 81 combined medals and 31 golds.

Starting June 29, Olympic Channel airs seven straight nights of 2019 World Para Swimming Championships coverage.

The U.S. took 35 total medals and 14 golds, led by Leanne Smith, who won three individual titles, all in American record times.

Olympic Channel airs seven straight nights of 2019 World Para Track and Field Championships starting July 6. The U.S. earned 34 medals, including 12 golds.

American stars included sprinter Deja Young, who earned 200m and universal 4x100m relay golds, plus 100m silver behind countrywoman Brittni Mason, who broke Young’s world record. Other notable champions included Roderick Townsend (high jump, plus long jump silver) and Daniel Romanchuk (800m, less than a week after winning the New York City Marathon wheelchair division).

RIO PARALYMPICS

DAY EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK
Wednesday Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Final 7 p.m. NBCSN
Best of Swimming 8:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Final 9:30 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday Women’s Sitting Volleyball Final 7 p.m. NBCSN
Best of Track & Field 8 p.m. NBCSN
Wheelchair Rugby Final 9 p.m. NBCSN

2019 WORLD PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DATE EVENTS TIME (ET) NETWORK
Mon., June 29 Day 1 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Tues., June 30 Day 2 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Wed., July 1 Day 3 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Thurs., July 2 Day 4 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Fri., July 3 Day 5 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Sat., July 4 Day 6 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Sun., July 5 Day 7 8 p.m. Olympic Channel

2019 WORLD PARA TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

DATE EVENTS TIME (ET) NETWORK
Mon., July 6 Day 1 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Tues., July 7 Day 2 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Wed., July 8 Day 3 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Day 4 11 p.m. Olympic Channel
Thurs., July 9 Day 5 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Fri., July 10 Day 6 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Sat., July 11 Day 7 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Day 8 11 p.m. Olympic Channel
Sun., July 12 Day 9 8 p.m. Olympic Channel

 